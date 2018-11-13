Keurig Dr Pepper: Should You Take A Sip Of This Stock?

This article has been written by Olivier Gélinas for Dividend Stocks Rock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a freshly brewed company as it is the result of two newly-merged businesses that are currently raking in synergies. While it is still hard to evaluate how much those will effectively be realized, numbers and shares of the market seem to be adding up nicely. Dividend information will be monitored in the upcoming quarters. Competition in the industry isn't to be taken lightly, so quickly incorporating the business' operations will be a key factor to remain sustainable. With such a colossal brand portfolio, KDP seems to have all the ammo they need to reach new highs.

Understanding the Business

It is not an easy task, at this point, to state the business operations, with such a short run of two merged companies. Dr Pepper Snapple (DPS) became publicly traded in 2008, after a Cadbury spin-off of this beverage division. They recently announced the completion of their merger with Keurig Green Mountain (KGM) in order to form KDP. The company has now become the seventh largest food and beverages company in North America, combining a whopping $11B in revenue, annually.

KDP is a leader in soft drinks and specialty coffee, as well as tea, juice, and water. It benefits from a strong brand power with its marketing of the Keurig brewing machines and pods. A total of 125 brands is owned and licensed by KDP, providing it with a sharp portfolio of internationally-recognized brands. Some brands that make up that list are Keurig, Dr Pepper, Green Mountain Coffee, Canada Dry, and Snapple.

The combined businesses operate 120 offices around the globe and employ more than 25,000 workers. Head offices will be maintained in Burlington, MA, as well as Plano, TX.

Growth Vectors

In the near future, growth should mostly be driven by the realization of synergies between the recent merger of DPS and Keurig. Consolidation of activities and expanding market shares should be one of the main channels for growth. With single-pod coffee products booming and beverage concentrates selling at higher prices, KDP is one to watch in the upcoming years.

In addition to this transaction, KDP closed the acquisition of Big Red (a CSD brand) and entered into an agreement to acquire Core, a water-enhancing company. On top of that, the company also entered into a long-term partnership with Danone Waters of America. This partnership will help the sales and distribution of lead brands.

Latest quarter in a flash

On November 7, the company reported the following results:

EPS of $0.30, a 43% increase from same period of last year.

Revenue of $2.86B, a 2.9% increase, mostly driven by volume.

DPS investors will benefit from a $103.75 dividend, following the completion of the merger.

KDP's CEO, Bob Gamgort, had some encouraging words on those figures:

We're off to a great start as a combined company. Our new organization is working well and delivered a strong quarter, with both top- and bottom-line growth and market share strength across our major categories. We also repaid approximately $550 million of debt since the merger close."

Dividend Growth Perspective

As mentioned earlier, dividend outlook is still hard to predict. While the combined businesses should eventually be providing a slightly higher dividend output, current numbers are still blurry. Defensive stocks are usually known to deliver slow but steady increases in dividends.

The recent merger is messing up the chart here; don't take this as the real thing. Yield is estimated at around 2.5%, which is a normal level for a consumer defensive stock. I wouldn't expect this figure to skyrocket in the near future, even with this recent merger.

Figures of pre- and post-merger are very similar. The only exception is that payout ratio has drastically dropped with the merger announcement. This behavior is only a sign that payout will indeed suffer from this transaction, but in the long run, I think this will be very beneficial for investors. Patience is the key here.

Potential Downsides

Current and biggest risks regarding this new KDP business is in the realization of said synergies. Let's face it; it is pretty hard to merge together two big businesses with established operations. Being a bigger and stronger company also means facing bigger and tougher competition. In a year or year and a half, the real challenge will start to sink in for this company.

With coffee prices going up and healthier trends taking over newer generations, sales from big brand names such as Keurig and Dr Pepper could face other difficulties. Those factors will definitely be something to be on the lookout for.

Valuation

Factoring in the recent merger, it is pretty hard to analyze this latest PE ratio. Of course, what this chart shows is that the merger does have some impact on important financials and should be monitored in the upcoming year.

Let's see if there is still an opportunity to get onboard by using a DDM with a (rational) annualized dividend of $0.60, a 6% growth and while discounting those figures by a 9% rate, an industry standard.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $0.60 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 6.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Calculated Intrinsic Value OUTPUT 15-Cell Matrix Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $38.16 $25.44 $19.08 10% Premium $34.98 $23.32 $17.49 Intrinsic Value $31.80 $21.20 $15.90 10% Discount $28.62 $19.08 $14.31 20% Discount $25.44 $16.96 $12.72

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

The output intrinsic value of the DDM shows a $21.20 value. Based solely on numbers, the stock would be undervalued. I would use caution on this one as this model is sensitive to its inputs. Valuating a stock right after a big merger is quite risky.

Final Thought

The recent merger of DPS and Keurig, to form KDP, is a big one. Market shares have consolidated, providing a stronger standing ground for the company than before. Although the fundamentals and metrics are currently either unknown or not well understood, the general direction of the business is good, in my opinion.

Even with a potential-filled future, I would suggest income-seekers to wait this one out. Dividend outputs are not yet clearly stated, and synergies are yet to be included in the operations. Everything factored in, I would definitely put it on the watch list and see how things develop. A great time to enjoy a perfect cup-a-joe.

Disclosure: We do not hold KDP in our DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him, and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

