Fibrocell Science, Inc. (FCSC) CEO John Maslowski on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Karen Casey - Investor and Media Relations

John Maslowski - President and Chief Executive Officer

Sean Buckley - Vice President of Business Administration, Corporate Secretary

Analysts

Joe Pantginis - H.C. Wainwright and Company

Benedict Shim - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good morning. My name is Brandon, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Fibrocell's Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operational Highlights Conference Call.

Today's call is being recorded. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. Following management's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Ms. Karen Casey, Investor Relations Manager, please go ahead with your conference.

Karen Casey

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. We issued a press release this morning detailing the third quarter 2018 financial results and operational highlights. For those of you, who may not have seen the release, it is available on our website at fibrocell.com in the Investors section. Today's call will be archived. The replay will be available later today and will remain on our website until December 13, 2018.

Before we begin, we wish to inform participants that today's call will contain forward-looking statements under the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements that are not historical facts are hereby identified as forward-looking statements for this purpose and includes statements relating to, the enrollment, dosing and reporting of results from pre-clinical and clinical studies; the timing of regulatory submissions, including the clinical trial protocol submission, the potential advantages of our product candidates, sufficiency of our existing cash to fund operations and other statements regarding our future operations, financial conditions, objectives and other future events.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially and adversely from those indicated by such statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed under Item 1A Risk Factors and elsewhere in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the SEC. As a result, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Additionally, the forward-looking statements made during this call represent our views only as of today, November 13, 2018. While we may update certain forward-looking statements from time-to-time, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if new information becomes available.

I am joined today by John Maslowski, President and CEO of Fibrocell, and Sean Buckley, Vice President of Business Administration. John will now begin the call with an overview of recent corporate highlights and then Sean will provide a summary of our third quarter 2018 financial results. John will host a Q&A session, which will be followed by closing remarks.

I'd like to now turn over the call to John Maslowski, President and CEO of Fibrocell.

John Maslowski

Thanks, Karen. Good morning and thank you for joining us. Our dedicated team continued to achieve important milestones in the third quarter, advancing the clinical development of our gene therapy candidates, which we believe offer potential to be transformative for patients living with rare disease and devastating genetic conditions of the skin and connected tissue that have few treatment options.

Our commitment to this steady pace also positions us well to continue achieving key milestones in the remaining months of this year and in 2019. Here is an update of our progress of our programs. Our most advanced program, FCX-007 is in clinical development for the treatment of Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa or RDEB.

RDEB is caused by mutation in the COL7A1 gene resulting in the absence or deficiency of Type VII collagen or COL7. COL7 is a protein that forms the anchoring fibrils that hold together the layers of skin. In RDEB patients, the dermis and epidermis get the skin separate causing severe blistering, open painful wounds and scaring in response to friction including daily activities like rubbing or scratching.

Patients with chronic pain in the diseases associated with a high mortality rate. FCX-007 uses our proprietary fibroblast cell technology and coated with the gene for COL7 and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 open-label clinical trial in RDEB patients.

Earlier this year, we reported on interim results from the Phase 1 portion of the clinical trial at the 7th International Investigative Dermatology Meeting in Orlando Florida. The safety data from the Phase 1 patients dosed with FCX-007 showed that the product was well-tolerated up to 52-weeks post-administration.

There was no product-related SEs or AEs, no COL7 autoantibody response was noted. In terms of efficacy, continued positive trends were noted in wound healing and pharmacology signals, including COL7 expression and evidence-anchoring fibrils.

Based on the safety pharmacology and wound healing data from the Phase 1 portion of the trial, we’ve incorporated learnings and dose administration in our clinical trial protocol including an increase in the overall cells administered and a reduction in the intervals between injections for the Phase 2 portion of the trial.

We are now pleased to announce that we have completed the targeted enrollment of six patients in the Phase 2 portion of the trial and we have overenrolled by one patient for a total of seven patients. The Phase 2 population consists of one adult and six pediatric patients.

We expect to report another interim analysis of FCX-007 in the first quarter of 2019 and plan to providing a trial date and anticipate sharing data from the Phase 1 patients and available data from Phase 2 patients.

