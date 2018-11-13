Is HollyFrontier The Newest Refining Star?

The company’s dividend yield is 2.1% and it has been repurchasing shares; its majority-owned Holly Energy Partners’ yield is 9.3%.

In particular, the company’s Navaho refinery is well-positioned to get crude from and supply products to the nearby booming Permian oilfield.

After slightly missing second-quarter estimates, HollyFrontier recovered well in the third quarter due to superior inland crude access and refinery locations that bode well for continued profitability.

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) owns 457,000 barrels per day (BPD) of Mid-Continent, Rockies, and New Mexico refining capacity. As its third-quarter results demonstrate, it has benefited substantially from lower-cost oil from over half a dozen inland oil fields. Its operationally-improved refineries, midstream partnership contributions, and growing lubes segment show the company to be on solid footing.

Brief Company Summary

HollyFrontier resulted from two small refining companies that merged in 2011. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, HFC has 3522 full-time employees. It reports in three segments: the refining and marketing---the bulk of its revenue and income—midstream segment Holly Energy Partners (HEP), of which it owns 57%, and HollyFrontier Lubricants and Specialty Products. Although the lubes segment (Petro-Canada) is rolled into the overall corporate results, it has separate assets and operations.

With HollyFrontier’s November 12, 2018 closing stock price of $63.44/share, its market capitalization is $11.0 billion. The company has a 457,000 BPD of refining capacity in five U.S. refineries.

HollyFrontier’s Third Quarter and Nine Months’ Results

In the third quarter of 2018, HollyFrontier reported net income of $342.5 million, or $1.93 per share. This compares favorably to 2017 third quarter net income of $272 million, or $1.53 per share. Company president George Damiris was frank that the good financial results “reflect our ability to capture favorable crude discounts across our refining system.”

An even more potent indicator is that HollyFrontier’s 9-month 2018 net income was $956 million, compared to $284 million for the same period in 2017, an increase of 236%. The comparison in earnings per share (EPS) is $5.37/share for the first nine months of 2018 vs. $1.60/share for the first nine months of 2017.

The graph below shows the relative contributions of HFC’s three segments.

Source: author, HFC press release

Oil Supply, Prices, and Discounts

West Texas Intermediate-Cushing Oil Price

Left axis: $/bbl, credit: businessinsider.com

HollyFrontier’s U.S. oil refineries are in El Dorado, Kansas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Artesia, New Mexico; Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Salt Lake City, Utah. Its lubricants division operates a small, specialized facility in Mississauga, Ontario and oversees lubricant and specialty products manufacturing from the five U.S. refineries.

Credit: HollyFrontier.com

As the above diagram suggests, HollyFrontier’s refineries are able to get crude from six transport-constrained areas: Canada, North Dakota’s Bakken, the Uinta basin in Utah, the Niobrara in Colorado and Wyoming, Oklahoma crude fields, and the enormous but currently-constrained Permian Basin in west Texas and eastern New Mexico.

In particular, Permian production has jumped to as much as 3.5 million BPD, with sufficient pipeline takeaway capacity not expected until mid- to-late 2019. While drillers have pulled back, the results of the Bureau of Land Management auction in September, in which eastern New Mexico tracts went for as much as $95,000/acre suggests that, as was said in Midland last week, every producer there is simply waiting with his foot poised over the accelerator.

HollyFrontier notes 54% of its 260,160 BPD crude used in the El Dorado and Tulsa refineries in the first nine months, or about 140,000 BPD, was sweet crude. “Sweet light” is the low-sulfur, low-density crude type predominantly produced in Oklahoma, the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford, and North Dakota's Bakken. For the Navaho (Permian Basin-area or Artesia refinery), 31% of the average 109,200 BPD of feedstock or 34,000 BPD, was sweet crude.

