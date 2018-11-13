General Motors: A Bright Future

The future looks very bright for GM especially because of its Cruise unit and strong balance sheet.

Seeking Alpha published an article titled General Motors: Sell. I disagree with this conclusion. There are a few assertions in the article that I believe to be misguided which I will address. Some added context will help someone looking into General Motors (GM) to understand the situation more clearly. Having said that, I own shares and may be favorably biased. I've divided this article into a number of different subjects. I'll lead off with the bearish author's quote and then follow up with my take.

Profitability

In other words, the company is prioritizing profitability over market share, which is in-line with my expectation that management will try to keep dividends intact for as long as possible.

One of old GM's problems was its focus on market share. It overproduced and was forced to dump cars into rental fleets and/or discount. Barra has turned GM around in an important way and the company is now capable of scaling back production while retaining profitability that is a major win. We will have to see how the company holds back through a recession, but, in my opinion, it will remain profitable even throughout a normal recession.

"Keeping dividends intact" sounds almost like GM is on the brink of unprofitability while it is actually guiding towards $4 billion in free cash flow for the year. That's down from $5 billion originally anticipated. The company has consistently guided, on its earnings call, the fourth quarter would be very important in free cash flow generation.

Buybacks

You will see that GM ended stock buybacks altogether.

Showing a chart there's been a quarter without buybacks seems alarming, but it really isn't. Throughout '18, the company has included a slide in its deck saying it would return "all available cash to shareholders". It is ugly, but here is an example from the Q2 deck (note disciplined capital allocation section):

The company returned about $600 million so far year-to-date. I expect another $3.2 billion to be returned to shareholders in the final quarter based on guidance.

Profitability of operations (more detailed)

The following three graphs show that the company's operating expenses and total liabilities have persistently increased in the last six years... ...The persistent rise in operating expenses is the reason why the company's operating margin, which is the more comprehensive and appropriate measure of profitability for a mature company, has declined even while its gross margin has held up in 2017 and 2018:

Here, the author points to a few metrics that don't look good, but that I believe do not communicate the real underlying story well. General Motors operating expenses and liabilities have been rising as its production increased back up. It came out of a bankruptcy and a once-in-a-lifetime crisis and eventually started selling more cars again. Liabilities increase because buyers take out financing and that shows on the book of General Motors. But to be fair, total assets, containing liabilities of customers towards GM, have increased in tandem:

GM Total Assets (Quarterly) data by YCharts

I think the dynamic between operating and gross margins we are observing is influenced by GM's release cycle around its trucks. Trucks are a very important segment to GM. It is releasing new models end of 2018. Even though the company is disciplined on the production front, it is inevitable to take a bit of a hit on the line-up that is being displaced by the new release. The company has continuously guided towards the fourth quarter, so the proof will be in the pudding but don't count GM out so quickly for the year.

Balance sheet and financing needs

Given its increasingly risky balance sheet and its minimal free cash flow, if GM wants to continue to invest in a fully autonomous and all-electric future, it will have to do so through private capital raises, but that is a "very dicey proposition," because as the infamous short-seller Jim Chanos frequently points out, "capital markets close from time to time."

As this slide from General Motor's latest earnings presentation shows its balance sheet isn't risky. It just appears so if you look at the consolidated numbers that include GM financial.

The company continues to guide towards $4 billion in free cash flow generation for the year. That's not bad given its $50 billion market cap by itself.

Next, take into consideration it is investing $1 billion into Cruise (as per last earnings call). Cruise is its autonomous driving unit that is responsible for its Cadillac autopilot technology considered better than Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA). Something that is further underscored by the investments of SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and Honda (NYSE:HMC) into the unit putting its valuation at ~$15 billion.

Imagine if that unit were sold. Its free cash flow would increase by 25% and it would get an influx of ~$12 billion in cash. Suddenly, it would trade at a 7x free cash flow multiple.

Then there's the GM China unit which is accounted for under the equity method which underrepresents its value. Making this even more of a compelling investment.

My biggest gripe is with the idea that General Motor would need to turn to the capital markets to raise money in order to invest in autonomous and EV. First of all, General Motors is putting a billion into Cruise this year. That's about as much as Tesla has put into its entire R&D budget for 2018 so far:

TSLA Research and Development Expense (Quarterly) data by YCharts

These companies trade at a similar market cap. Tesla maybe is spending 2.3% of market cap on R&D for this year. If you buy into Tesla today, you aren't getting much R&D for your buck. GM, meanwhile, is among the 20 companies with the highest spending on R&D within the U.S. In other words, while Tesla is trading at a price to R&D multiple of about 40x, GM is trading at a price to R&D multiple of about 7x.

If General Motors would cut its R&D budget to that of Tesla, its profitability would jump with at least $5 billion in free cash flow. Tesla is burning cash even with the tiny amount it spends on R&D. GM would be at $9 billion of free cash flow it matched that low level of spending.

TSLA Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Conclusion

Needless to say, I remain quite bullish on GM because of the extremely innovative and promising "Cruise" segment, its entirely undemanding valuation at a forward P/E ratio of about 6.2x, and its disciplined production and disciplined capital allocation combined with a very solid balance sheet. I hope it stays down for another few quarters, so Barra can take out as much shares as possible.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm also short Tesla