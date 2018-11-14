The Soybean Market Awaits News From Argentina

The prospects for soybeans as the weather and trade dispute are the primary drivers of the price - SOYB provides an alternative.

The 2018 crop year in the soybean market was a period where typical supply and demand fundamentals and the weather conditions across growing regions played a much smaller role in the path of least resistance of the price of the oilseed.

Processors crush raw soybeans into two products that consumers around the world require on a daily basis. Soybean oil is a cooking oil that is very popular in Asia. The oil is also an ingredient in many food products from salad dressing to mayonnaise. Soybean meal is a stable and essential ingredient in the production of animal feeds that support the growth of cows, hogs, chickens, and turkeys.

The United States is the world's leading producer and exporter of soybeans each year, but Brazil and Argentina grow and export significant amounts of the oilseed. Together, the output from the two South American countries rivals the amount of soybeans that grow on the fertile U.S. plains during a crop year. The 2018 harvest in the U.S. has come to an end, and stocks have increased because of the trade dispute between the U.S. and Chinese. While the dispute has been escalating since the late spring season, there is an event on the horizon that could calm the current skirmish or escalate it into a full-scale trade war between the countries with the leading GDPs of the world.

The soybean futures market could experience an increase in volatility over the coming days and weeks. For those who do not trade in the CBOT futures arena, the Teucrium Soybean ETF product (SOYB) provides an alternative.

Trade issues pushed soybeans to a low in July as the crop was still growing

When the U.S. put tariffs on Chinese goods earlier this year, and China retaliated, the price of soybeans tanked. Tariffs and subsidies tend to distort commodities prices as they create conditions of oversupply in some areas of the world and deficits in others.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, soybean futures traded to a high at $10.71 per bushel during the final week in February 2018 as the uncertainty of the crop year and dry conditions in Argentina caused supply fears. Bean made a series of lower high through late May, but in June and July, the trade dispute with China caused the price of the oilseed to plunge reaching a low at $8.1050 per bushel in mid-July, 24.3% lower than the high for the year. The move to the lows came at a time of the year where the crop was still growing, and the potential for drought conditions or other weather-related issues left the final size of the crop in question. During July, trade trumped the fundamentals in the soybean futures market which became ground zero for the protectionist wave.

China's retaliation hits U.S. bean farmers

Over the past years, China typically purchased one-quarter of the annual soybean crop from the United States. The trade dispute caused the Chinese to cancel all purchases of the oilseed from the U.S. for 2018 and 2019. Farmers planted more soybeans than corn during the 2018 crop year because the economics favored the oilseed.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart illustrates, the long-term average for the price of soybeans divided by the price of corn is around the 2.4 bushels of corn value to each bushel of soybean value level. When the ratio is above 2.4:1, farmers tend to plant more soybeans than corn, and when it is below, corn is typically the favored crop.

Source: CQG

The daily chart shows that the ratio was above the 2.4:1 level on new crop November beans compared to new crop December corn until June which meant that farmers planted more soybeans than corn coming into the 2018 crop year.

When China canceled their oilseed purchases for 2018 and 2019, farmers found themselves in a situation where one out of each four acres of production did not have a home. Weakness in the soybean futures market has kept the price below the $9 per bushel level over recent weeks and months. The new active month January 2019 soybean futures contract was trading around the $8.80 per bushel level on Monday, November 12.

China turns to other suppliers while Brazil elects a leader who wants no part of Chinese domination

The world's most populous nation canceled soybean purchases from the U.S. for 2018 and 2019, but that does not mean their requirements for the oilseed are any lower. China turned to Brazil and Argentina to fill the void when it comes to their soybean demand. Meanwhile, the recent election in Brazil resulted in the election of Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right and business-friendly candidate who ran on an anti-corruption platform. During the campaign, Bolsonaro echoed U.S. President Donald Trump when it comes to Chinese trade practices. He warned his fellow Brazilians that China was not just buying Brazilian products, but investments were putting parts of the mineral and commodity-rich Brazilian economy in the hands of the Chinese. Bolsonaro said, "China is buying Brazil" warning that the leading economy in South America did not want policy decisions for the citizens of the country coming from Beijing.

