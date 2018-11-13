Anadarko And Western Gas: A Game-Changing Union

This simplified structure will be best for all players involved, even if Anadarko might be getting shy of the value it should be.

A set of major transactions was just announced that will change the investment horizons of investors across three different major energy firms: Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC), Western Gas Partners (WES), and Western Gas Equity Partners (WGP). In a press release issued by Anadarko, the company announced that it had agreed to sell off to WES "substantially all" of its midstream assets in a multi-billion dollar transaction, but that's not all. This is only one piece of a larger move by this set of businesses whereby WES will ultimately be absorbed by WGP in an all-stock transaction to create a simplified entity for investors to take a piece of ownership in. In all, I see this set of decisions as wise on the side of WES and WGP, but I can't help but to think that Anadarko may not have gotten its fair share.

A look at the transaction

According to the management team at Anadarko, it has agreed to sell to WES essentially all of its midstream assets in exchange for consideration worth $4.015 billion. At the time of closing, one-half of this amount, $2.0075 billion, will be paid to Anadarko in the form of cash, while the remaining half will be paid in the form of WES stock. Cash proceeds are nice to see for Anadarko, especially because it will be able to use the proceeds in any number of ways to try and create additional value for shareholders over the long run. However, at this time, management has not revealed its precise plans for the cash it will receive, only alluding to, in its press release, the possibility of share repurchases, a higher dividend, and the prospect of debt reduction. It should be mentioned that the cash proceeds will come from a $2 billion term loan, not from cash on hand.

The value I'm more interested in, though, is the equity component of the deal. You see, immediately following the company's transaction with WES, WES will be acquired by WGP in an all-stock deal. Investors in WES will receive, for each share of WES they have, 1.525 shares of WGP. Unlike some midstream deals over the years where investors ended up on the hook for significant taxes, this has been organized by management to be tax-free to its shareholders.

By simplifying, shareholders in WES and WGP will have an easier-to-understand structure. Today, WGP already owns all of the GP (general partner) interest in WES, all of WES's IDRs (incentive distribution rights), and 50.132 million shares of common stock. WES will still survive following the transaction, but only as a private entity that WGP will own 98% of it while the remaining 2% will be controlled by Anadarko. When it comes to WGP, though, the picture will look as it does in the image below. As you can see, Anadarko will own an estimated 55.5% of the combined firm, while common shareholders will retain the remaining 44.5%. This will give Anadarko the ability to effectively control the Western Gas family.

*Taken from Western Gas Partners

This is an attractive deal for the most part

Not only is Anadarko receiving cash and stock ownership that will, ultimately, be under WGP, the firm will also receive distributions from its ownership in WGP. According to management, its stake in the firm will result in annual distributions of around $600 million. That's a sizable chunk of cash, but it's not without its drawbacks. You see, by midstream assets, Anadarko means a lot of different holdings under its umbrella that it's giving away. As you can see in the image below, the firm isn't giving away just the 2,330 miles worth of pipelines and related assets, it's giving away its ownership in various companies tied to the space.

*Taken from Western Gas Partners

Adding together incremental G&A savings of $40 million, adjusted EBITDA for 2019 is forecasted for the midstream assets Anadarko is parting ways with, at $420 million. That translates into a price/adjusted EBITDA multiple being paid to Anadarko of only 9.56. Assuming a scenario where interest on the $2 billion is, say, 5% per annum, free cash flow should be significant. After all, maintenance capex, at the mid-point, should be just $115 million per annum. Factor out our hypothetical interest expense as well, and proxy free cash flow on the assets being purchased should be around $204.63 million per annum, for a price/free cash flow basis of 19.6. Though that is high, it's not all that high when you consider the stability and long-term growth that's almost guaranteed by these assets.

Personally, I see this set of transactions as being alright for Anadarko, but not great. For shareholders in WES and WGP, though, I see it as a nice move. The simplification of the business structure aside, investors can anticipate, as you can see in the image below, continued growth in the distribution of between 6% and 8% per annum thanks to DCF (distributable cash flow) that should expand at a rate of between 10% and 20% per annum between now and the end of 2021. Yes, shareholders who own WES will receive an effective distribution cut from $3.86 per share down to the equivalent of $3.49, but the streamlined operations and robust EBITDA generated by Anadarko's midstream assets should help to offset this in the long run.

*Taken from Western Gas Partners

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, this set of transactions is interesting to say the least. I can't help but to feel that Anadarko has received the short end of the stick, but not by a great amount. For WES and WGP, the merger makes sense and will pave the way for investors to take part in a simpler corporate structure that will be better positioned to grow and create value for the long run.