We are also excited to announce earlier this month that we completed a Type C Meeting with the FDA to discuss the design of the Phase 3 clinical trial protocol for FCX-007. The meeting was facilitated by our current data in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial and the recent publication of draft guidance from the FDA in the areas of gene therapy and Epidermolysis Bullosa.

The FDA provided us with valuable guidance on the proposed Phase 3 trial’s design and related chemistry manufacturing control requirements for the trial. The FDA also offered guidance on requirements for a potential future DOA for FCX-007.

Based on the FDA’s feedbacks for this meeting, we plan to submit the Phase 3 clinical trial protocol in the fourth quarter of 2018 and provide details on the clinical trial design once it’s finalized.

As previously noted, we plan to continue the Phase 2 portion of the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial to collect additional data while submitting in the Phase 2 trial protocol to be updated in parallel. We expect to initiate the Phase 3 trial in the first half of 2019.

Fibrocell was also active on the grant front this quarter. The FDA’s Office of Orphan Products Development awarded Fibrocell a $1.4 million clinical trial research grant for the continued clinical development of FCX-007. This grant, which will be distributed over the next four years, was presented to the FDA’s OOPD’s Orphan Products Clinical Trials Grant program.

With now the FDA approved therapies available, we believe this grant further validates the significant opportunity of FCX-007’s potential to relieve the pain and suffering of RDEB patients. Today, FCX-007 has received orphan drug for pediatric disease and fast track designations from the FDA.

Moving on, our second gene therapy candidate, FCX-013 is in the development for the treatment of moderate to severe localized scleroderma. Localized scleroderma is a chronic, auto-immune skin disorder that manifests as an excess production of extracellular matrix, specifically collagen, resulting in the thickening of the skin and connected tissue.

The moderate to severe forms of disorder include any sub-type that affects the function or produces symptoms of discomfort, tightness and pain. There are no approved therapies available for localized scleroderma and few treatment options are available to address excessive collagen accumulation in the skin and underlying connected tissue.

In the U.S., we estimate there are approximately 90,000 patients with moderate to severe localized scleroderma. FCX also uses our proprietary fibroblast technology encoded for Matrix Metalloproteinase-1 or MMP1, a protein responsible for breaking down collagen.

FCX-013 incorporates Precigen's proprietary RheoSwitch Therapeutic system, a biologic switch activated by an oral compound known as Veledimex to control protein expression at the site of the localized scleroderma lesions.

FCX-013 is injected under the skin at the location of fibrotic lesions where the genetically modified fibroblast cells will produce MMP-1 to break down and excess collagen accumulation.

Following the FDA’s allowance of our IND for FCX-013 earlier this year to progress in the clinical trials, we initiated the first investigator site for clinical enrollment for an open-label, single-arm, Phase 1/2 clinical trial for FCX-013 in August.

Dr. Jennifer Parish is the initial Principal Investigator. Dr. Parish operates a private dermatology clinic in Philadelphia and is also on faculty at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia.

The primary objective of the clinical trial is to evaluate the safety of FCX-013. Secondary analysis consists of several fibrosis assessment including histology, skin scores, ultrasound, and additional measures of targeted sclerotic lesions in control sites at various time points up to 16-weeks post-administration of FCX-013.

Ten patients with any moderate to severe sub-type of localized scleroderma are targeted for enrollment, which is approximately five patients per phase. The Phase 1 portion of the trial will enroll adult patients and dosing for the first three adult patients will be staggered primitive dosing of the rest of the trial’s population.

As was FCX-007, Phase 1/2 clinical trial, Fibrocell intends to include pediatric patients in the Phase 2 portion of the trial after submission and approval of safety and activity data from the Phase 1 portion of the trial to the FDA and our Data Safety Monitoring Board.

In September, we announced the FDA’s grant of fast track designation to FCX-013 for the treatment of moderate to severe localized scleroderma, which augments orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations that were previously awarded.

