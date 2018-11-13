CLF Selloff Not Due To CEO's PR Misstep.

Company Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is one of the leading iron ore mining companies in the United States with headquarter in Cleveland, Ohio. The company is a producer of industrial metals and materials, with its products sold to several integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia-Pacific region. Presently, the company operates four iron ore mines in Minnesota and Michigan, as well as an iron ore mining complex in western Australia. In August 2017, it changed its name from Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Overview

Founded in 1847, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is the largest and oldest independent iron ore mining company in the United States. The company is a major supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from its mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. By 2020, the company is expected to be the sole producer of Hot Briquetted Iron ("HBI") in the Great Lakes region with the development of its first production plant in Toledo, Ohio.

Guided by the core values of safety, social, environmental and capital stewardship, its employees endeavor to provide all stakeholders with operating and financial transparency.

An excerpt regarding the current situation and macro-dynamics of CLF's business from their recent form 10-Q filing states,

"The key driver of our business is demand for steelmaking raw materials from U.S. steelmakers. During the first eight months of 2018, the U.S. produced approximately 57 million metric tons of crude steel, a 4% increase compared to the same period in 2017, or about 5% of total global crude steel production. U.S. total steel capacity utilization was approximately 77% in the first eight months of 2018, compared to 75% during the same period in 2017. Through the first eight months of 2018, global crude steel production increased about 5% compared to the same period in 2017, driven by an approximate 6% increase in Chinese crude steel production. The Platts 62% Price decreased 6% to an average price of $69 per metric ton for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to the same period in 2017. Changes in the iron ore price impact our revenue rates, but the price of the commodity and our realized rate are not fully correlated. Pricing mechanisms in our contracts reference this metric, but our prices are somewhat protected from potential volatility given that it is just one of many of the inputs used in contract pricing formulas. While iron ore pricing over the past six months has remained stable, we recognize that changes in behavior of the major iron ore producers and/or Chinese steelmakers could either lift or put pressure on iron ore prices in the near term."

(Data: Markets Insider)

The statement continues,

"The Atlantic Basin pellet premium, another important pricing factor in our contracts, averaged $58 per metric ton for the first nine months of 2018, a 30% increase compared to the same period in 2017. We believe the supply-demand dynamics of this market will continue to be favorable for us. Heightened demand for iron ore pellets is a result of rapidly increasing Chinese demand for the most productive and environmentally friendly feedstock. Iron ore pellets remain scarce in the international market and new capacity is unlikely to come online in the near term due to the time and expense required to do so. We believe this scarcity will support and potentially increase these multi-year high premiums for pellet products in the foreseeable future. The price for domestic hot-rolled coil steel, which is an important attribute in the calculation of supplemental revenue in a customer's supply agreement, averaged $840 per net ton for the first nine months of 2018, 35% higher than the same period last year. The price of steel was impacted positively in the first nine months of 2018 by healthy U.S. manufacturing activity and inflation on major steel input costs, and the U.S. government's implementation of a 25% tariff on steel imports from many of its major trade counterparts. Because the United States is the largest importer of steel in the world, we believe these tariffs should not only alleviate some national security concerns, but also keep the prices for domestic hot-rolled coil steel elevated above historical averages for as long as they remain in place. As such, we remain positive on our outlook for the domestic steel market. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, our consolidated revenues were $741.8 million and $1,636.1 million, respectively, with net income from continuing operations per diluted share of $0.64 and $1.37, respectively. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 our consolidated revenues were $596.7 million and $1,354.2 million, respectively, with net income from continuing operations per diluted share of $0.08 and $0.11, respectively."

U.S. Midwest Domestic Hot-Rolled Coil Steel Index Futures, Continuous Contract #1 (HR1) (Front Month)

(Data: Qandl)

Q3 2018 Recent Developments

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. declared a reinstatement of their quarterly cash dividend on its common shares to the tune of $0.05 per share, to be paid on January 15, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of January 3, 2019. The company is expected to continuing paying a dividend on a quarterly basis, with the amount and timing of future dividends dependent on the Board of Directors' assessment of the company’s operations, projected liabilities, financial condition, and other factors.

The company made a deal with the USW for a new four-year labor contract covering about 1,800 of its USW-represented workers at the Tilden and Empire mines in Michigan, and the United Taconite and Hibbing Taconite mines in Minnesota. Moreover, the company redeemed the entirety of its outstanding Senior Notes Due 2020 on October 5, 2018 with the payment approximately $211 million. On August 2018, the company sold its Asia Pacific Iron Ore business to Mineral Resources Limited. This led to a reduction by $85 million of its previously disclosed costs of closing the Australian operations. Also, the company reclaimed $228.1 million in Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax in the Statements of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Operations as a result of the liquidation of all of the Australian subsidiaries' net assets.

