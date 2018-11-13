Awilco Drilling Ltd. (AWLCF) CEO Jon Bryce on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Awilco Drilling Ltd. (OTCPK:AWLCF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Jon Oliver Bryce

Thank you for that introduction, Amelia. And so, I’m Jon Oliver Bryce. This is Awilco Drilling Q3 presentation. If you’ve access to our Web site, you can see this presentation under the IR Section. And for the call, we will be basically following that presentation.

So to kick off then, on the call we will be giving you some highlights. We will be giving you some detailed numbers from the quarter. I will give you an operational update. We will talk about the market, quick summary, and then we will do a formal Q&A where you can all ask questions.

So as part of the highlights then, we’re just going to take the opportunity to remind listeners about the change that's happening with Awilco Drilling PLC, just in case you missed it. And this change is the one that is transforming the Company through a newbuild program.

So we have been very much a U.K player with U.K rigs for U.K customers and there are two-third generation semisubmersible rigs, but we're changing. And we are changing with more rigs, we are changing with better rigs, and we are changing with the bigger market. And these rigs are the MOSS CS60 design. We’ve ordered one new rig and we’ve independent options for three more.

First rig arrives in 2021. In our view, these rigs are very much the optimum Midwater semisubmersible for the harsh environment space, and specifically targeted at the Norwegian continental shelf. So that was just a little reminder, but the big change which is going on at Awilco Drilling, we just kicked off in 2018.

So onto the highlights and for the quarter. And if you have the presentation, it’s the Highlight page, and we will walk through the five bullets. So kickoff with the first one with the numbers. Revenue from the quarter, modest $3.2 million and this is revenue from our Shell contract on the WilPhoenix. The EBITDA is a loss of $6.5 million and the net loss for the quarter is $10.2 million.

Operating expenses for our rig in the WilPhoenix during the quarter was very good, came in at $76,000 per day. In terms of the contract status, our rig WilPhoenix commenced its new contract with Shell on the 7th of September. And that was after a period of approximately 4 months in preparation for that contract. We were moored [ph] in Invergordon preparing equipments and procedures etcetera for the start of the Shell contract. And as we said we mobilized on the 7th and we've been working for them since then.

The next bullet then, the Shell relationship is very good. So much, so that during the quarter Shell has elected to add some more option wells to the program. And we now have some exploration wells along with our P&A. We will talk about that, a bit more later on in the presentation.

And I guess, the last bullet or the lat highlight from the quarter then is structurally Awilco Drilling made another change and this has to do with our listing. We are being listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange on the Axess level since June 2011. But during the quarter, we’re elected to make a change to the full [indiscernible] the full stock exchange in Oslo. So that was a 3-month process, which included the publishing of a new prospectus which is on our Web site. And so in early September we were listed on the full [indiscernible], so another change there to take later.

Okay. This was the highlights from the quarter. What we are going to do now is we’re going to go on to look at the numbers in a little bit more detail., the financial results. And we’re going to go through the income statement and the balance sheet. So what I’m going to do is I’m going to ask our CFO, Ian Wilson, to walk us through those two items. So, Ian?

Ian Wilson

Okay. Thanks, Jon. Yes for the Q3, 2018 income statement with contract revenues in the quarter of $3 million. That represents revenue efficiency of 90.9%, which is a little bit lower than what we experienced historically, if that has included 181 hours of waiting and [indiscernible] time. So the actual operating efficiency of the quarter over the period and operation was 99.9%, so very deep solid operational efficiency.

The rig operating expenses of $7.2 million, and that comprises the full quarter for the WilPhoenix at $76,000 to date and to the WilHunter in cold stack status of $2,000 per day which is little bit less than our guidance for both of these items.

The G&A expense of $2.5 million increased LTIP provision adjustment of $0.5 million based on the movement in the share price over the quarter. So total expenses there including depreciation of $13.4 million, resulting in a net loss of $10.3 million for the quarter. Not much of significance with interest income expense and other financial items, the net financial items particularly [ph] of $3,000, loss before tax is $10.3 million and equivalent to a loss per share of $0.21.

