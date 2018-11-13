Buy This 9.6%-Yielding Healthcare REIT On The Drop

Senior Housing Properties Trust continued to cover its dividend payout in the third quarter.

The healthcare REIT is poised to profit from an aging U.S. society and rising healthcare expenditures.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) is an interesting high-yield income vehicle for investors that desire high, recurring dividend income and that want to maintain a shot at capital growth over time. The healthcare REIT benefits from an aging U.S. population and rising healthcare expenditures through its diversified portfolio of senior-focused healthcare facilities. Senior Housing Properties Trust covers its dividend payout with funds from operations. Shares have an attractive risk/reward, and sell for a reasonable run-rate FFO-multiple. An investment in SNH yields 9.6 percent.

Senior Housing Properties Trust's shares have dropped lately, in lockstep with the broader stock market. I think the drop is a buying opportunity for income investors with an above-average risk tolerance.

Senior Housing Properties Trust - Portfolio Snapshot

Senior Housing Properties Trust has a large property portfolio with a large allocation of funds to independent and assisted living facilities. The healthcare REIT also invests in medical office and life science facilities that are leased to healthcare providers and research companies. Skilled nursing facilities and wellness centers also have a representation in Senior Housing Properties Trust's property portfolio, but only account for ~3 percent each.

Here's a portfolio overview.

Senior Housing Properties Trust's senior living communities, which consolidate both independent living and assisted living facilities, account for 54.1 percent of the healthcare REIT's total investments and 53.1 percent of net operating income. Medical office buildings and life science facilities, on the other hand, represent 43.8 percent of investments and 44.1 percent of NOI.

Here's a more detailed breakdown by property type.

Senior Housing Properties Trust's real estate portfolio is widely diversified geographically. The REIT's properties can be found in 42 states and Washington, D.C. Massachusetts is Senior Housing Properties Trust's largest market, accounting for 16 percent of the REIT's real estate investments.

Senior Housing Properties Trust benefits from an aging U.S. population (especially the 65+ age cohort) and rising healthcare expenditures through its portfolio of senior-focused healthcare facilities. The demand trend is favorable.

Balance Sheet

Senior Housing Properties Trust has an investment-grade rated balance sheet which provides an additional layer of security for income investors in the event of a U.S. recession. Standard & Poor's rates the healthcare REIT BBB- while Moody's rates the company Baa3.

What About The Dividend?

Senior Housing Properties Trust doesn't have the best dividend coverage stats, but they are good enough to suggest that the current quarterly dividend payout of $0.39/share is sustainable.

The healthcare REIT earned $0.44/share in FFO and $0.43/share in normalized FFO, on average, in each of the last ten quarters, which covers the stable dividend payout.

Here are Senior Housing Properties Trust's major dividend coverage stats.

And here's Senior Housing Properties Trust's dividend coverage ratio over time.

Senior Housing Properties Trust does not grow its quarterly dividend payout, so investors should be prepared for a fixed dividend going forward as well. Nonetheless, an investment in SNH currently yields an attractive 9.6 percent.

Valuation

Senior Housing Properties Trust's shares are affordable, selling for just ~9.7x Q3 2018 run-rate normalized funds from operations. SNH also has one of the lowest price-to-book-multiples in the sector, improving investors' chances to earn high risk-adjusted returns going forward.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

There are a couple of risk factors that could negatively affect Senior Housing Properties Trust's investment thesis, including:

A U.S. recession;

Increasing competition in the healthcare REIT sector leading to slower cash flow growth and pressure on occupancy rates; and

Five Star Senior Living is SNH's largest tenant, accounting for an outsized portion of annualized rental income (27.4 percent). Any problems with this operator would most likely lead to a deterioration of the REIT's distribution coverage.

Your Takeaway

Senior Housing Properties Trust has a lot going for itself: The healthcare REIT benefits from long-term demand drivers in its industry, namely an aging U.S. population and rising healthcare costs. Senior Housing Properties Trust has an investment-grade rated balance sheet and a moderate degree of dividend safety, in my opinion, based on run-rate normalized FFO. Shares are affordable, and have an attractive risk/reward combination. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