The shift in the Brazilian political environment puts additional pressures on the Chinese as they require soybeans and other products that feed their 1.4 billion citizens.

President Trump and President Xi huddle at the G-20 meeting in another bean producing nation

Meanwhile, soybean futures have been moving higher since mid-September.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the January futures contract shows, the price hit a low at $8.2625 per bushel on September 18 and has made higher lows over recent weeks reaching a high at $9.0625 in mid-October. Beans attempted to conquer the $9 per bushel level again on November 2, but selling pushed the price back to around $8.85 where it was trading on November 13.

The rally in the soybean futures market came on the back of the upcoming meeting between President Trump and Chinese President Xi that will take place at the G-20 meeting in Argentina. The Chinese economy has suffered under the weight of tariffs. China exports a lot more products to the U.S. than vice versa, so the protectionist wave has had more impact on growth and business conditions in the Asian nation. However, China's political system lends itself to a much longer-term strategy than in the U.S. where the next election is always just around the corner.

The price action in soybeans since mid-September has reflected optimism that the leaders of the nations involved in the trade dispute will come up with a framework for an agreement that avoids a prolonged trade and even a currency war. The trade dispute had hit the soybean futures market hard, so any resolution would likely cause a significant price recovery if Chinese buyers begin taking shipments of U.S. oilseeds once again.

The upcoming meeting in Argentina will be a significant factor in determining the path of least resistance for the price of CBOT soybean futures. An agreement would likely lift prices well over the $9 level and could push them back over $10 per bushel. However, disappointment and an escalation of the dispute could take them back to the lows at just over $8.00 or even push them to a test of the December 2008 low at $7.7625 per bushel.

At the same time, the weather always plays a significant role in the price direction for the oilseed and these days the focus is on South America where the 2018/2019 is getting underway. A drought or any other weather-related event could cause price volatility over the coming weeks and months. The soybean futures market is acting as a barometer for trade between the U.S. and China and the weather in Brazil and Argentina these days. The combination of issues could create volatile conditions over the coming days and weeks.

The most direct route for an investment or trading position in the soybean market is via the futures and futures options on the CBOT division of the CME. For those who do not participate in the futures arena, the Teucrium Soybean ETF product provides an alternative. The fund summary for SOYB states:

The investment seeks to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares' NAV reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal market conditions in Benchmark Component Futures Contracts or, in certain circumstances, in other Soybean Futures Contracts traded on the CBOT or on foreign exchanges.

SOYB holds a blend of futures contracts that trade on the CBOT to replicate price action. The most recent top holdings of the ETF include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SOYB does an excellent job replicating the short-term price action in the CBOT futures.

Source: Barchart

January soybean futures rallied from a low of $8.4450 on October 31 to a high of $9.0075 on November 2, a rise of 6.7%. Over the same period, SOYB moved from $15.55 to $16.35, 5.1% higher. The lag in performance is because of the blend of futures contracts held by the ETF which did not move higher to the same extent on a percentage basis over the period. Like in the soybean futures market, contango can weigh on the price of the ETF during roll periods as those holding long positions need to pay a higher price to roll their risk to the next active month. Holding three contracts somewhat mitigates that risk, but it still can eat away at the value of the product over the long term.

SOYB has net assets of $27.42 million and trades an average of 58,410 shares each day, making it a reasonably liquid product for smaller investors and traders.

The soybean futures market and the SOYB ETF are now waiting for news from the G-20 meeting in Argentina which could cause lots of volatility in the price of the oilseed. At the same time, the weather is always a factor when it comes to the path of least resistance for soybean futures. SOYB could be an excellent tool to speculate on the outcome of the meeting between Presidents Trump and Xi as it is likely to move higher in the case of any agreement and lower if the trade dispute continues to escalate.

