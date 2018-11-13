Square, Inc. (SQ) Presents at Citi 2018 Financial Technology Conference (Transcript)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Citi 2018 Financial Technology Conference November 13, 2018 8:55 AM ET

Executives

Sarah Friar - CFO

Analysts

Peter Christiansen - Citigroup

Peter Christiansen

…what does Square want to be when it grows up and I think the you -- the answer was and correct me if I am phrasing it wrong, we want to be the bank of the future at least at the front end?

Where are we in that evolution? Where do you think Square is in its lifecycle right now and how have we progressed since then?

Sarah Friar

Yeah, so we were pretty clear coming into this year, three areas we were focused on; omni-channel financial services, which kind of the word bank of the future would fit and then finally international.

So drilling to the middle section, that idea of financial services because we think that there is a massive disruption that's going to go on in this sector. If you think about kind of what Google and so on did to things like Search, Yellow Pages, Media; if you think about what Amazon right, has done to retail, there is still a lot of market cap sitting there in S&P financials and we think that there is a whole new wave of destruction coming.

So we did start on the seller side, so the merchant side looking at what they were missing and so for many of them, they couldn't get up and on the system. So Craig, he was just talking for MasterCard. Everything he just talked about most micro small sellers couldn't actually partake of in the economy.

And so Square kind of disrupted first of all how do you verify a micro-seller and how do you persuade them to come up and use that technology because we know once they take electronic payments, typically they see their business accelerate because they never miss the sale.

It also cashes expense up. So we spend a lot of time just on the market development with micro-businesses about why you want to get away from cash. So cash is anonymous. You don't have any way to connect ultimately to your buyer. So unlike digital receipt, where you can always go back out to them and do marketing and loyalty and so on cash has none of that.

In addition, as we often point out to them, just their time of having to go back and forth to the bank, often missing a sale because someone doesn't have cash in their pocket, all of those really have negative impacts on their business.

When you get into larger sellers, clearly there's many other things that they are missing and may come to us for all the same reasons and we can dig into that.

Next up, we started to offer capital. So we understand that for many small businesses getting access to money to really grow your business is still very, very difficult and we had a unique competitive advantage there in terms of the data around payments.

And now you see us starting to move into areas like payroll, again places where a lot of money moves. Over 60% of employees in the U.S. are hourly workers, paid hourly. That whole payroll system we think is pretty archaic. So a lot to do in how we think about the different pieces of businesses need.

But the second piece has now flipping over on to the consumer side, with Cash App. So Cash App has become the de facto of finance app. Will be number one in the app store now for well over a year, but we often even just in terms of total free apps get up into the teams. I've seen us get as high as the 11th or 12th downloaded app. So that starts to put you in really rarefied air of daily used apps.

Things like Uber, Lyft, Amazon, Google and so on and that's our goal, is how do we create daily interactions for consumers with Cash App. so we started with something simple like P2P, which again was taking you back into that cash economy and try to move that to be electronic.

But now it's so much more because we're actually giving people a place to store a balance and from that balance, we've given them a card that they can spend from in just all the places you would expect them to spend from. We're allowing them to do things like deposit a paycheck, over time you'll see us do things like bill pay and of course we've begun how do you store an asset like crypto currencies or Bitcoin. It's just one piece of what comes with Cash App.

So as we re-imagine what a finance financial footprint can look like, we're starting to do that on both sides buyers and sellers and of course then over time can slowly bring those together too.

Peter Christiansen

Well, there is a question, how much can Square be a bank without being a bank?

Sarah Friar

So if I'd go back to what is it about a financial service that starts to bring utility? So rather than checking off as with any product, I think when you start to do a checklist of like here's what the product does today. We're going to do the same thing, I think you won't build a remarkable product.

So we go back to kind of our four tenants of what is remarkable when you think about Square. So the first is self-serve, so making sure that you don't need a sales force. You don't need a person to explain to you how to use something.

Clearly consumers just have an expectation of that, but if you look on the seller side, even for larger sellers, over 80% of the large sellers on Square self on board. They have a website, download the app, buy their hardware on Square Shop and off they go and they don't need to even train their employees, it is that easy.

