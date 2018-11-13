Aurora Cannabis Continues To Outperform - It's Only Going To Get Better

source: seeking alpha

In its first earnings report since Canada legalized recreational pot and it was listed New York Stock Exchange, Aurora Cannabis (ACB) exceeded expectations as revenue soared, it expanded gross margins while adding thousands of new patients to its customer base.

We'll look at why it's time to think in terms of taking a long-term position in Aurora, and why the cannabis market is in the early stages of growth with lots of upside left to it.

This bodes well into Aurora's strategy, as it is rapidly boosting production and becoming the market leader in supplying the market.

Latest earnings results

Revenue in the first fiscal quarter soared to C$29.7 million ($22 million), up 260 percent year-over-year. Pro forma revenue came in at $35.8 million, up 333 percent over last year, which included acquisitions.

The good news in all of this is the numbers don't reflect the legalization of recreational cannabis because it didn't take effect until October 17. That said, in anticipation of recreational demand Aurora did sell about C$600,000 in pot to provincial wholesalers, with the remainder of revenue coming from medical sales. It sold 2,676 kilograms of pot in the quarter, a gain of slightly over 200 percent from the same reporting period last year. That means in the current quarter there should be a significant amount of revenue coming from recreational sales.

Gross margins widened to 70 percent, a gain of 12 percent over 2017 in the same quarter. That was down by 4 percent sequentially.

On the cost side per gram for dried cannabis, it dropped from C$1.87 to C$1.45 year-over-year. The average sale price per gram jumped from C$8.02 to C$8.39 from the prior quarter.

As for ramping up production, over the next two to three months the company expects production to more than double from the current run rate of 70,000 kilograms, to 150,000 kilograms.

Booth said this:

Based on grow rooms in production, the company currently is running at an annualized run rate of 70,000 kg. Management anticipates that around calendar year end 2018 into the beginning of calendar 2019, Aurora will have a production run rate in excess of 150,000 kg per annum based on grow rooms in production, with subsequent scale up to over 500,000 kg per annum (excluding additional capacity through the acquisition of ICC Labs).

Concerning registered patients, that has jumped to 67,484 in the reporting period, up 250 percent from last year.

The major reason gross margins remain robust is because demand remains so high, with supply unable to meet it. This should remain in play for at least a year for Aurora.

One thing to monitor is the increase in the selling price of dried cannabis, while also closely watching the decline in average selling price of cannabis extracts, which fell to $12.12 in the reporting period, down a hefty 26 percent. At the same time extract costs were down 22 percent to $1.45, offsetting much of the decline in price as it relates to margins and earnings in that segment.

Revenue will accelerate

Chief Executive Officer Terry Booth said this about its performance:

The commencement of adult consumer use sales in Canada has been very successful for Aurora, with strong performance across all product categories and brands. Given the strong unmet consumer demand evident across Canada, we are confident that our rapidly increasing production capacity will result in continued acceleration of revenue growth.

I agree with the assertion by Booth in regard to accelerated growth. Even if Canada hadn't legalized recreational pot, Aurora would have enjoyed a prolonged period of growth from medical cannabis. As a matter of fact, I still consider that to be the main reason for taking a long-term position in the company.

Even so, recreational cannabis will be a significant contributor to sales in the near term, and it will help the company to continue to outperform as it builds out its global platform and infrastructure in the medical side of the business.

Also important is it's unlikely the expected downward pressure on margins from recreational pot will have much if any impact over the next two to three quarters, as demand should easily outstrip supply, which will keep prices higher than when supply eventually catches up with demand. It could take much longer for supply to catch up, depending on how quickly major producers are able to ramp up production. There is also the factor of what the real size of the recreational market is. With new users probably giving it an experimental try, it remains to be seen how many stick with the product over time.

Either way, over the next year, the combination of recreational and medical cannabis demand will continue to drive sales up for Aurora Cannabis, and that doesn't include the potential from its foray into hemp.

A key factor on the production side most investors are missing is in regard to how much more capacity the acquisition of ICC Labs will be added to the total.

As of the acquisition, ICC Labs had 92,000 square feet of production, with a total of 1.1 million square feet of production being developed. This is why the production number of a little over 500,000 kilograms is understated. That was before the ICC Labs acquisition. After ICC Labs reaches full capacity, it should bring the total production potential to approximately 700,000 kilograms. Even now most financial writers and pundits use the 500,000 kilogram number rather than the 700,000 number that more accurately reflects the production capacity potential of Aurora that is being developed.

