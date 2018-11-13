Abengoa SA (ABGOF) on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Abengoa SA (OTCPK:ABGOF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2018 9:30 AM ET

Executives

Víctor Pastor - CFO

Analysts

Operator

Thank you for joining us today for Abengoa's third quarter 2018 results presentation. Joining us today is Víctor Pastor, Chief Financial Officer of Abengoa. Please sir go ahead.

Víctor Pastor

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen and this is Víctor Pastor and I'm the Chief Financial Officer of Abengoa. During the call today in addition to reviewing Abengoa's results for the third quarter of 2018 we will provide you an update on the main themes for the company. If you go to page number five from the presentation in the first nine months of 2018 we continue to see improvements in profitability as solid growth in bookings and the completion of certain milestones such as the sale of the 25% stake in Atlantica Yield. EBITDA reached €135 million, a large increase mostly due to the continued reduction of general expenses and the lack of one of adjustment due to restructuring advisors fees. In the first three quarters of Abengoa has been awarded new products of total value €1.2 billion as a result the backlog as of September 30th stood at €1.8 billion. In March the company finalized the sale of a 25% in Atlantica Yield to Algonquin power and utilities the proceeds of which were used to amortize that. Secondly the company announced that it has reached an agreement to sell the remaining 60.5% stake in Atlantica Yield also to Algonquin with respect proceeds of rapidly $225 million to be used for debt amortization as well. In April we leave at $91 million from the A3T escrow account and the remaining funds are expected to be released in the sale of remaining stake in Atlantica Yield is finalized which we estimate to reach in the coming days. The A3T project is scheduled to be in commercial operations before the end of the year. We will complete number six of Abengoa continues to be deeply committed to the health and safety of its employees and contractors with [indiscernible].

This quarter we continue to improve certain key indicators that measure health and safety in our industry. In the first nine months of 2018 the company had 970 days without fatal accidents among its personnel whilst contractors had 1207 days. Abengoa has loss time injury rate of 2.8 below comparable industry benchmarks which shows a continued improvement in comparison to the same period last year. Please turn over to the next page for our review of the major highlights of the period. In page number eight, as mentioned before the first nine months has been marked by an increase in profitability, growth in bookings and the completion of key milestones.

Taking a look at the operating performance for the period. revenues amounted to €896 million while EBITDA reached €155 million. The main driver of the improvement of the profitability has been the reduction in general expenses taking operating profit to €100 million. Bad debt, the net loss of €230 million is mainly affected by financial expenses while partially compensated by the sale of the 25% in Atlantica Yield. Finally financial debt has been reduced by 14% to €4.7 billion out of which €1.1 billion are related to companies classified as held for safety. Further reduction in debt is suspected in the coming days with the sale of the remaining 60.5% stake in Atlantica Yield.

Moving on now to Abengoa business performance. During the first nine months of 2018 the company has been awarded new contracts for a total value of €1.2 billion as told the backlog as of September 30, stood at €1.8 billion. Our However next key milestones include completing the sale of the remaining stake in Atlantica Yield as I said before that we expect in the coming days. Beginning commercial appreciation in the A3T project by the year-end and finalizing the proposed restructuring of the issuance of convertible instruments.

We will now go to page 9, in this page we can see a detailed breakdown of revenues by segment as well as geographic diversification. In-line with our strategy the engineering and construction segments makes up 84% of our revenues while concessions represent the remaining 16%. In terms of geographies, South America and Middle East continues to be our main markets followed by Spain, Europe and North America. Page 10, on this page you can see a detailed comparison of our EBITDA in September 2018 and 2017. Our engineering and construction activity generated €56 million euros of EBITDA through the third quarter and confessions [ph] totaled €79 million, taking the total consolidated EBITDA to €135 million particularly worth mentioning is the improvement in profitability in the engineering and construction activity. We finally beat the margin of 7.4% compared to 5% in September 2017. It is relevant to notice that so far in 2018 we are free of advisory and legal fees related to the restructuring process.

Page 11, Abengoa's management continues to be committed to reducing overhead cost, general expenses to improve deficiency in the company, always in a socially responsible manner. In comparison to the third quarter of 2017 the overhead cost were refused by 44% for a total of $54.4 million this reduction was driven by accommodating the organisational structure and to the real operational appreciation and seeking cost efficiencies whenever possible. Page 2, we will now turn to this page where we can see the financial debt structure. The financial debt has been reduced so far this year with the sale of 25 state in Atlantica Yield on further reduction expected in the coming days with a completion of the sale of the remaining 16.5% to Algonquin. Our gross corporate debt is comprised of €1.7 billion of certain debt which includes all the new money debt and €1.75 million of long term debt mostly in the form of whole money debt. Taking into account €344 million of cash and short term financial investments, the net corporate debt as of September 2018 is €3.1 billion. In addition Abengoa's ability include 1.1 million corresponding to assets classified held for sale. Our commercial activity as you all know is fully dependent on the availability of bond lines of which we currently manage approximately €930 million. For the further breakdown of our financial debt please see the information included in the appendix.