Both FCX-007 and 013 are being developed in collaboration with Precigen Incorporated, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation, leveraging their expertise in synthetic biology and are being manufactured at our in-house current Good Manufacturing Practices cell therapy manufacturing facility located in Exton, Pennsylvania.

On the corporate front, in July, we closed a registered direct public offering of our common stock, which was priced at the market for gross proceeds of approximately $3.9 million. In the concurrent private-placement, we also issued unregistered warrants representing 65% of the shares of common stock purchased in the registered direct public offering to purchase shares of our common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $0.1 million.

We received net proceeds of approximately $3.5 million from these offerings. We intend to use the net proceeds from this financing for the continued clinical development of our product candidates, FCX-007 and 013 for general – and for general corporate purposes.

I will now turn the call over to Sean to provide a financial update.

Sean Buckley

Thank you, John. Good morning everyone. Our financial results for the third quarter of 2018 were reported in our earnings release that we issued this morning and will also be available on our Form 10-Q. For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, Fibrocell reported a diluted net loss of $1.31 per share, compared to a diluted net loss of $7.92 per share for the same period in 2017.

The 2018 period included approximately $0.6 million of non-cash warrant revaluation income, as compared to approximately $4.7 million of non-cash warrant revaluation expense for the same period in 2017.

Research and development expenses decreased 50.2% to approximately $4.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Costs for our FCX-007 program decreased approximately 83% to approximately $0.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

These decreased costs were primarily the result of transitioning from dosing of adult patients and analysis of data in the Phase 1 portion of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to recruitment for the Phase 2 portion, as well as moving our manufacturing operations in-house from a third-party manufacturer.

Costs for our FCX-013 program decreased approximately 80% to approximately $0.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. This decrease was related primarily to a decreased cost from our clinical partner, Precigen of approximately $1.3 million, as substantially all of the costs of the pre-clinical phase of the FCX-013 program were incurred at the end of 2017, while the first nine months of 2018 have been used for clinical trial start-up activities.

SG&A decreased 8.1% to approximately $4.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 related primarily to lower cost for professional fees. Fibrocell used approximately $10.2 million in cash for operations during the first nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to approximately $12.9 million in cash for operations during the same period in 2017.

As of September 30, 2018, the company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $16.1 million and working capital of approximately $14.6 million. The company believes that its cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund our operations into the fourth quarter of 2019.

Thank you very much. I will turn the call back to John.

John Maslowski

Thank you, Sean. This concludes our prepared remarks. We welcome your participation in our Q&A session. Operator, please proceed.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question will come from Joe Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright and Company. Please go ahead.

Joe Pantginis

Hey guys. Good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. Two quick logistical questions and one more macroscopic if you don’t mind. So, first, I was curious, or if you can remind us, are you applying for RMAT status?

John Maslowski

Hey, Joe, yes, thanks for your question. Yes, we are still in the process of evaluating RMAT along with this, now that we are sort of in the discussion phase with FDA on designs of Phase 3. We consider that as part of this, sort of whole regulatory strategy. We’ve gotten to the part of getting in front of FDA and we are assigning a Type C Meeting for this.

But we still see value in having the RMAT status. So, we are sort of concurrently working through the trial design while kind of balancing that with giving them something else from a review standpoint. But the company, as we’ve said historically, we are still interested in the status, we think there is value from both a regulatory standpoint and a corporate standpoint.

So, that will still remain on our sort of vision of what we need from regulatory and we will announce when we have anything new from FDA regarding the assignment of that. The fast track status gives, from a regulatory standpoint, gives a very similar sort of approaches. More frequent meetings with FDA. Some of the other same mechanisms have been valuable for us thus far as far regulatory is concerned.

Joe Pantginis

Right. Now that’s helpful. Thank you. And then, I know you might not be able to share too many details as you alluded to with regard to the Phase 3 protocol because it’s still being designed prior to submission. But I guess, is there anything you might be able to share with regard to the wish list about what you might want to see and that minimum maybe patient numbers, like the size of the study?