Second big is speed. We know that speed is a wow factor. So might be speed of the moving money. So in the beginning with Square getting your money next day, so kind of a wow factor, which are in countries like Japan for example, where often you only get paid every twice a month. So imagine your working capital constraints, if you're only getting paid out twice a month.

But we've taken a step further. Today we have things like instant deposit. So if you want your money immediately, you can get that, whether you're a consumer or a seller. Again we think that's incredibly important for a working capital perspective. If you are a seller like a hair salon or a bar, or a restaurant, your big day, big night is probably Saturday and in many cases, you wouldn't get your money until Tuesday.

So just the constraints that puts on a small business are real extreme. Most small businesses don't go out of business because of lack of cash, its lack of cash flow.

The third thing that we drill into is cohesion. So we want to build a platform where underneath it, it's all interconnected and I think this is something that often our competitors talk a lot about integrated, which I think is a giveaway word. When you have to integrate, it means it's not built bottoms up cohesively.

And the final part, final word means a lot of elegant. We used to talk about simple, but we felt with simple, didn't really get the core of what Square has built. So when you look at things like vertical points-of-sale, so square foot restaurants, Square foot retail, Square appointments, Square invoices, these are actually very complex products, often for very complex environments.

Restaurants are just an amazing environment to go understand right, the need for table management, the need to be able to take orders and understand. So you don't have that kind of lottery if they show up at your table and it's like, who got the burger and who got fish, a really good restaurant just knows, the waiter just knows and we could make that show up in technology, we make it easier for them.

When you make that order, you want to expedite immediately. You want to get the drinks on the table, that is your highest margin of sale. So you want to wait so people start to eat to get them the bottle of wine. You want them to drink it and to be on to wine bottle two before their food starts arriving.

And so there is just tremendous complexity in that, but our goal is how do we make it elegant. So with those four elements, we are Square after all, for we do a lot of things in force. We think that's the reinvention moment, not just looking at what exists, so much we do is slightly better. You have to actually re-imagine it and I think that's what Square has been great at.

Peter Christiansen

That's interesting, the conversation we have last week, I think you eluded to different approach to payroll. So I guess in that framework, where are the elements that make source payroll remarkable?

Sarah Friar

Sure. So payroll very near and dear to my heart. It's the product I help run for the last couple of years. So again coming back to what is the need. So what we see out there for small businesses in particular, is the large number of them have hourly paid workers and many, many of those hourly paid workers, in fact to be, it at all happens in cash and it's not like many of you will say well, that's because they are kind of dodging their taxes.

There is always some idea that somehow small businesses, they are not like totally above aboard. I would actually push back and say that most want to be credible, very professional business, but often the tools they have are so archaic and so hard, that they often fall back to pen and paper. They often fall back to it's the same reason why they use cash and not cards in the beginning.

It was a system that made it complex and then often discriminated against them. So what we imagine with payroll, was how do we really work for a small business with hourly workers. Now we can clear the salary too, but hourly is our target. 60% as I said of employees in the U.S. are hourly paid.

So imagine now a situation where you're on Square register. Your already got all of your employees in there because you're using it to manage their time cards. With the press of a button you immediately know what they are due to get paid. You don't have to go fill out hours. You don't have to double check are you in double-time, are you in over time. You don't have to know all the different tax jurisdictions.

If you're a restaurant in San Francisco, we know what you'll in city tax and know what you'll in state tax, we know what you are in federal tax and we just make that work seamlessly So what used to take you many hours per week, now is literally the press of a button.

We've done other things to speed it up. So there is clearly interesting things that we can do from an employee standpoint. So when we first released payrolls in our first couple of states, the first piece of feedback we got back was, I need to be able to print manual checks. And I was literally like what the heck, right. It's '20, whatever it's '16, 2017. What's going on?

And the answer was, well, actually my employees doesn't have a bank account. These are the under-banked. And so what we were able to do is put in the on-boarding flow for the employee an ability that if they wanted to, they could create a Cash App account and so now, they're getting their salary or their hourly wages sent directly into their Cash App account, another up and on electronic system.

