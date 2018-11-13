Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Presents at Citi 2018 Financial Technology Conference (Transcript)

Mastercard, Inc. (NYSE:MA) Citi 2018 Financial Technology Conference Call November 13, 2018 8:15 AM ET

Craig Vosburg - President, North America

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citi

Ashwin Shirvaikar

So, let's kick off the first session. And it's my great pleasure to invite Mastercard. And from Mastercard, we have Craig Vosburg, who is the President, North America. Craig, welcome. Thanks for doing this.

Craig Vosburg

Thank you.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

And I just wanted to start up by stepping up -- I mean you've been at Mastercard a number of years, have done a number of different things from -- like from Advisors to what you are doing now and travelled the world with Mastercard. And so, it’d be helpful to the audience to kind of give us some of that background; it forms context for a subsequent discussion into the various different issues.

Craig Vosburg

Sure. Well, first of all, good morning, everyone. It’s pleasure to be here and have a chance to speak with you for a little bit this morning. I guess I'm coming up on 13 years with Mastercard; early next year will be 13 years. And over that period of time, I’ve had a chance to do a number of different things with the Company. I joined Mastercard in Singapore back in 2006. I've been working out in that part of the world for a number of years before then. And I came into the Company to run Mastercard Advisors business in Southeast Asia and that eventually became most of Asia, looking after that. So that for a couple of years, moved back to the states, ran Mastercard Advisors business in North America for a couple of years; then, moved into what I think of as the core business, working in the U.S. region, managing our activities with merchants and acquirers for several years; became Chief Product Officer for a little while, looking after our core products area, debit, credit, prepaid, commercial and loyalty at the time; and then, took on the role running the North American region at the beginning of 2016.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ashwin Shirvaikar

So, let's start maybe talking about the core North American credit and debit market. This is a question I get often from investors, particularly new ones that look at the name. And the question is, this is for all intents and purposes a very developed market, you can consider it reasonably penetrated, but it still grows at a very decent pace. And, so, if you can talk about sort of the evolution of the market, kind of let’s form the building blocks of growth, if you will. Let's start and talk about deals and so on specifically.

Craig Vosburg

Yes. No, I'm happy to do that. I mean, North America, the U.S. specifically continues to be something we see, I see as a growth market and one that I expect to be a growth market for us for many years to come. And the things that are driving our growth in this market are no different than the things that drive our growth in any market around the world. It’s a function of the expansion and overall economic activity and macroeconomic growth and in particular in the consumer aspects of our business, expansions in personal consumer expenditures. And that obviously drives overall spending levels across the market. That’s one key driver. We continue to have opportunities to benefit from the secular shift, which is the migration of payments from paper, cash and checks into electronic payments. That’s something that drives our business in a very meaningful way across the globe, and that’s no less true in this market as it is in others.

Despite the U.S. being a market that you might think of as being mature and fairly penetrated from an electronic payments perspective, it’s still, in consumer payments, in our estimation, penetrated somewhere between 50% and 60%. That’s higher than some markets; some major economies around the world are still penetrated in low double digits. But where we are in the U.S., we’re still having another 35%, 40% paper-based payments activity to go after. That leaves ample opportunity, and that's just on the consumer side, I will come back to some other areas in a minute. But, on the consumer side, there is ample runway for growth with the secular shift.

And then, obviously, we drive our growth by competing hard in the marketplace and working to win market share, getting more products into the hands of consumers and businesses, so that those products can be the recipient of that activity, whether that's secular migration or overall economic growth. So, we see there being continued opportunities for growth in that part of our business. We combine that with what we now view as a broader addressable market with the expansion of our capabilities and the expansion of the times of payments flows that our network is able to address. It increases the size of our addressable opportunity by a multiple of anywhere from 3x to 4x when you look at the numbers moving from a purely looking at the basis of payments consumers make to merchants to buy goods and services and merchandise to expanding that to think about payments businesses make to businesses; payments businesses make to consumers; payments that individuals make to other individuals and we start to layer on these additional flows of payments that we can now participate in, in much more meaningful ways today than we were able to even five, six years ago. That again broadens the opportunity we have to think about what’s going to drive our growth in this market for many years to come.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Okay. And I just want to touch upon and sort of getting to a little bit of what you just said with regards to deals that you recently won. There are some reasonably good sized deals as Bank of America Cash Rewards to name for one example. Has something changed with your approach to going after these sorts of deals in the U.S.? Is there, maybe more of an emphasis on services or improved capabilities that you’re bringing to the market? What’s leading to sort of what looks like from the outside of step change?

