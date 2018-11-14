Coffee Retreats - A Higher Low Will Build A Base

From November 2016 through the week of September 17, 2018, the price of coffee did little but make lower highs and lower lows. In late August, the price of the soft commodity fell below the $1 per pound level for the first time since September 2016. A low at 92 cents in mid-September followed the dozen-year low which was the lowest price for Arabica coffee bean futures since December 2005.

Coffee appears to have reached the bottom end of its pricing cycle in September as the price exploded from the lows, moving 33.5 cents or 36.4% higher from the low in mid-September to its high at $1.2550 per pound on October 19. The price of coffee posted gains over five consecutive weeks but seems to have run out of gas on the upside over the past month.

If coffee rejected the bottom end of its pricing cycle in September, we could be in for a period of consolidation which may increase short-term trading opportunities as coffee can be one of the most volatile futures markets. For those who do not trade in the futures arena, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product (BJO) provides an alternative.

Coffee's surge stops percolating

On October 19, the active month ICE Arabica coffee futures contract traded to a high at $1.2550 per pound where its percolation on the upside came to an end.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the price of the soft commodity dropped to a low at $1.0830 on Tuesday, November 13, in a continuation of a pattern of lower highs and lower lows that began in mid-October. Price momentum and open interest continues to decline and is heading for oversold conditions. Daily historical volatility remains at over the 40% level where it has been sitting for almost all of November. Open interest, the total number of long and short positions in the ICE coffee futures arena declined from 287,732 contracts on October 19 to its most recent level at 247,618 on November 12. The metric reached its all-time high at 340,713 on September 27 following the move to the low, but the metric has declined steadily as the price of coffee recovered and now that it is declining again.

The wild commodity moves to the 50% retracement level

The 50% retracement level of the move from 92 cents to $1.2550 in the coffee futures market stands at $1.0875 per pound. On Tuesday, November 13, the price reached the level on the December futures contract which is now rolling to March.

Source: CQG

The chart of March 2019 minus December 2018 ICE coffee futures shows that the March contract is trading at a premium or contango of 3.55 cents. A strong dollar and overall weak environment for commodities prices over recent days and weeks are likely causing some longs in the coffee market to exist risk positions rather than rolling them to the next active month. The roll from December ICE futures to the new active month March contract could be playing a role in the downside pressure in the coffee market that has taken the soft commodity to its 50% retracement level.

After coffee reached what now looks like the bottom end of its pricing cycle at the lowest price since late 2005, the price recovery had caused the price of Arabica coffee beans to blow through several areas of technical resistance. As the buying ran out of steam, the price reached its peak in mid-October, and now the midpoint from the September low and recent peak stands as a technical support level for the coffee futures market. The move back to the halfway point could be a healthy turn of events for the coffee market which had been falling steadily since November 2016 until it reached a price on the downside which appears to be an unsustainable level. If the coffee market can turn the $1.0800 to $1.10 level into a pivot point over the coming weeks, it could begin to build a base for price appreciation in the coming months. Meanwhile, the longer-term technical picture for the soft commodity is not looking all that bad these days.

Longer-term charts are looking positive for coffee

Price momentum on the daily chart in the coffee futures market is falling towards oversold territory, and the weekly chart is crossing lower from an overbought condition after the recent recovery. However, the monthly and quarterly charts are looking a lot better these days than they have in a very long time.

Source: CQG

The monthly pictorial illustrates that price momentum crossed to the upside and is rising from oversold territory in the coffee futures market. Historical volatility and relative price strength have also increased since the September low. The one warning sign for the coffee market on a technical basis is that the open interest metric has been on the decline since September when the price hit its low. Rising price and falling open interest is typically not an indication of an emerging bullish trend in a futures market.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart shows, price momentum has been steadily declining since 2014 when the price of coffee futures reached a high at $2.2550 per pound, double the current price of the soft commodity. However, it has declined into a deeply oversold condition and is attempting to cross to the upside on the long-term chart. The price of nearby coffee futures will need to rise to over the $1.50 per pound level to cause the quarterly price momentum to shift to the upside.

