Biotech Analysis Central Pharma News: Merrimack's Struggle, Eli Lilly's Setback, Amarin's Issue

Merrimack Continues To Struggle Amid 60% Workforce Cut

News: Recently, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK) announced a program update in its Q3 earnings report. It noted that it would discontinue all development of MM-121 programs. These include the termination of the phase 2 SERLOC study treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and the phase 2 SHERBOC study treating patients with metastatic breast cancer. This involves a move to cut 60% of the workforce in order to reserve cash.

Analysis: The shuttering of the two programs with MM-121 is highly unfortunate, but a necessary step at an attempt for Merrimack to potentially turn things around. The key item to note is that the phase 1 study of MM-310 treating patients with solid tumors will continue to be developed. Initial safety data is anticipated in Q1 2019. On top of that, Merrimack is advancing two promising preclinical candidates MM-401 and MM-201. Hopefully, the biotech can achieve success in one of these early-stage programs. For now, investor should remain cautious. That's because these are all in early stages of clinical testing. There is no guarantee that any of these will succeed once they enter phase 2 studies. The good news is that the reduction in workforce by 60% will free up a lot of cash. Because of such a cut being done, Merrimack estimates that it will have enough cash to last until 2022. That should give it plenty of time to get these programs to at least phase 2 for readouts. The future of this biotech will highly depend upon the trial outcomes from these three studies. Another final possibility is that it is seeking strategic alternatives. Meaning that it is attempting to see if the company can be sold to boost shareholder value. Such an attempt is a long shot, but it may be the best outcome.

Eli Lilly Sees Further Setback For BACE Drug Development In Alzheimer's

News: Recently, Eli Lilly (LLY) suffered another setback when it gave an update in its Q3 earnings report about a BACE inhibitor program being developed to treat patients with Alzheimer's. It noted that it would be dropping the study with the BACE inhibitor LY3202626 that was being explored in combination with a N3pG monoclonal antibody (mAb) LY3002813. It was also noted that it chose to continue the N3pG mAb alone as a monotherapy in patients with Alzheimer's.

Analysis: It is quite unfortunate that Eli Lilly had to stop development of the BACE drug and N3pG combination for Alzheimer's, but the good news is that the monotherapy treatment of LY3002813 will still continue on its own in this patient population. It is not surprising though that the BACE drug didn't perform as well. This setback comes many months after Eli Lilly and its partner AstraZeneca (AZN) had to drop another BACE inhibitor, known as lanabecestat, for Alzheimer's as well. In reality, I think moving away from BACE inhibitors was largely due to many other prior BACE inhibitor failures from many other big pharmaceutical companies.

Amarin Posts Positive Reduce-It Results With One Major Hitch

News: Recently, Amarin (AMRN) announced updated results for its cardiovascular outcomes study, known as Reduce-It. It was reported that patients in the study that took Vascepa were able to reduce their risk of death by as much as 25%. The problem was that over the weekend when the results were presented, it was noticed that patients in the placebo arm had taken mineral oil.

Analysis: The perception here is that because patients on placebo took mineral oil it may have increased MACE events in the placebo arm, in turn causing Vascepa to perform better than it should have. I just don't think the mineral oil had a major impact. Could it have made a slight difference? Possibly, but a 25% decrease in the risk of death for those taking Vascepa can't be the sole basis because of the placebo population taking mineral oil. There is another item that should be considered as well. The FDA was the one that allowed the study to go as is. The FDA already knew that patients on the placebo arm would be taking mineral oil. If the FDA was concerned that mineral oil would have skewed the integrity of the data, I doubt they would have allowed the placebo arm to take mineral oil. The point here is that it's possible that the mineral oil had a small effect on statin, but not to the point where the entire 25% decrease in the risk of death should be negated because of it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.