Craig Vosburg

Well, I think, it’s a combination of things that all are reflection of the execution of our strategy. It starts with relationships. We have said many times and will say many times again. MasterCard is a B2B2C company. So, the execution of our strategy and the growth of our business starts with that first B2B, which is us to a business partner, a bank as a distribution partner and acquirer who’s working to expand acceptance, merchants who are working to grow their business.

It starts with making sure we have the right equation in that relationship and a good understanding and a good alignment with them as to what their strategies are and how it is they are looking to grow their own businesses and serve the end consumer to see at the end of that chain how they are looking to serve the end consumer, and the things that we can do as a partner to enable them to serve their consumer more effectively, execute their own strategy more effectively and grow their business, which at the end of the day is what they are motivated to do as well. So, there is sort of a fundamental starting point with I think how we see our role in this ecosystem and the areas in which we are investing to enable those partners to succeed in itself.

Complementing on top of that obviously is actually building those relationships, having the right relationships with people in the organizations that influence those decisions around what products get into the hands of the end consumer, having just the right relationships and building them in a way that adds value to them, so that the people who are making decisions, hopefully more often than not choose Mastercard as the right partner. So, some of that decision is based on what I described as the strategy and how we see our role in the ecosystem and how we are helping our partners succeed. A lot of that also revolves around the capabilities that we're bringing to bear to help execute that. And you see that reflected across our portfolio in areas that we've been investing now for many years, to bring value to our partners and help differentiate how we serve them as a partner in driving our core business and their core business, things like enhanced data and analytics, the consulting capabilities, investing in things that help improve the management of fraud and enhance safety and security in the business, bringing in artificial intelligence, leveraging innovation capabilities, as a partner they can help quickly co-create new value prepositions and new products to an aviation and prototyping and commercialization process that then enables them to launch new prepositions into the market more quickly than they might otherwise be able to do, all these things that demonstrate value as a partner. But, it's underpinned fundamentally by that motion that of how we are there to help them succeed and ensuring that there is a good understanding of the things we're investing in to bring to market behind them.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Okay. A lot of what you spoke about just now is obviously on the issuer side of things. Are there things also that you are doing on the merchant side to maybe gain an enhanced share of routing or anything you are doing on the merchant side worth highlighting.

Craig Vosburg

Yes. It's a good question. I talked largely about issuers, but there is certainly -- there is a parallel approach on the merchant side. And we have a substantial part of our team in the region who is dedicated to serving merchants and managing relationships with merchants. And that's been the case for a number of years, and that’s an that we've also continued to invest in, focusing on industry verticals and developing a deeper understanding of what those merchants -- partly what their payments related needs are, but I think more importantly what their core business is all about and the things they are trying to achieve in their core business. And in doing so, similarly to what I describe with the banks, we can work more effectively with merchants across a range of issues to help them be more successful in their core, which ultimately comes down to selling more stuff, whatever the stuff is that they are in the business of selling and doing it more effectively, deepening customer relationships, acquiring new customers, doing it more efficiently.

And we've done that in a number of ways, largely revolving around applications and data that can be applied to support and enhance their efforts with respect to loyalty, which might be in the form of a merchant loyalty program that may extend into a co-brand program that the merchant sponsors as an important component of their loyalty platform. And the co-brand space is one where we’ve had quite a bit of success over the last few years with more than 30 programs that we’ve either won or launched with partners in this market over that period of time. But again, that's sort of focusing on a cards proposition and how MasterCard can effectively partner with that merchant to deliver a cards proposition, but then, it’s so much more because the cards proposition is part of a loyalty program. And a loyalty program is intended to be a fundamental part of how that merchant goes about, growing their business and selling more of what it is there in the business of selling.

