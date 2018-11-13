Artis REIT: Short-Term Pain For Long-Term Gain

Investment Thesis

Artis REIT (OTCPK:ARESF) (TSX:AX.UN) announced a dividend cut by half in its Q3 2018 earnings release. The dividend cut will allow the company to use the excessive cash towards stock repurchases, growth projects, and balance sheet deleveraging. The company’s share price appears to be fair when compare to its peers but is trading significantly below its net asset value. Even with a dividend cut, investors should be able to earn a 5.3%-yielding dividend. We believe investors with a long-term investment horizon will continue to be rewarded.

Recent Developments

Artis reported AFFO of C$0.24 per share in its latest Q3 2018 earnings. This was C$0.02 less than the same period a year ago. The decline in AFFO was due to its disposition strategy.

Artis will cut its dividend by half

In our previous article, we wrote about our concern of Artis’ high payout ratio. Now that this is official, management announced in its latest Q3 2018 conference call to cut its dividend by half. Its annual dividend per share will be reduced from C$1.08 per share to C$0.54 per share. At today’s share price of C$10.28, this means that its dividend yield will be reduced from 10.6% to 5.3%. The reduction in dividend will move its dividend payout ratio towards safe territory. Its pro forma payout ratio is estimated to be about 53% only.

Short-term pain for long-term gain

Artis’ dividend cut should help it to preserve about C$83 million every year. Although this dividend cut is not a good news for dividend income investors, the cash savings can be used in many different ways to create shareholder value.

Dividend cut should preserve cash to pursue growth opportunities

Artis has completed several dispositions in the past two years. The company plans to dispose about C$800 million to C$1 billion of non-core assets over the next three years. Together with the dividend cut, the company will have the cash to pursue development opportunities. Artis currently has two development projects in progress (see table below). Management has estimated that development assets will offer 150-200 basis points above acquisition capitalization rates. We believe Artis’ plan to pursue developments will help improve its net asset value.

Artis has a future development pipeline (see table below) that will add about 3.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. While some of these projects may be several years away from completion, once completed these projects will increase Artis’ gross leasable area by about 15.6%. Artis estimates that these projects will result in about 7.6% of unlevered yield. This should improve its NOI significantly.

Artis plans to deploy money towards unit buybacks

In the conference call, management announced its plan to use about C$270 million of its total capital towards share buybacks. The company will be buying back shares at about C$130 million per year. We believe this will help support its share price and improve its adjusted funds from operation in the long run. In fact, the company should be able to buyback about 26 million shares assuming its current share price of C$10.25 per share. This will be a reduction of about 17% of its total shares outstanding. In other words, its AFFO can be increased by about 17% alone from its share buybacks.

Artis’ balance sheet will be improved

Artis currently has a debt to gross book value of 48.6% at the end of Q3 2018. This was slightly lower than the value of 49.3% at the end of 2017. The cut in its dividend allows management to continue its effort to de-leverage its balance sheet towards its target debt to gross book value of 45%.

Valuation Analysis

As the table below shows, Artis’ price to 2018 AFFO ratio of 10.1x is slightly below its peers. Its valuation is slightly above Morguard REIT’s (OTC:MGRUF) 2018 P/AFFO ratio of 10.0x but about 2.2x multiples below H&R REIT (OTCPK:HRUFF). Artis’ dividend yield of 5.4% is below its peers but the company has a much lower payout ratio than Morguard REIT and H&R REIT. Artis’ price to net asset value of 71% is now at the lowest level since January 2016.

P/AFFO 2018E 2019E 2020E Dividend Yield P/NAV Artis REIT 10.1 10.1 9.8 5.4% 71% Morguard REIT 10.0 9.9 9.6 8.5% 67% H&R REIT 12.3 12.2 11.5 7.0% 84%

Insiders are buying

Following the release of its Q3 2018 earnings, Artis’ share price sunk by more than 10%. The decline has created good buying opportunities in the view of the insiders. As can be seen from the table below, Artis’ CEO, CFO, and major shareholders have bought more than 620,000 shares from the public market between November 5 and November 7. This shows management’s confidence about the future outlook of the company.

Chance of dividend increase in the 3rd year

Management in the conference call has expressed that they will be reviewing its dividend policy by the third year. As management expressed in the conference call,

“And year three we can then review the distribution and then start moving it up, in the long run, our payout ratio between 60% and 70% is very good, it doesn't have to be in the 50% range nor should necessarily should it be.”

If management can execute its strategy to increase shareholder value in the next few years, we believe the chance of increasing its dividend will be quite high.

Risks and Challenges

Canada’s central bank has increased its interest rates for 5 times since mid-2017. We have already seen the impact of the rising rates on Artis’ interest coverage ratio. In fact, its interest coverage ratio has declined from 3.11 back in Q3 2017 to 2.96 in Q3 2018. Looking forward, the central bank is expected to continue the pace to increase interest rates. We expect that there will be at least 2-3 rate hikes by mid-2019. This will translate to higher borrowing costs.

Investor Takeaway

Artis’ decision to reduce its dividend by 50% may not be good news for income investors. However, the decision is not detrimental. It will actually help create long-term shareholder value. This will translate into capital appreciation. There is also the opportunity to return to dividend growth in a few years. Hence, we believe long-term investors willing to accept a 5.3%-yielding dividend will be rewarded.

