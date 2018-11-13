Commodities  | Market Outlook

VIDEO: Top 5 Charts Of The Week - Oil And Quantitative Tightening

by: Topdown Charts

Summary

Crude oil faces potentially substantial downside risks.

The Fed and quantitative tightening - upside for the US dollar?

Turning of the tides in global monetary policy and the (resultant) rise of global equity volatility.

In this video we run through the free weekly email newsletter

"The Top 5 Charts of the Week" and add a bit of extra comments and context. It's a useful tour across some of our latest work and thinking and just a great selection of global macro/market charts.

This week we look at the following charts and themes:

1. Crude oil prices vs energy stocks - (potentially substantial) downside risks for crude oil prices

2. Fed balance sheet normalization plan - best laid plans...

3. QT vs the US dollar index (upside risk scenario) - US dollar could be headed much higher

4. The Big 3 QE and the exit from experimental policy settings - the turning of the monetary policy tides

5. QE adjusted policy rates vs global equities (volatility returns)

