VIDEO: Top 5 Charts Of The Week - Oil And Quantitative Tightening

Turning of the tides in global monetary policy and the (resultant) rise of global equity volatility.

The Fed and quantitative tightening - upside for the US dollar?

In this video we run through the free weekly email newsletter

"The Top 5 Charts of the Week" and add a bit of extra comments and context. It's a useful tour across some of our latest work and thinking and just a great selection of global macro/market charts.

This week we look at the following charts and themes:

1. Crude oil prices vs energy stocks - (potentially substantial) downside risks for crude oil prices

2. Fed balance sheet normalization plan - best laid plans...

3. QT vs the US dollar index (upside risk scenario) - US dollar could be headed much higher

4. The Big 3 QE and the exit from experimental policy settings - the turning of the monetary policy tides

5. QE adjusted policy rates vs global equities (volatility returns)

