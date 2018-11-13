Centrexion IPO: At Phase 3, But Don't Expect The Share Price To Go To The Moon

CNTX may not see its stock price increasing so much if the FDA approves CNTX-4975. The market appears to be currently saturated with products that compete with that of Centrexion.

With one product candidate at Phase 3 of development, a large amount of cash and a solid balance sheet, Centrexion Therapeutics (CNTX) may attract the attention of certain institutional investors. With that, a detailed assessment of the competitors shows that there are many companies that are developing treatments for chronic pain. With this in mind, the company may not experience a dramatic increase in its stock price if the FDA approves its product in the first quarter of 2020.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Phase 3 Of Development

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Boston, Centrexion Therapeutics Corporation is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for chronic pain.

Source: Prospectus

CNTX has five product candidates, but the most relevant is CNTX-4975, an injectable product candidate intended to target and disrupt the signaling of pain-sensing nerve fibers. What investors will appreciate the most is that this product candidate is in Phase 3 of development after testing with 175 subjects with pain due to knee osteoarthritis.

In Phase 2 of development, CNTX was able to show statistically significant reduction in pain due to knee osteoarthritis only by injecting 1.0 mg of CNTX-4975. The images below provide further details on the Phase 2 clinical trials:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

In Q4 2018, the company commenced enrolling patients for a new pivotal Phase 3 registration trial. The results are expected in the first quarter of 2020. Thus, the market will study the stock carefully around this time period. Keep in mind that if the results are beneficial, the stock price could spike up. The company expects to file a new drug application in the second half of 2021, and commercialization is expected in 2022. The lines below provide further details:

Source: Prospectus

CNTX also has three more product candidates targeting chronic pain of neuropathic and inflammatory origin. They are all in Phase 1 of the development. Thus, investors should not be really interested. Finally, the company has one product at preclinical stage that intends to treat neuropathic pain. The image below provides further details. Note that the company expects to release a lot of data in 2019. It could make the stock price increase if the results are satisfactory.

Source: Prospectus

Market Opportunity: Between $560 And $635 Billion Annually

The target market is large and seems to be growing at a high pace. In 2011, around 40 million people in the United States and 1 billion in the world were suffering from chronic pain. With this in mind, also note that the World Health Organization expects 130 million people to suffer from chronic pain from osteoarthritis by 2050. In addition, the amount of dollars spent to treat pain is quite significant. The Institute of Medicine of the National Academies notes that only in the United States, the patients spend between $560 and $635 billion annually.

$52 Million In Total Amount Of Assets

As of September 30, 2018, the balance sheet of CNTX seems quite solid. With an asset/liability ratio of 3x, $42 million in cash and $17.13 million in total liabilities, the financials should not worry investors. The image below shows the list of total assets:

Source: Prospectus

The assessment of the liabilities shows that CNTX had only $7.73 million in total debt in September 2018. The amount of cash in hand before the IPO seems sufficient to pay these debts. In addition, CNTX reported warrant liabilities of $3.2 million, about which investors should not worry. It will be shown later that CNTX does not expect to report these warrant liabilities after the IPO. The image below shows the list of liabilities:

Source: Prospectus

The contractual obligations should not worry investors. As reported on December 31, 2017, the company should pay a total of $3.9 million in operating leases and loans valued at $2.3 million. The image below provides further details:

Source: Prospectus

Cash Burn Rate: $22-$30 Million Per Year

Like many other clinical-stage biopharmaceutical companies, CNTX did not report revenues in 2016 and 2017. In addition, the company reported R&D expenses of $5.44 million and $6.4 million in 2016 and 2017 respectively. With these expenses, the company reported losses of -$37.6 million and -$24.6 million in 2016 and 2017 respectively. The cash burn rate may worry some investors. Keep in mind that the company is burning more than 50% of its cash in hand in only one year. The image below provides the income statement:

Source: Prospectus

The CFO is also alarming. It was equal to -$30.5 million and -$22.34 million in 2016 and 2017 respectively. Investors need to understand very well that the cash destruction should be carefully studied in the future. If CNTX continues to burn cash at this pace, it will soon sell further equity, which could lead to share price depreciation. The image below provides the cash flow statement:

Source: Prospectus

Use Of Proceeds

The company expects to use the proceeds to finish the Phase 3 program for CNTX-4975, which seems most interesting. Investors should study the Phase 3 program carefully. Keep in mind that the share price could spike up if the clinical data from this program is successful. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Investors should also get to know that CNTX expects to run out of cash in Q3 2020. This means that the next sale of equity could happen around this time, which could lead to share price depreciation. The lines below provide more details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Capitalization

CNTX expects to have $113 million in cash and $7.74 million in long-term debt. It is significant that CNTX will have no warrant liabilities, convertible preferred stock or any type of convertible security. Investors should not worry about the potential stock dilution from these securities. It is beneficial. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

The company expects to have 22.162 million shares outstanding once the IPO goes live. At $15 per share, the expected market capitalization should be $332 million. Deducting cash and adding debt, the enterprise value is expected to be $226 million.

The prospectus lists that the following companies compete with CNTX:

Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)

Assertio Therapeutics (ASRT)

Biogen (BIIB)

Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Endo Pharmaceuticals

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

Grunenthal

Horizon Pharma (HZNP)

Janssen Research & Development

Merck & Co. (MRK)

Novartis (NVS)

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

Pain Therapeutics (PTIE)

Pfizer (PFE)

Purdue Pharma

Sanofi (SNY)

Trevena (TRVN)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Among these peers, there are a few companies that have the size and stage of development as that of CNTX. Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN), with an enterprise value of $563 million, has a product that was approved by the FDA to treat osteoarthritis-related knee pain and has several Phase 3 product candidates. The image below provides further details about some of the product candidates of FLXN.

Source: Flexion Therapeutics

FLXN HAS a market capitalization of $642 million and an enterprise value of $563 million. With this information in mind, if CNTX receives approval from the FDA, its market capitalization could go from $332 million to $642 million.

Another interesting peer is Trevena. Its product candidate seems a bit more advanced than that of CNTX. It has one product candidate accepted by the FDA and three more product candidates. The images below provide further details on the pipeline of Trevena:

Source: Trevena

Source: Trevena

Trevena has an enterprise value of $60 million even after having one product approved by the FDA. The reason seems to be that the market appears to be currently saturated of products that compete with that of Trevena. Investors don’t expect Trevena to make a lot of revenues from the commercialization of its Oliceridine injection.

Taking into account the enterprise data of peers of CNTX, investors should not expect a massive increase if the Phase 3 results from CNTX are successful. Keep in mind that Trevena has an enterprise value of $60 million with one product candidate accepted for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain. Additionally, FLXN has an enterprise value of $563 million with one FDA product approved to treat osteoarthritis-related knee pain. With an expected enterprise value of $226 million, CNTX does not seem to show a massive investment opportunity.

Conclusion

Looking only at the financials, with an expected enterprise value of $563 million, at Phase 3 of development and a lot of cash in hand, CNTX seems interesting. In addition, the company has almost no debt or contractual obligations, which seems beneficial.

With that, the assessment of competitors reveals that many companies are operating in the same space as CNTX. For instance, Trevena, with one FDA product accepted to treat pain, has only an enterprise value of $60 million. In addition, FLXN with one product accepted by the FDA has an enterprise value of $563 million. This means that CNTX will not see its stock price increasing so much if the FDA approves CNTX-4975. Finally, investors will also need to wait until 2020 to see the results from CNTX-4975. Thus, investing right now does not seem ideal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.