News Buzz

During the recent Q3 earnings call, CEO Lourenco Goncalves was openly frustrated, delivering a rant for the ages -- including this now infamous gem,

“We are going to screw these guys so badly that I don’t believe that they will be able to only resign. They will have to commit suicide. So we are going to screw these guys so badly that it will be fun to watch.”

He later attenuated his frustration, and a much more friendly Goncalves walked back some of those statements in an interview with CNBC, citing that he was, "Calling out bad math."

CLF recorded a 6% fall that Friday after the earnings call. Earnings per share in the period were $0.64, slightly below the $0.66 cent consensus estimate from analysts.

Performance summary

When compared with last year’s report, EBITDA recorded an increase of $391.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase was driven mainly by a favorable impact from discontinued operations of $238.2 million as well as an increase of $103.8 million in sales margin compared to the prior-year period. Also, it had an increase of $481.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 due to an increase in sales margin of $256.1 million, as well as a favorable impact from discontinued operations.

From the comparable period in 2017, the Adjusted EBITDA increased $99.5 million and $252.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively. The jump was driven by an increase in sales margin of $103.8 million and $256.1 million, respectively, compared to the prior-year periods.

The year-to-date (YTD) return of the company is up 41.89% and is outperforming the market by 42.39%, while its weekly return is up 1.39% and outperforms the overall stock market by 0.755%, showing improvements in the company’s short term trends.

When compared to its competitors, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. reported a Total Revenue increase by 6.21% year on year in Q3 2018. The company attained higher profitability than its competitors with a net margin of 59.02%.

The company’s acquisition of land located in Nashwauk, MN holds tremendous potential for the company. The company expects to utilize the interests from the acquired real estate to implement a more financially sustainable plan for the site.

What are Analysts saying?

According to Jeffries analyst Seth Rosenfeld, there was an improvement in the company’s dividend as it witnessed a swift transition from being an indebted growth company to an emerging profitable business in the metal sector. He opined that the potential for further dividend growth by the company remains underappreciated and emphasized a Buy rating on the company with a $14 price target.

(source: thefly.com)

Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR says,

“We are tweaking our estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) ahead of the company’s 3Q18 release on October 19. Last week, we published a note titled “Increasing PT from $13 to $15 on in which we increased our 2019 estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs based on a more positive outlook for Atlantic Pellet Premiums. We are underwriting an 2019, which we believe is consistent with recent strength in the seaborne pellet market. For 3Q18 specifically, we are lowering our USIO price realizations based on lower HRC pricing of $880/ton and slightly lower IODEX pricing of $62/ton. We have increased the operating expenses for Cleveland-Cliffs based on the addition of the (previously announced) $5M in idle costs related to the company’s Empire facility.” (source: analystratings.com)

Gordon Johnson of Vertical Group maintains the position that the company’s share is moving towards $5 amid excess supply. He maintains that excess supply is overly ramping into a late cycle in the steel market. He noted that growth for sheet products in the second quarter dropped down by 1.6%. He further noted the fact that US hot rolled coil spot prices have dropped by 8.9% in over three months after peaking on July 12.

(source: thefly.com)

Fund Exposure

IWM data by YCharts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc held by 53 ETFs in the US market. CLF has around 23.7M shares in the U.S. ETF market. The largest ETF holder of CLF is the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), with approximately 6.54M shares.

XME data by YCharts

Investors may also find SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME) interesting, in that the ETF with has largest allocation to CLF, with a portfolio weight of 4.89%. On average, U.S. ETFs allocate 0.40% of CLF to their portfolios.

URTY data by YCharts

Additionally, CLF is a favorite stock for Vanilla and Fundamental ETFs, and is also likely to belong to Broad-based ETFs. The best-performing ETF in the past 12 months with CLF as a holding is the ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY), with a return of 7.88%.

PICK data by YCharts

Another option is iShares MSCI Global Minerals & Mining (PICK).

Outlook

Although future demand for CLF's products is looking good, and the company is likely to withstand the related turmoil of iron and steel tariffs by way of their domestic iron ore sourcing, the company is expecting negative EPS growth next year to the tune of -9.35%. This, combined with CLF's liabilities currently exceeding assets, makes for a bumpy road ahead, albeit a temporary one.

Once the liabilities are ironed out, Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. will again be able to focus on EPS growth in a manner that's healthy for the company, as well as shareholders.

The Takeaway

With a PB ratio of -33.98, a discounted cash flow value of $5.82, and a current share value of $9.90, CLF is not something we would be interested in opening a long position with at this time. However, CLF is something we suggest keeping an eye on, especially given their performance in the space relative to competitors. It is our assessment that Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. is about to undergo a necessary pruning phase which will likely last the next two quarters, and which would otherwise carry on much longer if it weren't for a history of high performance from management.

