Of Stock Jocks And Reading Worms: Asset Allocation Daily

Stretched U.S. Valuations

“We think there is an opportunity to close the valuation gap between the United States and cheaper international markets in coming years, thereby closing the performance gap as well. Many of the US companies we analyze are reporting margins that look to us to be very close to peak levels, and corporate tax rates are currently at the lowest levels in decades. That makes it a bit more difficult for us to find value in some US companies.” (Franklin Templeton Investments)

RV’ing Their Way Through Retirement

“As they travel, they often pick up jobs to earn money since they don't want to tap their modest retirement savings, which they dipped into to buy the RV. Right now, they are working in the Amazon CamperForce program that hires about 700 people for warehouse jobs and pays their campsite fees. It's hard labor - they often go to bed rubbing each other's feet - but the money they earn from September to Dec. 23 is enough to allow them to take the winter and spring off.” (The Washington Post)

Underpinning Berkshire’s Success

“[Buffett and Munger], like Bezos at Amazon, are thinking many years ahead, about what investments to make to best maximize the sales, earnings, and cash flow of the company… Buffett, the grand strategic chess master at Berkshire, isn't a day trader who is conjuring immense annual short-term profits by sitting in front of a computer screen. Buffett spends 80% of his time reading (and thinking), about 500 pages per week, mostly newspapers and annual reports.” (Dividend Sensei)

Thought For The Day

The above quote about Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger and their predilection for reading and thinking speaks highly for their company, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).

I can recall the first time I visited an investment management firm. It was high-flying back in the dot-com nineties but long since defunct. Scarcely anybody would remember them today; they fizzled despite all their Internet IPOs and impressive returns. When tech turned down, so did they. These guys were the opposite of Buffett and Munger, whose consistency of performance is legendary.

The head of the hot-shot firm was prepared for our meeting. In an embarrassingly scripted fashion, he made sure to use the term “stock jock” in every other sentence, boasted about his portfolio managers’ competitiveness and athletic prowess (how is that relevant?) and showed me around their offices, where I observed portfolio managers “trading around their positions” all day long. They didn’t look all that different to me from the sorry sight of gambling addicts in Reno, pulling the slot for the umpteenth time.

Except that these portfolio managers – I mean stock jocks – sat among mountains of research reports, prospectuses, corporate filings and the like. But, unlike Buffett and Munger, they weren’t reading them and they weren’t thinking about them; it appeared as if these items were never touched at all. (Of course, there are much more valuable things to read than the items that filled their offices.)

I surmise that that is why when tech flamed, so did they. There was no substance. They were investment managers, but in a shallow kind of way. They were engulfed in the excitement of the hottest sector, but it was meaningless excitement – the transitory sort that always fades away. So too today, one can say that the stock market will not always be an appendage of FAANG.

We live in a world of expedience. For so many, there’s too much money to be made jockeying the stocks du jour to waste by reading and thinking. There’s a general expectation, not only in financial services, that we must always do things. But the greatest investors learn things, which requires reading, and not only reading, but thinking. It’s probably not good optics to be sitting in the office looking like a Rodin statue, but few things add as much value, as Berkshire Hathaway’s long-term performance attests.

