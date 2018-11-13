Vodafone Fights Bears With Solid Results And Outlook (Again)

It has happened again.

This Tuesday morning, in Europe, Vodafone (VOD) reported yet another decent half-year period of modest top-line and organic EBITDA growth (1% and 3%, respectively). Except this time, and judging by the stock's mid-trading gain of nearly 10%, the earnings release must have pleased investors as much as it reinforced my convictions on the stock.

Credit: Datacenter Voice

The key highlights supporting bullish sentiment were:

Service revenues that continued to grow YOY, although minimally and despite the known headwinds in parts of southern Europe. EBITDA that remained on track to meeting management's full-year target, with guidance range narrowing towards the 3% growth mid point. An increase in FCF ex-spectrum outlook that should help to ease concerns over dividend payments.

To be very clear and not run the risk of sounding too much like an overconfident bull, not everything was pristine about Vodafone's first half of fiscal 2019. Italy and Spain continued to face intense competition. Vodafone has been scrambling to improve its service offerings in the region, exiting unprofitable initiatives like football content rights and, as a result, seeing revenues continue to decline. As the chart below illustrates, the challenges in Spain and Italy contributed with a sizable 120-bp headwind to top-line growth, fully offsetting the momentum in emerging markets.

Source: company's earnings slide

Pockets of weakness in the service portfolio is something that I believe Vodafone investors need to be comfortable with, if they are to remain shareholders. Unlike pure-play carriers like Verizon (VZ), whose revenues are generated almost exclusively in the U.S. and in most part by wireless services to individual consumers, Vodafone is a much more diversified player, with more than half of its revenues coming from either enterprise or non-EU customers. If not the U.K. and India in the past or Spain and Italy today, other markets are bound to face headwinds at some point, given the diversified nature of the conglomerate.

Perhaps providing the most relief to investors, however, was Vodafone's report on cash generation and distribution. First, the company increased its FCF projection for the current fiscal year to €5.4 billion from "at least €5.2 billion." Second, the guidance bump came accompanied by reassurance that, despite a dividend payment freeze (which alone must have been great news for investors who locked in an enticing 10% yield yesterday), "the Board will consider growing dividend per share over the long term, once the Group's financial leverage has reduced toward the lower end of the revised target range of 2.5x-3.0x net debt/EBITDA."

Source: company's earnings slide

Fiscal 2020 will be an important year of 5G auctions in key markets like Germany, U.K. and Spain. However, Vodafone projects spectrum investments of roughly €1 billion in the next couple of years. This means that the company will likely be able to finance infrastructure capex and the €4 billion in annual dividend payments through FCF without putting further pressure on debt (see graph above). To be fair, the carrier's budget is tight, and an eventual deterioration in operational results could certainly put at risk Vodafone's plan to deleverage. Still, considering the fundamentals and opex savings opportunities, I believe the company's generous dividend policy and balance sheet are well protected for now.

On the stock

The market is the market, and one should not fight it - only try to understand it, at best. I argued in September that VOD's uncomfortable selloff of 34%, up to that point, seemed very much unjustified to me. September level valuations, whether measured as P/B of 0.7x, P/FCF of 3.6x, or dividend yield of 8.3% painted the picture of a company deeply in distress. Vodafone, however, was far from being one.

This week, the European carrier once again showed results and a level of cautious optimism about the future that support my long position in the stock. The yield has returned to high-single digit territory, and I believe those who bought shares at early-week levels and a 10% yield have positioned themselves to outperform the broad equities market in the long run on dividend payments alone - regardless of which way the stock may move in the foreseeable future.

Note from the author: VOD is only one of the names that I have discussed in more detail with my Storm-Resistant Growth community. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growthgroup. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VOD, VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.