John Maslowski

Yes, Joe. As you mentioned, it’s a tough one, because we are still in negotiations and discussion with FDA. And right now, we obviously – we’ve gotten some very good feedback from FDA on our proposal, what their feedback was and the sort of what we should be looking forward in a follow-on submission of the protocol to FDA.

So, we are in that process right now putting that together. I can’t get in too much detail, because we also have not yet received back our Type C notes from FDA. Although, we’ve gotten some written responses on our initial – what happens as you submit your questions to give initial response you hold your meeting and then there is final minutes.

So, we do have some written feedback from FDA on that front and as far as the trial is concerned, as you know, again, I predicate this with saying that, this will be pending final FDA discussion and design. We think the design of the Phase 1/2 is somewhat similar to what we will propose for Phase 3 and the size will be.

Obviously, if you think about the size of the RDEB population being relatively small, being ultra-rare, patient numbers won’t be excessively high and like more traditional sort of pharmaceutical Phase 3. And I think, for investors and for analysts who follow lot of rare disease companies, we think this will fall on the same path of those ultra-rare numbers.

What we will do is, once we design and finalize the statistical plan for the trial get FDA’s stats groups to buy in. I can give you a much more concise number and then the trial design, although we think it could look a lot like the Phase 1/2. But then, obviously with the additional controls being a pivotal or registrational on Phase 3 trial depending on how we roll that out.

That will roll out when we get a little more information from the FDA.

Joe Pantginis

Now, completely understandable. Thanks for that. And then, my macro question and not to get into so much detail, but I was more curious on how the tenor of your discussions with the FDA has evolved? And obviously, you did mentioned the gene therapy advice to the industry – industry advice and as the agency has become more familiar and comfortable with the indication and the approaches that are out there. So maybe just a comment on how your – I assume, positive interactions have evolved?

John Maslowski

Yes, it’s a good question, Joe, because, it happened very quickly. And I think we are working in rare disease, that one of the advantages you do is, some of these rare disease designations still give you more attention, more meetings, more interactions with the FDA, but the FDA is busy as well. So there is a lot of companies that buy for that time.

And, I think that, what you are kind of referring to is, sort of in the last six months events between the FDA’s sort of real interest and sort of pushing gene therapy and the publication of six guidances including a very comprehensive CMC guidance and for our sort of sector, rare disease guidance for gene therapy has been extremely helpful for the company.

It actually gives very specific examples. Some of that apply to dermatology as well that help us design the Phase 3 trial. And then, on top of that, Debra of America, which is one of the leading EB patient advocacy groups in the United States and actually have worldwide sectors.

They held their a Patient-Focused Drug Development Meeting back in – I think it was April with FDA and then there was a guidance in sort of the June, July timeframe already published and draft. For something to come out that quickly, I think it does reflect FDA’s interest in trying to find something.

There are no approved products in EB and I think it really sort of facilitated not only our meeting, but also, we had the Phase 1/2 data. We think, we see some positive trends there in safety and efficacy and that combined with sort of the push in guidances was a sort of the trigger – yes, sort of allowed us to approach FDA, give them a design, sort of bring the team together and start talking about what could we do for a Phase 3 on this program.

So, that’s the evolution of in and I think with our completion of the Phase 2 enrollment, we’ve also seen families be very excited about clinical trials and with no approved therapies, they are really looking for a solution and we saw that in our enrollment including even pediatric subjects.

So, we are very excited and we are going to work really hard to push through that protocol and keep interacting with the FDA and then, we will back out with designs and timing that are more specific ones we have that from them.

Joe Pantginis

Now, that’s great, John. Really appreciate the extra color. Thank you.

John Maslowski

Of course, thanks, Joe.

Operator

Thank you. The next question will come from Arlinda Lee with Canaccord. Please go ahead with your question.

Benedict Shim

Good morning. It’s Ben Shim in for Arlinda. John, a couple questions for you. I know it’s a little early, but what’s the thinking on the completion of Phase 2 in RDEB as far as timing goes? Is it’s something that would conceivable in 2019? I have a second follow-up.