And through applications of data and insight, some of which are generated through payments, through the co-brand program, some of which are derived from other data sources, in many cases, data sources contributed by the merchants themselves through partnering with APT, for example, as a platform that we can use to evaluate various ideas, hypotheses that a merchant might have for growing our business. If you extend far beyond payments, this is evaluating things that have to do with merchandising decisions, pricing decisions, store formatting decisions, retail footprint, staffing levels, you name it. There is virtually anything we can work with a merchant to help them test and evaluate the implications of some of these things long before they make a major decision to either commit significant capital or take a step of making a dramatic change to their operating model. They can test that in a way that gives some really good insight as to what the impact is going to be. Take the good ideas and invest behind them and roll them out system-wide and take the less good ideas and kill them before they put a lot of energy behind them.

So, these are the kinds of things that -- so, coming back to that notion of working with our partners to help them be more successful in what is they’re aiming to achieve in their business, whether that’s growing a consumer banking franchise or whether that’s growing a retail operation, and airline, a hotel, whatever the case may be, it's about understanding their strategy and what it is they're trying to do and then bringing to bear these various capabilities we've invested in to enable them to do that more effectively.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

That makes sense. Okay. As you kind of pull that together and think about the next two, three years, are there major opportunities that you kind of think of either with co-brands, renewals, stuff that comes up that can potentially change the trajectory of growth in North America?

Craig Vosburg

Well, I think, again, the trajectory of growth is -- largely be a function of those drivers that I enumerated at the beginning with PCE growth on the consumer side, secular shift and share gains. There is always deals in play. There is opportunities where there are things, programs in the market today, whether those are proprietary programs sponsored by banks or whether they are co-brands that are in play in the course of any given year, there is always new things coming to market, de novo programs that partners are interested in launching, partners of all shapes and sizes that are going to help with that opportunity as well. So, those will continue to play a role. I think, as I sort of look out over the horizon, those -- each of those three drivers of growth will continue to play its part in varying degrees. One is obviously a little bit subject to economic cycles in the macroeconomic environment, secular shift, as I mentioned, we think has significant runway. And we feel like we're moving in a good direction, we are moving in a good direction with respect to our market share and the deals that we’re winning. So, there's a pathway to grow there. I think the things that’s maybe a little bit more variable and something we’re excited about is the extent to which we can start to penetrate some of these newer areas of payments flows related to B2B and B2C and P2P, and these other areas I was alluding, particularly given the scale and the size of those opportunities and areas where we see some real inefficiencies in the marketplace that we think our capabilities can play a role in addressing to meet the needs of end consumer -- end customers, in this case, often times businesses more effectively than current options they have.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

In your response to the first question, you kind of alluded to this 55% to 60% penetration even in North America, which obviously leaves 40% not penetrated. A piece of that has to do with sort of the unbanked underbanked, and on purpose want to bring that up as an opportunity because you personally do a lot of things with inclusive growth. Can you talk a little bit about that? Why is financial inclusion important? And that's a global question but also U.S. question. And it surprises a lot of folks I speak with when I say it's also a U.S. question. People in this room might assume for example that we all have cards and can buy what they want.

Craig Vosburg

I'm willing about everyone in this room has a card, but everyone in this room is not representative of society at large and therein lies the issue. And it's important to us for a couple of reasons. One, I think foremost is the social implications of it. It's good for society, it's good for our economy, it’s good -- it's hard to argue that something like enabling more and more people, ultimately hopefully everyone to have access to the networks that power the modern economy is a bad thing. And we fundamentally believe that's a good thing. And we think electronic payments is one of those networks that powers the modern economy. And you think about in your own life if you didn’t have access to electronic payments through some sort of a card product, some sort of online banking, however you choose to engage in electronic payments, think about how different your life would be, and how you -- the process of completing purchases, the process of paying your bills, you can’t shop online. There's just a lot of things that would result in this sort of structural inclusion -- exclusion if you don't have that access that limit people's productivity, it limits their ability to work and make a living.

