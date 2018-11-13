American Midstream: Time To Take Arclight To The Woodshed

Investors expect management to create value for limited partners not destroy value. Arclight as general partner, appears to have destroyed much of the value of American Midstream (AMID) since the acquisition of JP Energy Partners (JPEP). Now instead of fixing the depressed stock price, Arclight appears to want to take the company private at "the bottom of the market". However, Arclight was the general partner during the decline of the units.

The Chief Executive Officer Lynn Bourdon still has a job despite the distribution cut and the resulting severe under-performance of the limited partner units. Bourdon needs to admit to more than a few poor decisions that contributed to the limited partner unit performance of the last year. Arclight, the general partner needs to explain their part of this dismal unit performance. Then both need to outline a very specific proposal for performance improvement going forward.

There are many chief executive officers that would be re-evaluated in light of the stock performance shown above. This company is not supposed to be in a cyclical industry. Instead, it is in the business of producing relatively steady and growing cash flows for investors with a main objective of investment income. Mr. Bourdon has clearly made this stock very unsafe for income investors.

Then, after the severe principal losses of the last year, Arclight made an offer for the company at $6.10 per unit. The premium to the unit price at the time was relatively small. More to the point, Arclight sent a loud message to Mr. Market that the general partner had no intention of fixing the mess that it made by restoring the units to something near their former value. Instead Arclight proposed to buy out current shareholders at a big loss. This is not a way to encourage future investors to buy securities that Arclight wants to sell.

Furthermore, management stated during the conference call that they would not be taking questions until the independent directors finish the processing of reviewing the bid for sufficiency. That silence of management about the buyout offer demonstrates clearly that the independent directors have limited independence. If they aggravate Arclight too much, then Arclight will simply find another independent director who is more pliant.

There really was a very simple solution to the third quarter conference call silence. Management should have brought one or more independent directors to the conference call to handle questions about the offer. Those independent directors could then have decisively stated that they told Arclight as general partner to fix the mess they made by restoring the shareholder value lost. Taking the easy way out by the repurchase of partnership units at a considerable loss for long term holders should not be an acceptable alternative.

That would probably be one very tough assignment. There was definitely the merger with JP Energy Partners that did not produce anything close to the anticipated benefits. Then there was the failed merger with Southcross Energy Partners (SXE). There was at least a hint of a distribution increase a year after the JP Energy Partners merger. Instead, the limited partners received a steep distribution cut. The result is that current management has severe credibility problems.

The independent directors on the conflicts committee need to point out the conflicts involved in such a purchase or merger offer (buyout?) before a legitimate attempt is made to get that unit price back to at least $15 per unit. Arclight may be in the position of working for the unit holders for free. But that is the very least that Arclight can do after all the material failures of the last year. Management credibility issues were caused by management. Now management in conjunction with the general partner needs to fix those issues.

The latest quarter posted yet one more negative quarterly comparison when compared to the previous year. One of the sales proposals of a division ran into regulatory issues and was therefore cancelled. Management has proposed to begin the sales process anew to find another buyer without the regulatory issues.

Balance sheet leverage supposedly decreased from the sale of some more assets. However, management one more time painted this bright future in the face of uninspiring quarterly results. The question is if management will one more time fail to produce those anticipated growth results. There always seems to be a new reason for continued under-performance. Yet no key personnel changes have ever been announced.

Unit-holders have been told for some time that they have great assets. But great assets produce great results for their owners or they get replaced (or maybe rearranged for better profitability).

Delta House, for example showed improvement over the second quarter. But that is only because part of Delta House capacity was shut down to repair a broken line in some very deep water. It is hard to do worse than zero. But then again, do not sell this management short. They may find a way to do just that.

Delta House suffered from a delay in well hookups. That is actually a very common occurrence. Within a quarter or two there should be a marked improvement in the profitability of Delta House.

Similarly the midstream volumes appear to be building. Unfortunately interest expense appears to be building even faster. The net result is that partnership profits have fallen more than expected. The result was a reported partnership leverage that averaged an absurd 5.6.

The Bottom Line

Either this partnership has that bright future that management always stated was in the future, or it is time to replace this general partner with someone who knows what they are doing. The Arclight bid should be rejected until at least a year has passed so that Mr. Market can determine the advantages of the current general partner. The general partner should not benefit at the expense of the limited partners. Instead the general partner should work for the partnership for free until all the losses incurred are reversed.

Frankly, the advantages of Arclight as a general partner appear so minimal that the firing of the general partner is indicated. Even if the debt leverage comes closer to normal lending standards, the amount of preferred stock is also hefty when compared to the common outstanding. A case can be made that companies like Arclight tend to use leverage to produce large shareholder returns. Then again, Arclight makes plenty of money from the preferred dividends as well as previous drop-downs from the general partner.

In this case, the shareholder returns have been negative for more than a year. The distribution cut demoralized many long term unit holders. Now is not the time for Arclight to take the company private. Instead, Arclight needs to "show what it is made of" and restore this partnership to its old luster through some darn hard work. That would do a lot towards giving Arclight a superior relationship demonstrated by the hard work involved in restoring this partnership back to higher values.

There are a lot of good possibilities here. But until the general partner owns up to the responsibilities it has for reversing the incurred losses, those future possibilities may remain future dreams. Final losses may instead be the order of the day as Arclight seeks to take the easy way out.