And with that, they can get a debit card. They can take that card straight to an ATMs. So if they need cash, they have immediate access to it. So unlike a check, where they would have to take it to a check-cashing service, probably spend 3% of the top of their wages. So imagine, if I'm not going to garnish you all 3%, just off the top, to get access to your pay, you would all be up in arms.

I get my cash. I'd maybe go if I wanted to do an online purchase, I'd probably go to a prepaid card in a store and pulled off a peg. So maybe I pay another 5% for the right to do that. If I go do things like pay my electricity bill, I want to do that in cash. I get charged more for that because it's expensive for think of PG&E in California for example, to manage cash and not just an automatic bill pay.

And so I could go because it is really expensive to be poor in the U.S. It's really expensive globally to be poor. And so by creating a kind of wow product, we get everyone up on to an electronic system. We can take out all of that kind of payday lending, cash, check-cashing etcetera, etcetera that goes on.

So those are just some of the wild factors, saving time on the seller side because it's purely integrated and saving time on the employees side and now giving them access to something they haven't have access to before.

Peter Christiansen

That's great. I think investors and certainly we appreciate Square's three to four quarter payback model and its mantra. It was the basis for upgrade last week on the stock. How do you think about that discipline as you look to scale the consumer? What is that financial model for scaling the consumer side at Square?

Sarah Friar

Sure. So the payback piece is really important because it's our way of managing how much spend we're willing to put into the business at any point in time. And what you've seen with Square is actually if I sat here three years ago when we went public, we would've talked about a payback period just overall for the company of about four to five quarters and so actually as we have scaled, our marketing has gotten even more efficient.

And I think that is an incredibly important point to take away. Why is that happening even as we go and I know you asked me like consumer, I'll go there in a moment, even as we go to larger sellers, because often folks say yeah, but as you get into bigger sellers, you're going to have a sales force, you're going to have a cash management.

We do have those things. For the 20% of businesses that don't just self on board, the larger ones, because remember 80% do, we do understand that sometimes they want to touch a person and actually talk to them before they get on board it. But that by keeping that payback period very tight, it allows us to make sure we're not fooling ourselves by suddenly bloating out, go to market costs and not seeing the payback on the other side.

And the fact to become more efficient I think is really testament to the fact that as larger sellers come on, clearly they have more payments. So we make more money from a pure transaction based perspective, but they are also more inclined to buy other products from us.

So we talked about last year of our larger sellers, over 50% of them buy more than two products from Square. So that's just an example of how the ecosystem continues to build around each seller. It's great for us because we can monetize more, but it also gets them to be stickier as well.

Like once you're on the platform and now you're taking a capital loan, maybe you're using our CRM and you're doing payroll, you are more and more inclined to stay very sticky on Square. So hard to replace.

On the consumer side, it's a similar kind of value proposition. So what we've found is the ways that we monetize Cash Apps; it will always be Square cash to me, Cash App is really three ways today. So the first is when you send P2P, if you want to get instant access your funds, we charge 1.5% for that.

I have been surprised how many people want instant access and it goes back to that wow factor of speed really matters, but secondly, now that we have the cards, so now that you're carrying actually a Square debit card around in your pocket, every time you spend with it, we've become a card issuer and now we're making interchange.

And if you go look at the interchange tables, think of us as effectively non-regulated prepaid debit card, that will get you close to the economics. We're frankly in different between instant deposit and that interchange and I kind of wanted us to be there because that way, we're not trying to steer the customer.

We're ultimately letting them do what they think is best for them with either holding a balance in Cash App and then using the card or getting it instantly paid out into another bank account and over time clearly, we prefer the balance approach because that allows us to keep adding utility around it.

And by the way they use those cards everywhere you would expect. So we didn't pull it back to be Square more times. I get asked that all the time because we understood that consumers don't want to be told what to do. They want to be able to do what they need to do. So they're spending at Wal-Mart, they're spending at McDonald's, they're spending at Chick-fil-A, there is a lot of unhealthy food being bought with our card, but I think that was symptomatic of the US and not just Cash App.