John Maslowski

Thanks, Ben. I appreciate it. Yes, it’s a good question, because, obviously, we stated in our release and in my comments that, we are going to continue Phase 2 to collect additional data. The question I think that arises from that is, what’s the transition point to Phase 3? And there is a – I think there is a few options there.

Obviously, I’ll predicate this answer with again, we are going to be negotiating this with the FDA as we design the Phase 3, because the question becomes, we do have a solidified trial. When do we have an update just to sort of do one of a few things. We can finish off the patients in Phase 2. Collect those during 2019 and then move into the Phase 3.

What we also would be interested in talking about the FDA about is, can we take the remainder patients in Phase 2 and move them into the Phase 3 design, that maybe a possibility and there are some possibilities even revisiting earlier patients for follow-on treatments. All that is to be discussed with the FDA. So, from a timing standpoint, as we stand, we are going to report some data in Phase 1.

It’s an open-label trial in the first quarter of 2019. That’s mainly to give not only investors and analysts, but also academically just have some progress on what our data is looking like in Phase 2. The question then is, based on the negotiation with FDA, one of those options we hope is what will come out of the rest of the Phase 2 population and more to come when we have back from the agency.

Benedict Shim

Okay, great. The second is, just a really broader question based on your experiences to-date. What are your learnings that you’ve developed over the course of the last year, so that will help you for a Phase 3 recruitment?

John Maslowski

Yes, so, that is the key of how we are trying to approach Phase 3 as, really what are the things that not only we learned, but the industry has learned on EB as far as – and I think the most important things are really around patient selection, but not only that, but wound selection.

And I think that, one of the things we learned is, the importance of ensuring that, we select wounds that are properly formatted for clinical use and what I mean is, we have this sort of – if you remember when we discussed our design, we found it was really important in Phase 1/2 to pre-monitor wounds for a period of time to ensure they are chronic prior to use.

And if you follow some of the kind of natural history data coming out of Stanford, there is sort of two types of wounds that they have identified the, sort of recurrent wounds that open and close over time and then there is these chronic wounds that patients can have open for years. And that’s really the wounds we target in clinical trials, because what we want to show is not only efficacy.

But you want to show that there is a true patient impact. There is a true clinical impact and change on their lives. So, really these chronic wounds, when we show we can close them, that’s really how we pre-select. So, one of the biggest learnings is really about ensuring wound selection, proper monitoring, tracking them closely and ensuring we can just give confidence that these were truly chronic wounds.

There is also a lot of learnings we did through CMC manufacturing. Luckily, we’ve had a lot of experience, some are previous Autologous Fibroblast manufacturing, with logistics and all that. And that all was applied to this program. So, luckily, we can get that worked out in preparation of thinking about Phase 3 manufacturing into commercial and all the sort of activities that need to go into that.

And also prepping for all the, sort of mandatory FDA things you need like, validation work and assays and all that. So, that’s all things that we have a nice handle on, just because of our experience and it sort of all incorporated from the learnings during the year.

Benedict Shim

Okay, great. Thanks very much, John.

John Maslowski

Thanks, Ben. I appreciate it.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes the question-and-answer session. As there are no additional questions, I will now turn the call over to Mr. John Maslowski for closing remarks.

John Maslowski

Thank you, again for joining us this morning. During the third quarter we achieved key milestones in our gene therapy programs that continue to advance our clinical development of our products, candidates and facilitate achieving our future goals.

For FCX-013, we made significant progress with the Phase 2 portion of our Phase 1/2 clinical trial. We completed enrollment and expect to report another interim data analysis in the first quarter of 2019. In addition, we completed the Type C Meeting with the FDA to discuss design of Phase 3 clinical trial protocol.

As a result of this feedback, we plan to submit a protocol in the fourth quarter of 2018 and initiate Phase 3 trial in the first half of 2019. And for FCX-013, we initiated the first investigator site for clinical enrollment and open-label trial. In addition, the FDA awarded fast track designation to FCX-013.

Achieving these milestones reflect our dedication to advancing our gene therapy candidates that we believe offer hope in the promise of relief to patients and their families and bring value to our shareholders.

We appreciate your continued support. Enjoy your day.