Gold's Technical Situation

The weekly technical pattern is similar to 2013 which presaged an extended drop in the price of gold.

We outline the technical situation of gold at both the weekly and daily time frames.

All markets, including the gold market, are complex and chaotic. Complex because of the innumerable non-linear variables involved. And chaotic because even if we knew how all these variables interacted with each other (which we do not), it's impossible to know the initial conditions of these variables.

Fundamental analysis tries to predict where a market is going by focusing on a limited number of variables (out of the near-infinite number involved) and making conclusions about how the marked "should" behave. Occasionally it seems to work, but even when fundamental analysis succeeds it tends to be short lived in its success and inconsistent at best.

The truth is that markets are emergent phenomena, the causes of which are impossible to know. The only way to make sense of and, therefore, profit from markets is to look for repetitive patterns in the markets' statistics - look for the what, not the why. That's what technical analysis does.

In this piece, we look at the technical patterns of gold at the weekly and daily time scales.

Weekly

The purple areas in the chart below highlight the similar patterns in the weekly trading of gold today and in 2013. Both patterns share the following technical characteristics:

The RSI has fallen out of a wedge and into oversold territory before recovering to the 50 level.

The 20-week MA has crossed under the 200-week MA (green ovals).

The MACD has dropped from a bear cross-over, risen from a bull cross-over, but is now converging once again.

The stochastic has moved from an extended over-sold level to an over-bought level and is once again turning back down.

The -DI is decreasing, but remains above the +DI, and its momentum is still high.

If the pattern continues to replicate, we can expect gold to fall, perhaps to the $1,170 level, then rally to $1,210-$1,220 resistance before continuing its long-term price decline (black arrows on the price chart above).

Daily

At the daily-scale, gold is coming off of a range trade between $1,220 and $1,235 (which is the 200-week MA). Over the last two days, it has fallen out of its range and hit the psychological support at $1,200. There could be a bounce back up to the $1210-$1220 zone, but the following technical indicators make it likely to continue falling regardless of whether it bounces first or not:

The RSI is dropping, but has further to go before becoming over sold.

The MACD has made a bear cross-over and continues to drop.

The stochastic has dropped from an over-bought level straight down into over-sold territory which may cause gold to bounce, but the stochastic also can stay over-sold for an extended period.

The -DI has crossed above the +DI.

Once it breaks below $1,200, there's little to support gold until it reaches $1,170.

In conclusion, the technical situation of gold at both the weekly and daily time scales implies further price weakness ahead.

Author's note: Blog post notifications are only being sent to those who follow an author in real time. In order to receive notifications for both articles and blog posts, go to Author Email Alerts, which lists all the authors you follow, and turn on "Get e-mail alerts" .

We invite you to take advantage of our 14-day free trial and let us keep you on the right side of the market and Away From the Herd.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.