Similarly, 25% of 71,000 average BPD, or 18,000 BPD of its Cheyenne and Woods Cross crude feedstock, was sweet. For Cheyenne and Woods Cross, an additional 22% of the crude charge was black wax crude, a type specific to the nearby Uinta basin.

The remainder of the crudes for the five refineries was sour or heavy sour, much of which is sourced from Canada at a large discount to West Texas Intermediate (WTI).

The November 12th closing oil price was $58.86 per barrel for WTI at Cushing.The Energy Information Administration (EIA) is predicting WTI at Cushing will average $65/bbl in 2019, $7/bbl below its 2019 Brent prediction of $72/bbl. As the diagram above shows, U.S. crude oil stocks have been trending upward. However, Saudi Arabia has said it plans to cut production 500,000 BPD.

A brief review of important location and quality differentials:

*The Brent price is the non-US light crude price and closed at $69.09/bbl, or about +$10/barrel higher than WTI-Cushing.

*WTI-Midland is the same crude, but at the transport-constrained location of Midland, Texas. Currently it trades about -$4.50/bbl less than at Cushing or $54.40/barrel.

*Bakken, or Clearbrook, is the same quality as above, but is Bakken crude priced in Minnesota. Most recently it was -$14/barrel lower than WTI-Cushing, so about $45/barrel.

Uinta: a waxy, sweet and specialized crude, closed last week at $49.29/bbl, or about $20/bbl below Brent, $10/bbl below WTI-Cushing.

*(WCS) is Western Canadian Select, produced in Canada but also exported to the US. Due to full storage, no line of sight on Keystone XL completion, and transportation constraints even more severe than in the Permian, the WCS price is an astonishing -$43/barrel less than WTI Cushing, or a scant $15/bbl.

The delay of the Keystone pipeline is expected to further exacerbate U.S.-Canadian crude oil differentials, making the heavy sour crude less available to the U.S. Gulf Coast, but more available to northern U.S. refineries like those of Marathon Petroleum and HollyFrontier.

Given these large differentials, it is advantageous for HollyFrontier to have good access to Permian, Oklahoman, Niobrara (Rockies), Bakken, and Canadian crudes for its five inland U.S. refineries. Indeed, HollyFrontier reports 80,000-100,000 BPD of its crude is Canadian, mainly heavy sour, and 140,000-160,000 BPD of its crude is Permian.

And, at a recent Permian conference in Midland, Texas, experts reminded producers that bringing oil to the surface is not enough: companies must find markets for it. Since Permian (and Bakken and Oklahoman and Eagle Ford) crude is light and sweet while many large refineries are tuned for crude that is heavy and sour, this is a bigger task than it appears, leading to an expected need to increase crude oil exports. Obviously, HollyFrontier’s ability to take and use light sweet crude, especially when its refineries are so near producing fields, has been and will be a big financial advantage.

Lubricants and Specialty Products

The lubrication and specialty oils market is a creature unto itself—small and using different processes and expertise than commodity petroleum products. While not world-scale, lubes and specialty products are high-margin, yet not an easy field to enter.

The operational decision to group the lubes operation of the Tulsa refinery with the Mississauga operation can be expected to improve efficiency.

The Crack Spread and Refining Profitability

Distillate (diesel and heating oil) is key in the winter, while gasoline has a summer peak. As the graph below shows, distillate stocks are near the low end of their five year range.

The trend in the 3-2-1 crack spread, a measure of refining profitability, is shown below and is currently about $15.33/barrel. However, while this number is defined as three barrels of crude subtracted from the sum of 2 barrels of gasoline and one of distillate, the specific crude used for this calculation is WTI-Cushing. Clearly, companies like HollyFrontier able to use less expensive crude will net larger profitability.

Moreover, because HollyFrontier’s product slate contains more distillates (36%) than the typical refiner and because distillates are more in demand with a higher price, HollyFrontier is also in a better competitive position with its product slate.