The gig economy is another example where having access to the gig economy, which is an important pathway in many instances for people to get access to employment and improve the standard of living, a lot of these gig economy opportunities are built off of electronic platforms, digital platforms that people need to be connected to. And more and more the payments activities related to them are connected to that platform as well. So there's the social significance of it which we believe strongly. We also think it's good for business. It's an area where, if more people are participating in electronic payments that grows the amount of consumer expenditure or some of these other kinds of flows that I’ve alluded to that are running across electronic rails, and that's more opportunity for us to be able to participate in that business and continue to see that as a driver of growth. So, that is an area of underpenetration on sort of the consumer side. There are other areas of underpenetration on the merchant side that have to do with expanding acceptance. And there is ample opportunity for us to continue expanding the reach of the network by adding more acceptance points as an end points or nodes in the network. And those are -- those I believe are at an inflection point of beginning to accelerate even greater. I know, this isn’t the question you asked. But, since I went there, I’ll elaborate on it a little bit.

We’ve continued year-over-year to add acceptance locations at a pretty healthy clip, again in a market even that we think of as being as established -- as the U.S. market, we’re growing acceptance locations at double digits year-on-year. So, you think about of that as on the order of 1 million new locations in the course of a year. That's a combination of things that you would think of as being traditional acceptance locations or retail establishment with cards acceptance and a checkout lane that’s including new sort of physical acceptance outlets, parking meters, vending machines, things like that; that’s including more digital and online acceptance as digital commerce continues to expand; that's penetrating new verticals that have traditionally not been cards excepting verticals, some of which generate significant amounts of payments volume, paying your rents, healthcare bills et cetera et cetera. There is a number of areas to continue driving on the acceptance side that will also help to move that number that penetration rate up. And the more opportunities people have to use their MasterCard products to pay for things in the course of making their decisions and their financial -- engaging in financial activity over the course of a month, whether that’s buying something, paying a bill, et cetera, more opportunity they have to use our products, the more times, they are going to use them. And that drives volume for us and that helps to drive revenue.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Okay. And that partly answers the next question I was going to ask but, I’m going to ask it anyway, so you can answer the rest of it, which was, there are -- beyond cash to card, there are obviously other opportunities, embedded payments, IoT things like that, which at your investor day last year, I think you’d kind sort of laid it out as opportunities and talked a little bit about it. Are those, with the kind of the reach of technology, any closer? Are you actively thinking about it productizing or is still few years out?

Craig Vosburg

With some of the newer acceptance?

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Yes.

Craig Vosburg

Yes. No, these are real. I mean, I think, you can -- if you look across kind of a continuum of what some of these new acceptance opportunities would include, some of them are very real and very established. I think your next speaker is Sarah from Square, right? So, five years ago, we were sitting here having this conversation. We’ve been talking about a lot of smaller, informal, or just smaller merchants that don't have access to electronic payments because they weren’t in the sweet spot of the traditional acquirers that just didn't fit with the model for underwriting, the cost equation didn’t work. So, you have then the proliferation of a model like squares that has now extended acceptance into a whole new universe of many what we think of as kind of traditional retail locations, physical retail locations. So, you have everything from that end of the spectrum to on the other end of the spectrum, the proliferation of devices of any and all types they are capable of communicating. And whether that's your phone or your tablet that you are carrying around or whether that's your watch or your fitness device that you are wearing or tomorrow it's going to be your car that has a connected operating system in it or it's going to be your home that has smart controls in it that operate and manage your home environment or it's going to be your appliance -- the appliances in your kitchen, or it's going to be the speaker that sits on your countertop that you talk to and you tell it, you know what, I'm out of milk, send me a gallon of milk. All of these devices by virtue of their ability to communicate are going to be able to transact. And with the ability to transact, they become an extension of the reach of acceptance.

So, that's kind of on this end of the -- actually, even there is farther out stuff that is still really in more nascent stage of development, if think about the promise of things like virtual reality and augmented reality and the ways in which that will change for some people, the way they interact with the world, and the way they again ultimately engage in some level of commerce, that creates acceptance opportunities as well. And there's a lots of things in between.