Global demand is ever rising, but the Brazilian real can drive the price of coffee

The addressable market of coffee drinkers in the world is a function of demographic trends. In 2000, there were six billion people on our planet. Today, that number stands at over 7.5 billion, an increase of more than 25% in less than two decades.

The number of coffee drinkers around the world is rising because of population growth, but increasing wealth in China has changed dietary trends in the world's most populous nation. Many people in China have begun to consume more coffee compared to tea over the recent years. Coffee shops like Starbucks (SBUX) have opened thousands of stores all over the nation, and many more other domestic establishments have followed making coffee consumption in China, and the rest of Asia increase dramatically. Therefore, demographics have increased the demand side of the fundamental equation for the coffee market which provides slow and steady support for the price of the coffee beans.

On the supply side of the equation, Brazil is the world's leading producer and exporter of Arabica coffee beans in the world. The swoon in the value of the Brazilian real contributed to the weakness in the coffee futures market and its decline to the lows in September of this year.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the Brazilian real fell from $0.32005 in January 2018 to a low of $0.23725 against the U.S. dollar in late August and remained near the low throughout September which was a decline of 25.9%. Meanwhile, the price of coffee futures fell from $1.3135 to a low of $0.92 in 2018, a drop of 29.9%. Coffee futures trade in dollars on the ICE, but production costs in Brazil are in the real currency, so the price of coffee for local producers in Brazil only fell by less than 5% which contributed to the recent price weakness.

The rally in the coffee market came at a time when Brazil went to the polls and elected a new President Jair Bolsonaro who was the far-right candidate and ran on a business-friendly and an anti-corruption platform. The Brazilian real rallied when it became apparent he would win the election which ignited the rally in the coffee futures market. The path of least resistance of the Brazilian currency against the U.S. dollar could cause volatility in the coffee futures market over the coming weeks and months. However, the real is still at a level that is close to the lowest level in decades.

Meanwhile, abundant crops of coffee that met the growing global requirements in 2018 is no guaranty for 2019. Coffee production is a year-to-year affair as the weather and crop diseases like leaf-rust can wreak havoc with supplies. The shelf life of coffee beans is limited complicating matters, as they lose their potency and aroma over time. Therefore, high levels of inventories lose their value over time.

Lots of volatility ahead for the coffee futures market, BJO provides an alternative

After a prolonged period of almost two years where the price of coffee futures did nothing but make lower highs and lower lows, the price action in October could be a sign that the tide has shifted in the soft commodity. The most direct route for an investment of trading positions in the coffee market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. However, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product is an alternative for those who wish to take price exposure in the coffee market without venturing into the highly leveraged and volatile world of the futures arena. The fund summary for BJO states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the âindex components) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.

The ETN holds positions in coffee futures market to replicate the price action. The price of coffee rose by 36.4% from mid-September to mid-October.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, BJO moved from $35.95 on September 18 to a high of $47.06 on October 24, a rise of 30.9% over the period. The lag in performance was likely caused by the rise in the December contract compared to the continuous contract on the ICE exchange. December futures moved from $0.9510 to $1.255, an increase of 32% over the period. The drop from $1.255 to the $1.0830 level on November 13 or 13.7% resulted in a decline to $41.11 in BJO which was 12.6% in the ETN. The ETN slightly outperformed the futures market during the most recent move from the high.

The BJO ETN has many of the same risks as the coffee futures market. When the forward curve is in contango where deferred prices are higher than nearby prices, the cost of rolling long-side risk from one contract to the next is a cost for those with long positions in the futures arena and holders of the ETN.

Time will tell if coffee begins to build a base at around the $1.08 to $1.10 per pound level on the nearby ICE futures contract after falling the lowest price in a dozen years. A period of price consolidation would be a healthy sign for the coffee market which is always susceptible to surprises on the supply side because of the weather in the primary growing regions around the world. From a long-term perspective, risk-reward favors the upside in the coffee market.