Much of the additional supply will be sold in global markets, which is again why I see Aurora Cannabis continuing to outperform and surprise investors. The majority of the market is watching Canada too much in my estimation, as it relates to Aurora Cannabis. Once it's understood that its geographic exposure is a long-term positive, the company will be rewarded. It's a matter of when, not if.

What the market is missing

One of the major things I've only addressed once before concerning the false narrative that cannabis is a hyped market, is the very reason it is now rapidly expanding. Very few if any are talking about it at the core level.

What I'm talking about is the tax incentive that has given rise to the cannabis market around the globe, and will continue to for a long period of time.

Let me use the U.S. as an example. The debt level of the U.S. is onerous, with unfunded liabilities being as high as $222 trillion, according to Boston University economist Laurence Kotlikoff. About half of that comes from Social Security and Medicare, with a significant amount coming from federal pensions. Another 15 percent or so of the budget goes to the military, and a little under 7.5 percent going to pay off the debt. In regard to the latter, it's going to get more costly because of rising interest rates.

When considering these numbers, understand that these costs only rise, they're never cut by the government.

Why is this important to the cannabis market? It's to understand that the main impetus of the marijuana market isn't consumer or medical demand, it's the tax demand of the government. This is why we've seen other things like sports betting being legalized. Other things similar to those will follow.

The point is if we don't understand the growing and increasingly legalized pot market is basically a play by the governments to generate more tax revenue because of huge debt and budget shortfalls, it could easy to be manipulated into being convinced the cannabis market is one that is over-hyped and could fail.

Once these things are put into motion by governments, it is rare that they are reversed. Governments want pot sales to be successful, which is why it's going to continue to be legalized in states in the U.S. and other nations around the world.

On the local level, some in the U.S. may be surprised that there have been what are called "dry" counties in some states. What that means is there were some places where prohibition on alcohol remained in place. The town I live in just legalized alcohol sales. The reason? To generate more tax revenue and attract more business to town.

What I'm saying is governments are straining for ways to generate more tax revenue because they don't have the will to deal with the realities of the coming economic collapse because of unsustainable debt levels and unfunded liabilities. Could you imagine a politician in the U.S. or another developed country running on a platform of cutting Social Security and Medicare. Or dealing with the pension crises in a way that protects workers of the future? They would be lucky to get one percent of the vote.

Investors in marijuana companies have to understand that at the macro level, marijuana sales are here to stay, and will only grow as country after country, and state after state legalize it in one form or another, meaning medically, recreationally, or both.

I can't overstate this enough. The growing marijuana market exists because of governments looking for new revenue streams. To not understand that is to believe the cannabis market comes from being hyped up by speculators and traders looking to influence it and produce a lot of volatility that produces short-term profit opportunities. That of course is happening, but it's not what is driving the pot market. This is why large market-leading producers like Aurora Cannabis have such a bright, long-term future.

After all, does anyone seriously believe any government at the federal or state level will discourage the revenue stream coming from taxes on marijuana?

Conclusion

Aurora Cannabis has aggressively positioned itself for long-term growth on the production side of the business.

We need to look at the fact recreational pot sales in Canada is only a small part of the business, even though it's getting a disproportionate amount of coverage from financial media. I see it reaching a ceiling on demand far sooner than on the medical side of the business.

For that reason, it'll be a great catalyst for Aurora Cannabis in the short-term, as will other countries it competes in that offer the same opportunity concerning recreational sales, such as Uruguay.

But that's only a secondary reason to invest in Aurora. The primary reason should be its potential on the medical cannabis side of the business, which promises to be a long-term growth engine of the industry in general, and Aurora in particular. Also consider its medical research team is considered to be among the top in the industry, which should result in branded products in the future that will generate significant revenue, margins and earnings.

As for at the macro level, we need to understand this market has been initiated and legalized by governments in order to provide more revenue in order to at least slow down the inevitable day of reckoning when they can no longer meet promised obligations. That in turn suggests a prolonged period of time where Aurora Cannabis will enjoy competing in a market that will grow for years, as more countries legalize medical and recreational marijuana in order to boost tax revenue.

At this time Aurora Cannabis easily has the most production capacity potential, and with a market that is struggling to have demand met, it should enjoy not only a long period of revenue growth, but also be able to keep margins from declining at rapid rates, which in turn will support earnings.

For these reasons Aurora Cannabis remains my top play in the cannabis sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.