In between, there are some things that feel more physical, newer things like parking meters, like vending machines, like public transit systems that have often run on close loop payments technology and many are migrating to open loop payments technology, to things that then begin to cross over into the digital realm. And again, if you think of the expansion and the creation of new parties that are helping to enlarge the opportunity for us, people like Stripe and Braintree who are again bringing this long tail of merchants, new merchants into the payments ecosystem that's just -- it's just driving really significant growth.

So, you start to layer all those things together and you can see how this -- the trajectory on the acceptance side while we still have opportunities to penetrate things that are physical in different pockets, certain verticals, different transaction sizes. There's still a lot of opportunity with small ticket transactions that are often cash-based all the way up to this notion of connected devices and the IoT, and virtual reality and all these things. There's a huge opportunity to continue growing acceptance.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

That makes sense. So, we talked about that long tail of merchants and the existing ones as well as emerging opportunities with acceptance. The other end of the spectrum there, traditional merchants and some of them are very large, Amazon for example. And one of the theme I put up in my brief presentation, banking as a service for example, there are sort of more of these folks that are trying to kind of do the job that banks used to do once, including pieces of the payment spectrum, pieces of value transfer. To think of the recent deal, for example Amazon with pulling in money flows from Western Union, those sorts of things. The growth of Amazon a threat, right, because they can do more and more things, can they at some point -- and I say Amazon, but not to pick on one, that’s Amazon, the Chinese fintech, things like that, ecosystem plays, ecosystem big type of plays, is that a threat?

Craig Vosburg

I don’t think I would characterize these parties -- the fintech space is not a threat. I mean, yes, there are things that will happen in the fintech that we pay very close attention to and they’re early indicators oftentimes of trends and development revolution of new business models. It’s a good place to understand where capital is flowing to in order to invest and seek new opportunity. And as a result of that we’re very engaged in it ourselves. We are active as investors, we’re active with different funds, we’re active as an incubator on our own of working with different fintech entities. So, that we’ve got a direct view ourselves into what’s happening in that space. And in the number of instances that’s resulted in us either taking an equity stake in or acquiring a capability that we want to bring in to the MasterCard fold and both on to the network.

But, there's an awful lot of what's happening in the fintech space, digital space, large merchants, again whether they're physical or digital that revolves back to this notion of expanding the pie and creating new forms of commerce and new ways for consumers to engage in things. And the payments aspects of that in a number of instances play really nicely to what it is we do and the capabilities we have. And therefore, we partner actively with these various parties. And you can sort of go across the list of names. And we’re doing things with them. Whether that's through launching a cards-based program, a co brand or something that they want to launch in the marketplace; whether that's working with them to improve fraud, increase authorization rates get costs out of the system; whether that's enabling new kinds of payments flows, push payments with things like MasterCard Send as opposed to full payments to our debit and credit products; working to develop capabilities to make payments more effectively with their people who are connected into their platforms; whether those are developers, other consumers, other businesses who might be selling on those platforms, those become hubs of significant payments flows that are opportunities for us to participate in.

And our technology is well-suited to be able to do that. Our network reach and scale and the capabilities that we’ve built on top of the network to make it more intelligent add value. These are valuable things that we bring to bear with these partners of all shapes and sizes across that fintech spectrum and broadly the merchant spectrum. So, I see those as opportunity. They take on different flavors, depending again, based on what that particular counterparties strategy and objectives are that comes back to understanding that and being able to align effectively with what they're trying to accomplish and make sure we can bring our own capabilities to bear to help them do that.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Okay. I realized I asked you this question about credit but not about debit. And your U.S. debit business is also kind of had a step up in performance. Now, with regards to debit, the incremental question becomes, is this maybe because of generational change and people maybe prefer debit, is it more -- is it macro factors, gas prices, people pay a certain way for fuel versus other things, is it the growth of Mastercard Send? Can you break that down for us? I mean, why is debit doing better?

