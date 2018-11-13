The Outlook For The REIT Sector In 2019

REITs had a tough go of things this year thanks to a range of headwinds, especially rising interest rates.

2018 has been a bit of a roller-coaster for REITs as a whole. A hawkish Fed and softening housing market have many investors worried. Certainly, things look less optimistic than they did this time last year when we offered our 2018 “Outlook for the REIT Sector”. Now, with 2018 mostly behind us, it is time again to look to the future.

What does 2019 have in store for the REIT sector? We see interest rate hikes, softening demand for housing, and increasing economic uncertainty likely to create further headwinds. REIT investors should tread carefully and look to quality.

Let's dive into the outlook for REITs in the coming year.

Interest Rate Tumult Set to Continue

As of its November 8th meeting, the Fed remains committed to its target range of 2-2.25% for its benchmark interest rate. As long as the Fed continues its unexpectedly aggressive program of interest rate hikes, REITs will face headwinds. This seems to be the trajectory going into 2019, with the Fed still aiming to ween markets off of their long-standing addiction to ultra-low interest rates.

The one wild card in the interest rate situation is President Donald Trump. Breaking from a long-standing tradition of non-interference with the independent central bank, Trump has attacked Fed Chairman Jerome Powell directly, stating that raising interest rates could damage economic growth. If Trump chooses to actually lean on the Fed to adjust policy, it could have significant economic consequences (many of them not good), but would have the impact of improving the environment for REITs, at least in the short-run.

Picking the Right REIT Becomes More Important

Most of the broad REIT ETFs have gotten knocked around as a result of interest rate hikes, softening housing demand, and other macroeconomic factors. ETF proxies for the REIT market as a whole fell hard during Q1 before recovering in Q2 and during the first two months of Q3. In the final month of Q3, REIT ETFs got battered again on another interest rate hike.

The outlook going into 2019 will be much the same. As economic headwinds gather and interest rates rise, there will be a divergence between those REITs with strong balance sheets and those that have overstretched themselves during the long period of cheap leverage. While the REIT sector as a whole may well continue to flag as a result, picking individual REITs with strong financials, growth prospects, and management will become increasingly important.

ESG Will Start to Really Matter

Issues of sustainability and environmental consciousness have been swirling around the real estate sector for a few years. Many REIT managers have gotten onboard already, some to capture the benefits of tax breaks and others who see the benefits of sustainable and efficient materials and appliances adding to their bottom lines directly.

Environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors will grow in importance in 2019 for a number of reasons. Demand from consumers will be one driver. But, perhaps more importantly, it will be the appetites of asset managers and allocators driving the shift. As a recent PwC study of emerging trends in real estate reports:

“In a period when transaction velocity is easing and when owners worry about reinvestment risk in the event of a sale, the ability to extract additional value from their existing portfolio is an important way to tick yields in the right direction. Moreover, with intensely competitive conditions prevailing in the field of capital raising, evidence of astute asset management is a key point in attracting future investment. A sophisticated approach to ESG practices can be critical for efforts to attract and retain capital resources, especially from institutional and international investors as well as in the world of public REITs.”

As economic and competitive pressures mount for REITs in 2019, those that can capture any scrap of additional yield and allocation will be well served.

Single-Family Investment To Defy Broader Pessimism

The PwC Emerging Trends study includes a survey of professionals across the industry. The latest survey shows elevated pessimism about investment prospects in real estate, with “sell” sentiment at its highest since 2006 and “buy” sentiment at its lowest since 2008.

Professional pessimism about real estate investment prospects extends to almost every property type. The one exception is the single-family segment.

Investors might be well served to look for REITs exposed to the single-family property type in the year ahead. While prospects for other property types may be looking comparatively grim according to industry insiders, this is the one ray of sunshine. At the same time, it would be prudent to remain cautious even with this segment, since confidence could elevate prices.

Outlook 2019

2018 was a rough year. 2017 was a year of consolidation. It is hard to know exactly what will happen in 2019, but the evidence currently suggests that economic headwinds will intensify further, weeding out weaker REITs that have grown fat on leverage and near-zero interest rates.

Investors should be especially discerning about the individual REITs the select. And they should definitely avoid broad-based ETFs that contain the weak links as well as the strong REITs.