Peter Christiansen

And sell-side analysts as well.

Sarah Friar

Although we like Shake Shack. Randy sits in our Board. So feel free to eat as much as you want at Shake Shack, but that is important. So we're building a high utility network for the Cash App consumer, not trying to draw it back to the Square merchant.

Now over time, I didn't talk about Boost, but we've started to do things like adding in our own rewards and loyalty program. Now that has an expense to it, which is why it comes back to making sure that our payback period remains intact.

But today Boost is a way for us to experiment with if we give you a loyalty point system effectively and it's quick like you get 10% off, it's 10% off and Chick-fil-A it's 10% off and Chipotle $1 every coffee. This causes word-of-mouth. So people say hey, do you know if you if you get this Cash App thing, you get a $1 off every coffee and that's part of a marketing plan in effect, but over time, we think that carousel, that boost carousel becomes a very interesting ad platform for the businesses that are on it because we can show really interesting efficacy of that spend.

So as you know, 50% of marketing is effective, but no one knows what 50%. We instead can show you, hey you put this Boost into this carousel and Sarah actually changed her behavior and started to shop with you and we can show particularly in Square merchants, where we know their business before and after, we can actually start to really collect data on that uplift.

But even for larger merchants that might not be Square merchants today, we can actually show a lot of efficacy there too. So it's becoming a very interesting platform over time certainly for the buyer because it does have the wow factor of speed. I instantly see my Boost being applied at the point-of-sale what you call like the Chief CFO on me, love seeing my Chipotle ordered, go off, down 10%. But it's also showing a lot of efficacy on the seller side too to show them a new way to think about sales and marketing.

Peter Christiansen

Wanted to ask a question about the industry. There is a lot of Square likes out there, but the sales force yelled at me, because I spent 60 seconds on the morning call listing them all or at least the ones I could find. And some are more relevant than others and then you a also have traditional acquirers who are adapted I think a clover off the top of my head.

But how do you think this type of offerings horizontal, ERP like tool payments combination is going to evolve over time? Is it going to be an operating system more kind of like what was in smart phones? How do you see this playing out?

Sarah Friar

Sure. So there are two vectors, there is first party and third party. So clearly we've build a really strong first party platform and when you think about point-of-sale in particular, which is I think where your mind was going with the question, today we have our general Square point-of-sale, but we have built vertical specific point-of-sale into the verticals that are the largest and most -- I won't say most important, because everyone is important, but certainly the largest from our base.

And those are restaurants, retail and services and combined that's about 80%-ish of GDP. So we're getting a really broad covering of all of our sellers and we let them and I think one of things we have a lot to work on is awareness because we're very well known for that general point-of-sale, but we have work to do now to say hey, but we have this specific one.

If you're a retailer and you really need to manage hundreds of thousands of SKUs, we have the point-of-sale for you. If you're a restaurant and you have a pretty complex operation, we have the point of sale for you and you've started to see us do a lot more specific, for simple we were at the NRA the National Restaurants Association, very poorly named, the NRA Conference earlier in the year.

And that acts as a really good way for us to get word out, not only about that vertical-specific point of sale, but the integration to something like Caviar. So you start understanding as a restaurant not only can we manage your in-person sales, but we can now do your delivery, we can do your pickup, we can do your corporate catering.

So we're building a food ordering platform there, but if you also look then at where we're growing, it's also in third-party and so what we recognize is there is a very, very long tail of super niche points of sale, everything you cannot imagine. The things I've seen like it could be for veterinarians, the one I always call out, my team loves. They're like, why you always talk about this one, but it's called Iris Works and it is a point of sale for portrait photographers.

So not photographers, portrait photographers and we are unlikely to ever build a point-of-sale with that degree of specificity, but we want to make sure our platform is open. So any ISV, independent software vendor, can build on the path and I think this is really important for kind of the 3, 5, 10-year growth of Square that ultimately we can be that platform underneath as you alluded to.