On to the balance sheet. Service, machinery and equipment of $212.9 million. Once again, there's a movement there, slight increase due to asset acquisition and capital expenditure and a modern offset by the depreciation charge for the quarter.

On the current assets, we’ve created another receivables of $800,000, increase the mobilization recharge to Shell [indiscernible] with the activity in September and a few other recharge item. So no data included in that number and the prepayments and accrued revenue is $4.1 million. We have $2.5 billion in respect to the September dayrate and that comprise the major part of that figure.

The cash and cash equivalents of $66.3 million and then [indiscernible] the current tax figure below $5.7 million since received a tax refund from the HMRC with the [indiscernible] authorities of $5.5 million. So that is now I can get into cash and the [indiscernible]. So total assets of $296.3 million. [Indiscernible] the long-term debt is gone, so the many items in current creditors, the trade and other creditors $2.3 million, and accruals and provisions of $8.5 million. So total equity and liabilities there with the capital and between earnings $296.3 million.

Jon Oliver Bryce

Okay. Thanks, Ian. So we will move on to Section 3, if you have the presentation, which is operational update. I will start with Slide 11, which is the rig status. So let's start with the WilHunter, which is cold stack and Invergordon. No people on it. This is very much an option on the future. So cold stack and Invergordon at the moment the WilHunter. WilPhoenix is working for Shell. And we are firm -- we have -- of course, we have estimated wells until it reached September 19 and the options are exercised. We have wells until approximately July 2020. It's important to say that this contract is based on wells not on -- it's not a time chat or so, that’s why we say it's estimated duration. So that’s the rig status with the Hunter and the Phoenix, Hunter stacked cold and Phoenix is working for Shell.

On to Slide 12, operational update and this is mostly about what’s going on with WilPhoenix and Shell. First of all, there is operational uptime very, very, very good, 99.9% uptime for the rig. The revenue efficiency was lower at 94%, but as Ian mentioned, this was due to a large amount waiting on weather time during the period which results in discount.

Next, WilPhoenix as contract show, it commenced on the 7th of September, as we said, left Invergordon and that was offshore on the [indiscernible] well which is a [indiscernible] abandonment.

Third bullet here, We amended the contract recently to add three exploration wells, very, very positive news for the North Sea basin, a major like Shell is not committing to do some exploration. Fourth bullet then, let's summarize what we’ve got with the Shell contract. We’ve 19 firm P&A wells and we have 10 option wells, and that’s a mixture of more P&A and these three exploration wells. So 29 wells, potentially on this program for the WilPhoenix. What’s the day rate? The day rate is $116,000 per day. But it does change to a market index rate at the 600 point and that is approximately May 2020.

Okay. On to Slide 13, if you have the presentation this is an update on our newbuild project. So little reminder then, the rigs that we have elected to design and build, these are CS60 Midwater ECOs [ph]. These are bespoke high-end harsh environment semi-subs. And we are building these to be the most cost efficient and environmentally friendly units operating on the NCS and the easiness will incorporate new generation of technology including battery power and digitalization. So something very different and we strongly believe fresh picks for customers here in Norway.

So what’s actually happening with the rig build? Well, the rig build is currently on schedule and the rig build is currently on budget. [Indiscernible] that First Steel is on track to be cut in mid-November, and in fact, it's actually on track to become the first this week. So some exciting progress there.

The Newbuild project itself the site team is ramping up. We are obviously working with KeppelFELS based in Singapore. There's subsidiary team in China, but there's a little bit of fabrication going on. So we’ve site teams in both locations from the site and we’re continuing to run at the moment.

We are also marketing the rigs activity towards NCS operators is ongoing. And we are in the process of building up a local drilling, Norwegian organization. In terms of the options we have, they’re independent options that we have until the 9th of March to clear the first one, it's an option of what you see. And we can't [indiscernible] finance this is from cash if we chose to do so, but we got time and we got choices. The option price is based on 425. There's a little bit of contractual maneuverable wriggle room for the yard, but this is based on some areas of agreement in the contract to do with foreign exchange, changes in law etcetera, but saying that we still have the price of the option, should we elect to try that to be very close to 425, if not 425 [indiscernible].