In the following page, in page number 13, you will find a summary of our consolidated cash flow for the third quarter. Our total usage of funds were $623 million which we utilize to repay debt for a net amount of $487 million. Net CapEx was investment for €83 million mainly corresponding to the A3T project and to cover as such follow €53 million from our operating cash flow which was primarily affected by a working capital needs as well as the accumulated interest on fees we have to pay when amortizing the debt. A total sources of the €623 million were asset divestments for €606 million mainly the sale of 25% of Atlantica Yield and €17 million of cash. We will now go to page 14, so far in 2018 we have had a significant improvement in bookings and backlog with several transmission and infrastructure projects awarded in Latin America and in Spain. Also we announced in May that Abengoa had been selected by Shanghai Electric Group to design, construct and commission part of the Phase 4 of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park developed by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority in corporation the Arabian Company for Water and Power Project Aqua Power. The expected value of the scope to be executed directly by Abengoa's is in the range of $650 million. Additionally so far in 2018 we have been awarded several operation maintenance contracts for solar, water and transmission projects in Spain, Africa, South America and Asia. A total value of these operation a maintenance contracts as of the third quarter is over $100 million.

We will now go to page 15, in order to continue growing our backlog Abengoa will leverage on the pipeline with total over €28 billion as of September 30, 2018. In-line with our strategy guidelines Abengoa we focus on projects identified in South America, the Middle East, Europe and Central America regions where Abengoa already has experience with an emphasis on turnkey EPC contracts for third parties and lower project sizes.

We will now go to page number 16, as mentioned we announced in April that we have reached an agreement to sell remaining stake in Atlantic Yield to Algonquin. The remaining sales will be sold for a price of $20.90 per share. We may proceed with approximately $325 million to be used to repay new money debt in the coming days. As part of the final agreement with Algonquin last year we launched the Aegis joint venture. Aegis has reached an agreement with Abengoa for their precision of transmission line with suspected closing in early 2019. The existing is also working on several proposals and been qualified in consortium with another partner or a public vendor in Panama. Aegis [indiscernible] doing best $150 million to $200 million in equity per year by 2020.

We go now to page 17, the A3T project has completed construction and the plant is already delivery electricity to the network. At this time we have over 78% of the plants capacity signed in PPIs agreements and we are in final negotiations with clients for PPIs to increase the figure upto 90% of capacity in the coming weeks. The project finance providers have begun the due diligence on the project and the project as I said is expected to begin commercial operations by the year-end. As for the sale of other assets we recently reached a preliminary agreement for the sale of our stake in the Ténès desalination plant in Algeria. This agreement is subject to several condition precedence including obtaining the approval of the Algerian administration.

Page 19, I would like to conclude this presentation [indiscernible] summarize of Abengoa's current status and performance in 2018. The recovery of business activity is show with the new bookings. Totally $1.2 billion during the first nine months of the year taking the total backlog to €1.8 billion. So far 2018 has been marked by an increase in profitability in comparison to 2017. With continued improvements in the reduction of general expenses and cost structure. Revenues in the first nine months reached €896 million, a reduction in comparison to 2017 due to the completion of several projects and some delays in some of the projects that we won in the in the last part of 2017 and the beginning of 2018. Overhead costs are down 44% in relation to the same period in 2017. We continue to reach critical milestone in 2018 with the full divestment of our Atlantica Yield expected in the coming days.

In April we will liberated a $891 million from the A3T escrow account and the rest of the money also will be liberated in the coming days as the sale of the 16.5 of Atlantica Yield is completed. As you all may know on September 30, we announced a transaction that addressed the main issues for Abengoa's future, obtaining liquidity, increasing bond lines to do our pipeline of projects, and addressing the balance sheet structure to the issuance of convertible instruments. So far we have launched the consent profits for the new money won that we expect to obtain in the coming days for the [indiscernible] creditors. Shortly we will be relaunching the [indiscernible] for the rest of the creditors group.

This concludes our presentation. More information is available in the financial statements on our website and as always our investor relations department we'll be glad to answer and to address any questions that you may have. Once again thank you very much for your interest in the company and for joining the result presentation for the first nine months of the year. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

End of Q&A