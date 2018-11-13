Why Not Buy ExxonMobil's 4.1%-Yield For A High-Quality DGI Portfolio?

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is a promising income vehicle for DGI investors. The energy company has raised its dividend payout all throughout the last energy market downturn, and continues to pull in billions of dollars each year in free cash flow. Exxon Mobil is by far the free cash flow-strongest energy company in its peer group, which lends a wide margin of safety to an investment in Exxon Mobil. Shares are sensibly valued given the strength of the value proposition, and an investment in Exxon Mobil comes with an entry yield of 4.1 percent. The yield on cost can be expected to rise over the long-term.

Third-Quarter Results

Exxon Mobil's profits soared in the third quarter, thanks largely to higher price realizations in the company's upstream business. Exxon Mobil's upstream profits surged to $4.2 billion in Q3-2018, up from $1.6 billion a year ago. Crude prize realizations were up 41 percent for Exxon Mobil, dramatically improving the energy company's profitability.

Source: Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Higher energy prices also positively affected Exxon Mobil's (free) cash flow and surplus cash in the third quarter. Exxon Mobil pulled in a whopping $7.2 billion in free cash flow in the quarter ending September, compared to $5.0 billion in the year ago quarter and $2.7 billion in Q2-2018. Even after paying for its capital expenditures and shareholder dividends, the energy company had $3.7 billion left in the bank in the third quarter. Source: Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil, in fact, retains considerable free cash flow upside, as long as oil prices are rising.

Source: Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil also stacks up really well against other large oil and gas companies in the energy sector in terms of free cash flow. The energy company has, by far, the strongest free cash flow, which in turn significantly improves Exxon Mobil's margin of safety.

Source: Exxon Mobil

Thanks to its strong free cash flow position, Exxon Mobil has no problems covering its dividend. Exxon Mobil has grown its dividend throughout the last energy market downturn, which suggests that the dividend can continue to grow.

XOM Dividend data by YCharts

Valuation

Exxon Mobil makes an attractive value proposition based on free cash flow, dividend growth, yield, and also valuation.

Exxon Mobil's shares currently sell for less than 14 times next year's estimated profits. Here's how XOM compares to its U.S. peers Chevron Corp. (CVX) and ConocoPhillips (COP) in terms of forward P/E-ratio.

XOM PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Exxon Mobil, as far as I am concerned, is the most likely of the large energy companies to sustain and grow its dividend payout over time, based on free cash flow-strength. That doesn't mean, however, that there aren't risk factors.

Risk factors include a major economic downturn which would most likely result in declining oil demand and decreasing energy prices, both of which would hurt Exxon Mobil's free cash flow and upside potential. Though I don't expect Exxon Mobil to slash its dividend payout during a recession, chances are that cyclical energy companies will trade down with the broader market in such a scenario.

Your Takeaway

Exxon Mobil is a high-quality income vehicle that has survived multiple energy bear markets and once again profited from stronger energy prices in the third quarter. The oil and gas company pulls in billions of free cash flow each year and has a mountain of surplus cash, which greatly improves investors' margin of safety. Exxon Mobil's shares are affordable, and an investment in XOM comes with an entry yield of 4.1 percent. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, COP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.