Okay. Let's go on to Slide 14, and this has to do with our budget assumptions for what Awilco Drilling is doing in the calendar year of '19. So we go some activity in the WilPhoenix, WilHunter, on the Newbuild project, on our SG&A, some of which is run through this very quickly. For the WilPhoenix, we are guiding now OpEx of around $80,000 per day for the rig. In terms of CapEx, we are guiding a modest $2 million before the year.

For the Hunter, we are guiding a $2,000 per day and this is to maintain the rig and cold stack status. And in terms of CapEx for the WilHunter, we are not guiding any expenditure, so the reactivation date is TBA. In terms of the Newbuild project, we are guiding CapEx or expenditure of approximately $7 million and that’s to do with the site team and the management of the project. In terms of SG&A then, we are guiding around about $2.8 million per quarter. The vast majority of that is U.K local drilling, but little bit more of a startup here for the Norwegian operations we start to ramp up.

Okay. We will have a look at the market then. And so this is on to Section 4 and Page 16, or Slide 16, if you have the presentation. So a quick note just to kick off then. About oil price before we get into the specifics of the drilling market. So the oil price. We are coming out of the downturn and crude pricing remains investment supportive. I think that’s the main point we'd like to make.

With some bullets there on the slide then, we talk about where the oil price is and I guess let's walk through them. Crude has been continuously in the band of $60 to $85 for the last 12 months. It's a good place to be. We have seen bit of a softening recently of the oil price, but OPEC reacted very quickly with production cuts and we can see the price now recovering.

So big picture. Operators will make money with a Brent floor of $70 and that’s well within that band and we’ve seen OPEC keeping it in that band and with that floor so and supposed it. And it's also quite interesting that U.S Shale still seems to have negative cash flow, indicating higher than anticipated breakeven. So that’s an interesting signal from [indiscernible] to Shale. So summary from that slide, crude pricing remains investment supportive.

Just had a look at -- little bit at some data points then of the drillings or the operator space, which interest us most. So on Slide 17 here, what we’ve done is we’ve taken some finding from some market surveys. This one is from SEB, but it's very, very supportive of Awilco Drilling on position. And so this is a very good data point and what this tells us is, it's data from 30 of the largest operators globally. And as I said, it supports our view of activity increase.

So there's two things this slide tells us. Look at the right hand side, and it's fairly linear relationship between seismic spend by the operators and exploration spend. So we can see through history that seismic leaves exploration spend and here we’re now in 2018, we see the seismic still growing up and exploration is following it. So that’s a really good data point.

And on the left hand side, we can see that there's a planned significant increase in exploration going forward. And this is feedback from operators. This is what they’re planning to do, and this is in the backdrop of record high operator cash flow and this is in the backdrop of unsustainably little exploration during the previous downturn. So what this slide tells us then is that seismic leaves exploration. So we know exploration is going to increase. And then by talking to operators we can see shorter term certainly, exploration is already planned to be higher. The [indiscernible] spend and we are obviously working against a very significant lack of drilling and exploration in the last four years.

Okay. What we will do is we will just hop straight on to Slide 19, I think, which is talking specifically about rig activity. The rig activity which follows the operator and space. Slide 19 then talks about fixtures. It gives us a snapshot of the fixtures and you can see this is -- currently it's given us a little overview here of what’s happening in Deepwater, Midwater and Jackup. And we can see on '15, '16, '17, and '18 and we can see here in '17 full-year and '18 year-to-date, the Midwater clearly is a healthy place to be very much as a hot spot. And it's especially healthy place to be if we put it in the perspective of the attrition which is going on in the floater space, the Midwater floater space globally. And since 2014, a two-thirds of the world's floaters have been scrapped. So you could clearly see that tender activity is on the increase and in the backdrop of a very reduced supply side, a good spot to be especially in Midwater.

Okay. We will hop on to Slide 20, and this is a snapshot of the Norwegian semisubmersible market. It tells us that dayrates are recovering and have recovered to a certain extend. The last fixtures were actually in the quarter before, miss of four the top end rigs going for dayrates very much around about the $300,000 a day, plus bonus as structures which weren't actually made public. So a healthy rates on the increase and we also see what’s interesting from that slide the utilization gap is closing. Though I would say the utilization gap between market supply and contracted supply at the moment is made up mostly of cold stack marketed third gens. Okay. So good story then in Norway in terms of the semisubmersible.