So in the same way that you see in with all humility, Amazon grow from a buyer side first, then they put down to bring sellers on to through marketplaces, but then clearly through AWS, focus on developers. I think you can see Square unfold a similar kind of trifecta over time. We've a lot of work to do yet on the third-party piece in building out the developer platform, but you've seen us starting to move faster and faster on that.

Began internally because we needed our developers to be able to move fast. So in the last three-ish years, we've effectively broken down what you think of is the model is. When I joined Square 6.5 years ago, we did one thing and we built like a stack end to end and then it started to get slower and slower and so about 3.5, 4 years ago, Elisa Henry joined from AWS and she really drove us from an engineering perspective to pull it apart into like the easiest way for me to think about it is like a block.

So instead of having one big block, we now have a block that is inventory, a block that is an instant deposit, a block that is a consumer identity. And so every time within Square, you want to build a product you can really quickly pull together the blocks that exist for your end-to-end product and the maybe just do some coding at the front end for the UI.

So something like Virtual Terminal, which is our web-based payments. That was built in a Hack Week project in about a week. It was launched within three months. It was our first product to hit a $1 billion of GPB in under year and we just gave a sat-out on our Q3 call just at $760 million in the quarter. So now it's getting close to over $3.5 billion business and that's in a very short period of time.

In the same way, we've now offered those blocks externally to Square. So things like Reader SDK and really it sounds like a lot of developer gobbledygook coming out of my mouth, for that allows is you can now code the Square hardware for example. So if you are Iris Works and you're going to the local school to do the clicks of everyone's beautiful kids in first grade, you could actually in the moment stand there with a piece of Square hardware and take a payment on Square hardware that would run through your point-of-sale.

You see that all the way up to a business like Joe & The Juice. I don't know if you've all experienced that great franchise yet, but over 50 locations here in the U.S., they have a very specific point-of-sale that they use to make sure their associates can do a juice and a coffee and get everything to endpoint as fast as possible. So they don't want to change their homegrown developed point-of-sale, but they do want to experience Square hardware sitting on their counter top and we've made that super simple now, where it just feels completely integrated.

Peter Christiansen

I think we have time for one or two questions from the floor, but before we get to that, first thing I think of and I get the question often from investors when you talk about third-party integration food delivery and I put out, one time we had my burrito guy, a burrito guy and he was like, he has nine tablets, every single and I think about how caviar is in with within the Square stack and there's obviously much larger players.

How do you think about scaling restaurants with having the Caviar asset and does that play a factor?

Sarah Friar

Yeah, so two things there; one, just on the caviar asset, so the strategy -- our strategy is a little different from the folks in just pure food delivery, we want to create that that overall food delivery platform, recognizing that restaurants are going to be Omnichannel two.

So you may not think of it that way, but they're having to sell in-store. They may do a pop-up, they may do catering in an event, but when I sit on my couch on a Friday night and my food of choices is Indian, I want to be able to order that on my phone and not leave my house and have it show up.

Sometimes I want to do pick up of my coffee, so I can be fast-paced in the work and then there's corporate catering. So we bought a company called Zesty to really kind of accelerate that. So there's a lot we can do just with that strategy. That said and I just talked about our third-party integrations.

We do want to make sure over time that if a restaurant is utilizing as an Uber Eats, or a Jordache, or a Postmates, or Grubhub, or whomever, we want to make sure they can also do that through the Square point of sale. So we don't want to be kind of prissy about like it's only the Square way.

What we've learned is it is much better to open it up, but just make it easier and I think the things restaurants really struggle with is the operational overhead of working with all those services. So it's a great example of restaurant. Someone just goes, everyone loves it and the worst thing that can happen to them is that in their lunchtime rush, some way they have three couriers standing in line. They are all going to do an order of 10 things because suddenly their whole kitchen has blown up and if you're eating lunch in the restaurant or if it's a night time, something no one is happy and everyone's table just slowed down.

No one is getting their food. Delivery is really slow and then what happens is customers don't come back because they blame the restaurant. They are not blaming the food delivery person and so what we can do by injecting it into the actual flow and today we can do this caviar because it's first party, but we'll do it ultimately for third party as we can see with data, okay there the number of sales going through the point of sale means that they have a line.