Craig Vosburg

Yes. It's a number of things including several of the things you mentioned, right? There is no -- I wouldn’t say, there is any single thing that's driving that. One, again comes back to overall consumer expenditure level and a healthy economic environment. We've seen now, and this isn’t unique to debit, nor is it unique to Mastercard. Frankly, we see consumer spending levels running, posting increases on the order of 5%, little over 5% year-on-year. That's a healthy level of spending growth. And that spending growth, a large chunk of it, that's across all forms of payment by the way across the U.S. economy. Some meaningful chunk of that is going to find its way on the card-based products and some chunk of that is going to be Mastercard and some chunk of that is going to be credit and some parts is going to be debt. So, it kind of starts with a rising tide being driven by consumer expenditure, but you complement that with some other things that are on the margin, I think helping us post good growth in our debit business. One is, again winning business, you got to have the products in the markets suppose to growth, and we’re growing our debit business with the number of key partners, we’re bringing new debit partners into the system who are launching programs with us, and they are investing behind them to encourage consumers to use their debit products more often. We see increasing uptake of debit as a form of payment in digital transactions, which is a positive thing. As consumers become more and more comfortable using a debit card for online commerce, I think that will only continue to grow, as we continue to invest in and improve security in digital commerce, and we can maybe touch on that a little bit.

There is some impact that is a function of category-specific issues, you mentioned fuel. Fuel skews towards debit as many everyday purchases that consumers want to use ready funds for. Fuel prices obviously have been increasing, and that drives some growth. But, we see other things as well, for example, as Mastercard Spend has continued to gain traction in the marketplace. And this is our capability that enables a party to push money into an account through the debit rails, whether that's a payroll transaction, a compensation for ride, if you are an Uber or a Lyft driver and insurance claim et cetera. We see evidence that when accounts are activated in that way, it stimulates spending on debit. So, it engages the consumer with the debit card in a way they see money coming into the account via the debit rails and they are more likely to take money out of the account via the debit rails by spending through the debit products. So, there's a bunch of different things that are driving that. I can't point to one in particular, but there is a range of things that are moving that growth in a nice direction for us.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Okay. I do want to talk about B2B payments, Mastercard Track recently introduced. The starting question we kind of get from a lot of investors is, why now? I mean B2B payments obviously have been around as long as businesses have been around. I understand a lot of it is paper-based, but why the focus now, what changed?

Craig Vosburg

Well, I think, I’d start with it's not just now. We've been focusing on B2B for some time. And B2B is commercial payments or 11% of our volume worldwide, and that’s 11% of a pretty big number. So, that didn’t just happen overnight. We’ve been working for many years in areas of the B2B space, many of which can be characterized as things that are sort of cards-like transactions, whether that’s a T&E card or procurement card, more recently with virtual cards that can be used to make some of those B2B kinds of payments. I think, the thing that's a little bit different now is, we’ve invested in and acquired and built capabilities that are now opening up opportunities to us to go beyond things that feel like a cards-based payment. And that enables us to think realistically and actively about extending our participation in the B2B space from the 10% or 15% of those flows that are appropriate for cards-based products like T&E cards and procurement cards to virtually 100% of those flows that are also feeling like accounts payable transactions.

So, when you look at businesses expenditures, those accounts payable transactions have very different characteristics than something like an employee traveling and meeting a card product to pay for a plane ticket or hotel. The needs are defined based on a different set of issues. There might be issues related access to credit, but a lot of it revolves around availability of data that's there to reconcile the invoice with the payment; there is needs with respect to managing compliance and how payables are managed; there is issues with respect to efficiency, given the costs associated and managing payables, et cetera. So, we’re cited in part because we've invested in these capabilities now that take us deeper into that space, extending from virtual cards now to having things like the MasterCard B2B hub where we can take an entire payables file in partnership with AvidXchange in whom we’ve invested and manage the execution of payables on behalf of that business to optimize them across all the different forms of payment available. MasterCard Track to help with things related to compliance and managing the supplier network, things that we will develop on the back of real time payments in this market, which as you know is launched with VocaLink's technology through The Clearing House, VocaLink being a MasterCard company, working closely there to leverage that capability, not just the speed but the enhanced data that the real-time payments transaction format enables to be able to address a wider array of these transactions. MasterCard Send has a new capability that again goes after an entirely different transaction type.