Going to Slide 21, 21 tells us a little bit about bifurcation. I think we said this before, but it's worth remembering what’s going on in the Norwegian market and also in the U.K market. And that is since 2014 there has been bifurcation that’s been a change, if you like. Prior to 2014 you could have said let's hire a semisubmersible and 2018 now it's let's hire a high spec or let's hire a third gen is very much two groups of semisubmersibles is very clear that those two groups and operators or customers are contracting with two different groups to semisubmersibles on both sides of the North Sea.

And so why that’s important? As you can see the upper group and that’s the new rigs of the deeper water rigs, they will get -- they’re getting higher dayrates. And they will get and they’re getting better contract utilization. So the group, the graph on the right tells you about dayrates and the graph on the left tells about utilization. So this is really important to understand what’s happening in the market, in Norway and U.K. And this is especially for local drilling, because our new rigs are optimum harsh environment rigs which are coming to Norway will very much sit in the upper tier and we believe that will be for us to fix for customers, therefore chasing the best dayrates, and therefore looking for the best contract utilization. So bifurcation is alive and well and working at both sides of the North Sea.

So if we look at Slide 22 then, which is the U.K version of the rig market. You can see the bifurcation is happening here. The market is improving here, but there's a bit of a lag between dayrate increase in U.K and Norway, but the bifurcation and the recovery still exists. It wouldn’t take much to put upward pressures on dayrates. We can see that the summer of 2019 is not far away from being completely sold out. So will we see pressure on dayrates? Yes, we will end up, we don’t know. Will we see seasonal to go from '19 into '20? We wait and see. But it's definitely an improving market and the signals are good for the U.K to catch up with Norway.

One thing is probably worth mentioning that Awilco Drilling's contract will Shell. I think I touched it early on. We have a really good contract with Shell. They’ve exercised one option. They’ve given us options for explorations, which they haven't exercised yet. The contract will take us to the right on a $116,000 a day. When we reach the 600 day mark, which is May 2020, then the dayrate change is 1162, an index market rate. So if you look now where you think or where we think this market heating up could be, it's almost going to be in a better place from today. So that’s a very good place to be -- market rates that our contract rate will change without having to retender the rig. So 600 days away from [indiscernible] September 2018.

Okay. Let's summarize on the markets on Slide 23, some six bullets here. Global rig supply has reduced and it's actually continuing to reduce, it's still going on. There's still rigs being scrapped. So that’s really, really helping to rebalance the Midwater space. Overall rig demand outlook continues to improve. So we’ve heard about the drivers. We’ve seen the data points and we can now see the tenders. And as I said, there's a bit of a lag between the U.K and Norway, but it's not going to take much for that to catch up.

Fleet contract utilization as Norwegian fleet and the U.K fleet is improving and that is leading to dayrate pressure. Seasonality and the U.K still, however, is prevailing, but we will see how much further that goes. Rig dayrates improving as I said, especially in the high-end segment. The top of the bifurcation, the top-end and that’s really we’re running rigs [indiscernible] in Norway. And interestingly then the last bullet, the financial markets continue to support funding of new acquisitions and mergers etcetera. So that tells a sound story of confidence about the space.

So to summarize the whole call and severance to Section 5, Slide 25. Drilling went well positioned to capitalize on a recovery market in the North Sea. Transforming the Company as I said, with our Newbuild program, more rigs better rigs, and a bigger operating environment. The new rigs, they started in March 2018 and they’re on schedule and on budget. In terms of paying for the first rig, potentially an option going forward, we have optionality and flexibility. We are establishing a Norwegian Office now and building upper normalization and we’re engaging with the customers. Our normal business for WilPhoenix, we have very good contract with Shell, very pleased to be working with them, 19 firm wells and 10 options as we said and make sure P&A and exploration. And finally then the market is improving.

Okay. That concludes the talking point. So I’m going to hand you back to Amelia and she is going to [technical difficulty] questions.