So on the caviar app, we'll start to extend the delivery time. So we'll almost try to put you off by saying hey it's not going to be 30 minute delivery , it's going to be a 45 minute, then maybe a 60 minute and then we can start dropping it down the carousel, so it's a little harder to find.

Ultimately we can take it off if they're just on fire and can't take anymore at the moment, but that creates a much more graceful degradation for the buyer because the buyer doesn’t realize that actually you're being oriented towards something else for now and you don't hold any grudge to soufflé. You're like us. So all gets a little next time.

So there's just so much more we can do, which is why over I think almost 25%, 30% of caviar restaurants are actually exclusive to caviar because they really value that partnership and that's why Caviar has been growing. We talked about it last quarter that it were 100% year-over-year.

Peter Christiansen

I am a big Caviar user and I noticed last Friday there is a big rainstorm in the city and there was an alert on Caviar only local close to your restaurant and after those integrating the weather with food delivery. Makes sense.

Do we have any one or two questions from the floor? This is the last chance?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

I was wondering about bank and how can you operate that way?

Sarah Friar

Yeah, so it's a balance. We clearly when Square was born, we manage payments by working with bank partner. So JPMorgan Chase, a payment tech, Wells Fargo, you can see in as we've gotten bigger we don't single source anymore. We have more and more banks generally we work with globally in fact and the reason we did that is we ultimately didn't want to go down into guts of what was moving money around because in some ways it's good enough at work. So it's relatively reliable.

If you try to go hire the best engineers in Silicon Valley and tell them, they're going to reorganize the soup down here. Now they're as excited about that. People want to invent and they want to really find what is new. How do you unlock new remarkable experiences? So they do get very excited about something like say, instance deposit because there the secret sauce is in the moving money quickly.

Most people can move money quite quickly right. If you to go, last year payments is coming here if you go to the U.K. for example, it really has already has an instance ability. What's hard to map is risk management because it turns out when you move money fast, you can lose money fast, and so you have to be born in a world where you're doing risk in a purely automated way because no human being can sit in a flow that is instant.

So in Square, 99.95% pushing to 99.96% of all our transactions are automatically scored and passed through, either pass-fail-go and that's why you've seen us be able to manage risk the way we have. So I think the reason on the bank front is we think we can do a lot more innovation up and out of the system rather than trying to reinvent systems that largely work.

Peter Christiansen

Unfortunately, we're running on time. So you'll have to ask our last question here. Whoever the new CFO is, what would that person -- how would that person need to different themselves versus any traditional CFO and perhaps maybe or maybe this is a better way of asking, what tips would you give to the next CFO of Square?

Sarah Friar

Yeah, so first of all, it's the best CFO job in the world. So we will have no problem finding great people. We have our great pipeline. If you look at his management inserts, we have two CFOs, actually David Viniar former CFO of Goldman and Roelof Botha who was the CFO of PayPal way back in the day and now runs Sequoia.

So I think we have two of the best doing the search. So I am very confident in how we're management that. I think there are three parts to the job that I certainly would push the person on. The first is you have to be highly strategic and really think about how this platform can evolve and make sure that you're constantly managing both investment to grow.

So think about something like Cash App that has just become meteoric in terms of its rise and the impact on our business, but you have to get comfortable making investments, kind of three, four years ago to allow that to happen. So it is a portfolio that you're balancing.

I think the second thing is you are a finance person, but within an amazing finance innovator. So your ability to get involved in just how products come alive is really second to none. And then for me the third thing is this. We clearly need someone that is really strong and telling our story because it can be quite complicated. I could take you down many, many, many deep burrows into you name it, that's going on within Square, within fintech, but ultimately being able to surface it in a digestible way, I think is really important skill set.

So I would like for three things. Growth of financial discipline, ability to be strategic and innovative and being able to tell our story well and we will get that. It's a great platform.

Peter Christiansen

That's fantastic. Big shoes to fill.

Sarah Friar

Thank you.

Peter Christiansen

But best of luck Sarah. Hopefully we'll see you soon some day.

Sarah Friar

Okay. Take care.