Credit: energystockchannel.com

Sulfur Rule Effect

The International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) standard to reduce the sulfur content of marine (bunker) fuel from 3.5% by weight to 0.5% by weight goes into effect January 1, 2020.

The global residual fuel oil market is 7.5 million BPD, of which 3.5 million BPD is bunker fuel affected by IMO 2020 and 4 million BPD is used for electricity generation and industrial activities.

In contrast to some competitors inside and especially outside the U.S., HollyFrontier’s refineries will require no new capital investment to meet IMO 2020 fuel specifications.

HollyFrontier’s Mid-Continent, Permian, and Overall Competitive Position

The U.S. refining sector is challenging because it requires large, fixed capital assets, siting for new refineries is typically environmentally prohibitive, feedstock costs are volatile, and products are highly regulated.

Total U.S. refining capacity is 18.6 MMBPD. The capacity share for Marathon Petroleum (MPC), the largest refiner, is 16%, second-ranked Valero (VLO) has 14% and HollyFrontier’s share is 2.7%. Regional markets tell a more detailed story.

Government oil statistics are divided into five Petroleum Administration for Defense Districts ((PADDs)).

In the MidContinent and Rockies, (PADDs II and IV), HollyFrontier has four refineries with 357,000 BPD of capacity. Its major competitors include BP (BP), Marathon Petroleum-- which has just acquired Andeavor to become the largest U.S. refiner—PBF Energy (PBF), Phillips66 (PSX), and Valero. HollyFrontier has 8% of MidContinent and Rockies refining capacity, while Marathon now has 21% and Phillips66 has 13%. Other public U.S. Rockies and MidContinent refiners with smaller market shares include CVR Energy (CVRR), Chevron (CVX), and ExxonMobil (XOM).

In PADD III, which includes Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico, the company operates its Navaho refinery in Artesia, New Mexico. The company has upgraded and debottlenecked this location to 100,000 BPD; moreover, it can both get oil feedstock from and provide petroleum products to the nearby booming Permian Basin in west Texas and eastern New Mexico. While innumerable competitors line the Gulf Coast and PADD III represents over half of the country’s capacity, HollyFrontier’s inland PADD IIIcompetitors include Marathon, Delek (DK), Phillips66, and Valero.

Tulsa refinery and storage, Credit HollyFrontier.com

At the end of October 2018, the company’s El Dorado refinery and Mississauga lubes plant were offline for turnaround but expected back into operation in November.

HollyFrontier’s Financial and Stock Highlights

HollyFrontier’s market capitalization is $11.0 billion at a November 12, 2018 stock closing price of $63.44 per share. Its one-year target price is $74.29, or 17% above this closing price.

The company’s 52-week price range is $41.68-$83.28 per share, so its November 12th, 2018 closing price of $63.44 is 76% of its one-year high.

An established public company, HFC pays a dividend of $1.32 per share, a yield of 2.1% to the current stock price. The company is buying back its stock and could undertake buybacks of as much as $1 billion in 2019.

HollyFrontier’s projected 2018 EPS is $6.97. This total comprises nine months’ actual EPS of $5.37 and estimated average fourth quarter 2018 EPS of $1.60. Analysts’ average estimated 2019 EPS is $7.84, a year-over-year increase of 12.5%.

HFC data by YCharts

At September 30, 2018, the company had $4.9 billion in liabilities and $11.5 billion in assets giving HollyFrontier a liability-to-asset ratio of 43%. Its ratio of current assets divided by current liabilities is 2.4, comfortably above the desirable minimum of 1.0 and thus positive. Its cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter were $1.1 billion, providing substantial liquidity.

With an enterprise value (EV) of $13.22 billion, its EV/EBITDA ratio is 6.3, so the company is attractively below the preferred ratio of 10 or less.

Overall, the company’s mean analyst rating is a 2.8, or essentially a “hold,” from the seventeen analysts who follow it. In the last six months two ratings changes have been upgrades from “underperform” to “hold” and one was an initiation at “hold.”

