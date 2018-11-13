It's Not Just Norway: Jaguar's Electric Car Is Beating Tesla In Other European Countries, Too

This will be an ongoing analysis, as more countries report sales for October, and again in a few weeks when November results start to show up.

When you add them all up, Jaguar is outselling the Model X by 210% and the Model S by 77%. On a combined basis, 13%.

Those two countries are of particular interest right now, because of changes in their taxation schemes to impact electric car sales.

Now, other countries in Europe are starting to report October sales numbers, particularly The Netherlands and Sweden.

I and others have written several articles over the last month about how Jaguar’s (Tata Motors (TTM)) first electric car - the iPace - is beating Tesla (TSLA) in Norwegian sales. However, while Norway may be the most important country in Europe because of its uniquely high electric car sales, it’s the not the only one.

Norway also is easier to analyze than other European countries because we can see the sales real-time - every hour, even every minute - thanks to its very transparent DMV equivalent. For most other countries, we have to wait a few days or even weeks, after the end of the month, to get the numbers.

But we are starting to get some of those numbers now. In fact, we just got two of the most important ones - The Netherlands and Sweden. Why are those two countries so important for European electric car sales right now?

For The Netherlands, it’s because it has an electric car tax incentive that expires at the end of 2018. This means that sales will be uniquely strong here in the second half of 2018. One imagines that December 2018 will be its biggest electric car month ever, by a wide margin.

For Sweden, it introduced a new taxation scheme on July 1, which taxes regular gasoline and diesel cars - and even some hybrids, believe it or not - higher, but also increased its electric car incentive by 50% to a cash grant to approximately $6,500 per car. That means that it too is - or at least should be - seeing higher EV sales in the second half of 2018.

Let’s start by comparing the Jaguar i-Pace sales against the Tesla Model X in those three countries, for the month of October 2018. Yes, I know that the Model X is a larger vehicle than the Jaguar i-Pace. However, for some people all they want is a car that's a bit taller - call it an SUV, call it a crossover - than a regular car (sedan, hatchback).

So for those people, the Jaguar i-Pace to Model X is still very much relevant. Here are the numbers:

Europe Oct 2018 Jaguar i-Pace Tesla Model X diff. Norway 441 118 274% Sweden 29 10 190% The Netherlands 209 91 130% TOTAL 679 219 210%

Data source: EV Sales

As you can see in the table above, so far in Europe, as far as October sales are concerned, it was not a close call. The Jaguar i-Pace outsold the Tesla Model X everywhere, and by more than 3:1 in the aggregate (210% more).

But alright, I hear you. Just like the Jaguar competes with the Model X, it also competes with the Model S. Hey - the Model S also competes with the Model X. All of these cars not only cost approximately the same (depending on trim level and equipment chosen) but are, at this stages of limited supply and choice, somewhat fungible and do not adhere to normal segment competition.

Given all of that, let’s see how the Jaguar did against the Model S:

Europe Oct 2018 Jaguar i-Pace Tesla Model S diff. Norway 441 83 431% Sweden 29 44 -34% The Netherlands 209 257 -19% TOTAL 679 384 77%

Data source: EV Sales

As you can see in the table above, the Jaguar outsold the Model S too - but only in Norway. In Sweden and The Netherlands, the Model S outsold Jaguar by a few units. Because of Jaguar’s strong showing in Norway, however, it was not a close call in the aggregate. Jaguar beat the Model S by 77%.

Let’s make the competition even more difficult this time. Let’s add the Model S and X together, and see if they combined could beat the Jaguar i-Pace in sales in those three countries to be the first to report European October sales:

Europe Oct 2018 Jaguar i-Pace Tesla Model S+X diff. Norway 441 201 119% Sweden 29 54 -46% The Netherlands 209 348 -40% TOTAL 679 603 13%

Data source: EV Sales

As you can see in the table above, while it was somewhat close, Jaguar managed to beat both the Model S and X combined to the tune of 13%. This goes to show that the “canary in the coal mine” argument I made in recent articles with respect to Norway, is, on the whole, playing out directionally over time, and in the aggregate across the countries.

Of course, we need more data. We need more countries reporting, and we need more time. October is only one month. While Jaguar continues to outsell Tesla by 2:1 in Norway in November, these numbers will likely change - up or down.

Therefore, this analysis is an ongoing effort. Expect more articles on this general subject as we get more countries reporting and more time with November results coming in, about a month from now.

However, for now, the matter is clear: The Jaguar i-Pace is beating Tesla not only in one country in Europe, but in the aggregate also in the first three countries of any significance in Europe, to report October numbers.