So, we’re excited about it because we’ve got this growing portfolio of things and capabilities to go after a broader part of the pie. Some of these things we’re launching are -- I think have the potential to be real winners; some of them probably won’t work. But the ideas is, we’ve got this -- the ability now to have these multiple dogs in the hunt, going after this white space of the B2B opportunity, by the way, which aren’t completely mutually exclusive. Some of them sort of overlap a little bit in terms of their capability and how they serve the market. But, it just gives us a real -- a platform to being able to participate in that space in a way that hasn't always been the case for us.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Okay. Got it. I’m going to take you up on -- you said we could talk about security a little bit. It is really important topic and not just related to e-commerce but particularly so with regards to e-commerce and MasterCard has its push to enable token services on all product transactions by 2020. Can you talk you about that, and maybe from a product perspective, some of the other things you’re doing with regards to…

Craig Vosburg

Yes. Well, this is an area we’re obviously excited about, going back to some of my earlier comments about digital and the things that are happening there. There is -- as digital continues to grow, it becomes a greater and greater part of each of our lives as consumers, there is clearly opportunities to enhance that experience on a number of dimensions, one of which is enhancing security. And this is what you've alluded to with the comments we made about tokenization. This is a significant push for us and a significant push for the industry to get card credentials out of the system the 16-digit number that's on your card that is now stored in all these different locations, based on where you shop, getting them out of the systems and replacing them with the token that renders that a thing effectively useless in the event that it’s comprised or stolen. That's a really important initiative. It's already in the marketplace through a number of the digital wallets. The next click on that will be to ensure working with our partners across the acquiring ecosystem and merchants themselves that the card on file credentials that are out there that have proliferated in great numbers are replaced with these tokens. And we’re actively doing that with merchants today and will continue to push hard on that in the years to come to bring the same level of security through digital transactions, through tokenization that we have now in this market with physical transactions by virtue of having the chip on the card that brings an element of dynamic cryptography to play, so that there is a higher degree of security. So, that's one aspect.

There's another aspect that’s just making the whole consumer experience better, easier, more seamless and intuitive. That's being undertaken through the Secure Remote Commerce standard or SRC which you've heard us talk about where as an industry we’re pushing out a single standard to enable digital merchants to basically undergo a single implementation, much like they do at their checkout counter. They go through a single implementation of plugging in one terminal; it can accept any network’s card. This will enable a single integration of a checkout capability that will accept any network’s card through a consistent and intuitive process that will just make it easier for consumers to checkout, and in doing so, will help to increase conversion rates and sales rates for merchants while reducing some of the cost that's associated with implementing a variety of different capabilities.

We're investing in and rolling out across the market enhanced authentication, so that in conjunction with tokenization, in conjunction with the smoother, more intuitive checkout process, we’ll have in the background of many transactions enhanced data flows that -- between the merchant and the issuer ultimately that will enable them to make better decisions about the validity of the transaction, and the identity of the person who is actually engaging in the transaction within rich data that goes well beyond transaction data, the corporate device data, behavioral data, other things that can make -- enable the issuer to make a better decision without having to introduce any friction by challenging the consumer, or if there are questions about that consumer's identity, it gives them the option then in a limited number of cases to challenge the consumer to get that increased level of assurance. And wrapped around that there is an important focus on helping the consumer ensure they have a greater sense of control over their activities online, their control over their data, their payment credentials, the overall payments experience.

Tokenization helps us do that as well by enabling us to work with our banking partners to present consumers with a view of all the places where their card credentials have been stored and an ability to control them through their banking app. So, you might have your card credentials at Amazon, Walmart, E-ZPass, the local gym, you just see all that through your banking app. And if you don't go to the gym anymore, but your card is still there, you can cancel that and just kill it through the banking approximately, rather than having to call the gym and say I don’t want to do this anymore. And on the other side, at the point of actually completing the transaction, having greater level of assurance for the consumer about how their paying through the introduction of branding standard, so there is a constant reminder of which product they are paying with and an ability for them to be confident that they are paying with the product that they want to pay with.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

With that I see the time actually moving upwards. So, we’re out of time. So, thank you very much for your insights. We hit upon number of good topics. I appreciate it. Thank you.

Craig Vosburg

Thank you.