As of June 30, 2018, most of HollyFrontier’s stock was held by institutions, some of which represent index fund investments that match the overall market. The most recent summary of its institutional stock holders shows Vanguard with 12.1%, BlackRock with 9.4%, TCTC Holdings with 7.2%, and State Street with 5.5%.

HollyFrontier’s beta is 1.26, representing volatility in line with what can be expected from a smaller refiner subject to uncertainties of crude price and supply, petroleum market competition, and regulations.

Logistics Partnership

HollyFrontier is the general partner in Holly Energy Partners and owns 57% of the $3.2 billion partnership. HEP’s assets are crude and product pipelines, storage tanks, terminals, and loading rack facilities near HollyFrontier’s refineries. HollyFrontier operationally integrates the partnership’s assets with its refining assets. It notes that over 80% of HEP’s revenues are tied to long term contracts and minimum commitments.

Because partnerships have tax-specific issues for individual owners, I am not making a recommendation separately on HEP; nonetheless, dividend-seekers should note HEP is paying a dividend of over 9%.

Valero purchased the roughly one-third of Valero Energy Partners (VLP) it didn’t own, and rolled the assets back into its corporate organization. Whether this will be an option for Holly Energy Partners remains to be seen.

Governance

Institutional Shareholder Services ranks HollyFrontier’s overall governance as a 6, with sub-scores of Audit (1), Board (7), Shareholder Rights (7), and Compensation (6). Approximately 6.4% of the outstanding stock is shorted.

A Note on Valuation

The company’s book value per share of $33.43 is just over half of its current market price, showing the market value of HollyFrontier’s assets is higher than its depreciated base.

Positive and Negative Risks

Potential investors should consider their oil and petroleum product price expectations as the factors most likely to affect HollyFrontier. In particular, global crude oil supply risk may occur if OPEC and Russia tighten production.

Nonetheless, HollyFrontier has arrayed a diversity of inland crude oil sources that couple nicely with good regional product markets.

Recommendations for HollyFrontier

I recommend investors interested in profiting from the vast U.S.-Canadian supply of discounted inland crude consider doing so with HollyFrontier’s stock. Its five refineries use crude slates that are much cheaper than Brent, and cheaper even than WTI-Cushing. About a fifth of its slate is extremely-heavily discounted Canadian heavy sour crude. Its Utah and Wyoming refineries can run discounted Uinta waxy crude. Moreover, it is not clear HollyFrontier’s discounted crude slate is well-known or appreciated.

Like Delek, HollyFrontier has an incredibly-well-positioned refinery in the midst of the Permian, which offers less expensive crude feedstock as well as huge product demand. Like Marathon Petroleum, its other refineries are well-positioned for Canadian crude oil. Indeed, all of it refineries and midstream assets operate in the hearts of producing fields, and its Tulsa refinery is next door to the giant Cushing crude storage terminal.

Because of its recent profitability, the company is focusing on returns to investors through expected EPS growth of at least 12%, its 2% dividend, and $1 billion in stock buybacks. I recommend this under-the-radar stock.

While you're here, consider subscribing to Econ-Based Energy Investing, a Seeking Alpha Marketplace platform. Weekly in-depth articles (three company-specific analyses and a stock-by-stock portfolio review) provide you with recommendations for long energy investments. Service is discounted at 20% to all current and new subscribers. After January 15, 2019, the price will remain the same for all who have joined before then, but will increase for subscribers joining afterwards. Subscribers get actionable ideas, make decisions with larger industry context, and save time on research. My service focuses on publicly-traded small & mid-cap oil producers (by basin) & refiners (by area) drawing from a public energy space spanning more than 400 companies. I’m an industry insider with +30 years' experience working for & investing in energy companies. As you plan your research and investing strategies for the year, consider Econ-Based Energy Investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPC, VLO, ANDX, CVX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.