Bayer AG (BAYZF) CEO Liam Condon on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYZF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Oliver Maier - Head, IR

Werner Baumann - Chairman & CEO

Wolfgang Nickl - CFO

Heiko Schipper - Head, Consumer Health Division

Liam Condon - CEO & President, Bayer Cropscience

Stefan Oelrich - Head, the Pharmaceuticals Division

Analysts

Wimal Kapadia - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.

Peter Verdult - Citigroup

Jeffrey Zekauskas - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Florent Cespedes - Societe Generale

Matthew Weston - Crédit Suisse

Michael Leuchten - UBS Investment Bank

Timothy Race - Deutsche Bank

Emmanuel Papadakis - Barclays Bank

Richard Vosser - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Keyur Parekh - Goldman Sachs Group

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Bayer's Investor and Analyst Conference Call on the Third Quarter 2018 Results. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Oliver Maier, Head of Investor Relations at Bayer. Please go ahead, sir.

Oliver Maier

Thank you, Emma. I would like to welcome all of you to our Third Quarter 9-Months 2018 Conference Call. With me on the call are Werner Baumann, our CEO; and Wolfgang Nickl, our CFO. The different businesses are represented by the responsible Management Board members. For Pharma, we have Stefan Oelrich, who has joined Bayer recently again. For Consumer Health, we have Heiko Schipper. And for Crop Science, we have Liam Condon.

Werner will start off today's call with -- presenting some of the key takeaways for the third quarter and the outlook for 2018. Wolfgang will then go on to the financials for Q3 in some more detail and also cover the performance of the divisions before we go into the Q&A sessions. [Operator Instructions].

I would start the call today by mentioning the cautionary language that is in our Safe Harbor statement as well as in all the materials that we first distributed today.

And with no further ado, I would like to hand it over to you, Werner. The floor is yours.

Werner Baumann

All right. Thanks, Oliver, and good afternoon also from my side. Ladies and gentlemen, it's my pleasure to welcome you to our conference call. And I'd also like to take the opportunity, as Oliver already mentioned, to give a warm welcome to Stefan Oelrich, who joined us from Sanofi; and also Peter -- Dieter Weinand as the Head of the Pharmaceuticals division as of November 1. And the good thing is, really, that Stefan is not new to Bayer. Before Sanofi, previous, he had a long and successful career in Bayer's Pharmaceuticals division already.

So with it, let me get into our performance for the third quarter. In Q3, we achieved an overall good performance in a quite challenging environment, I have to say. We also confirm our group outlook for 2018. During the last few months, we had positive news coming out of our pharma pipeline, especially with regard to Xarelto, larotrectinib and darolutamide. I will come back to that in a minute.

The necessary antitrust divestitures to BASF closed on August 1 and August 16, respectively, which then enabled us to take full operational control of the newly-acquired business as of August 16. This being said, we had a successful start our integration activities. Amongst others, our Crop Science leadership team met, actually, with more than 2,000 customers in 15 countries to explain how we will serve them even better in the future as the leading agricultural company in the world.

We also validated and confirmed the communicated top and bottom line synergies of, in total, of $1.2 billion by 2022. We have used the proceeds from the BASF disposals to further reduce our net debt and have already achieved the net debt level of €36.5 billion after 9 month.

I believe we have all been very surprised by the final ruling on the Johnson post trial motions in October. We believe that this is verdict is dead wrong, and we are therefore preparing an appeal with the California Courts of Appeal in view of the more than 800 scientific studies and regulatory authorities all over the world confirming that glyphosate safe for use when used according to label instruction, including an independent feudally funded study which followed more than 50,000 licensed pesticide applicators and farmworkers and their spouses for more than 20 years, which found no association between glyphosate-based herbicides and cancer. In addition, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2018 risk assessment, which examined more than 100 studies and concluded that glyphosate is, "Not likely to be carcinogenic to humans." We continue to strongly believe that we have meritorious defenses and intent to defend ourselves vigorously in all of these lawsuits.

That being said, let me now move on to the divisional highlights in the third quarter. At Pharma, our key growth products have continued their strong performance. Xarelto sales once again rose significantly at 19%, driven by our volumes in Europe, particularly in Germany, and China. Our license revenues in the U.S. also showed a positive development. We also recorded substantial sales gains for Eylea, up 18%, primarily due to expanded volumes in Europe and Canada. In addition, we benefited from the differentiated clinical profile of Eylea compared with competitor products.

As already mentioned, we also had quite some positive pipeline news. For example, Xarelto, for which in combination with aspirin, we have seen FDA approval for patients with CAD and PAD in October following the first approval in this indication in the EU in August already.

Also in October, expanded larotrectinib data confirmed filings on efficacy and safety in adult and pediatric patients with TRK fusion cancer across various tumor types. Larotrectinib is currently under regulatory review in the EU and the United States.

In addition, the Phase III ARAMIS trial on darolutamide in patients with nonmetastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer met the primary endpoint. The safety and tolerability observed in the trial were consistent with previously published data on darolutamide. We plan to discuss the data from the ARAMIS trial with health authorities regarding the submission of our marketing authorization application. Bayer has been granted fast-track resignation by the FDA for darolutamide in men with nonmetastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

At consumer, we have seen a solid sales development in quarter three which was supported by all regions. Asia Pacific grew by almost 10%, partly benefiting from the Kang Wang being -- brand being back in the OTC market since late July.

At Crop Science, the positive Q3 pro forma sales performance was driven by growth in soybean and corn seeds and traits in the Americas as well by improved pricing and volumes for glyphosate-based herbicides. So as you can see, the demand for glyphosate remains very robust.

Fungicide and insecticide sales were negatively impacted by the prior year benefit from accounting measures taken in Brazil as well as dry weather conditions in Europe.

Beyond these results, in October, we were pleased to see the EPA announce the continued registration for XtendiMax herbicides with VaporGrip technology. Building on the success of the 2017 and 2018 seasons, this continued registration ensures that growers in the U.S. will have access to this vital weed control tool for the 2019 season and beyond.

Sales of Animal Health in the third quarter were impacted by shifts in demand from the third quarter into the second quarter and the competitive situation in Europe. In September, we signed a global license agreement with NeuroCycle Therapeutics to advance innovative allergy treatment options for companion animals.

Before I hand it over Wolfgang to shed more light on our Q3 performance from a financial perspective, I want to provide you with the outlook for our fiscal 2018. Overall, we confirm our group outlook for fiscal 2018. Our guidance is based on the exchange rate as of September 30 and adjusted for currency effects to enhance the comparability of operating performance.

We still expect group sales of more than €39 billion with more than €5 billion attributable to the newly acquired business. The necessary divestment of selected businesses to BASF will reduce anticipated sales by approximately €1 billion in full year 2018. This forecast corresponds to a mid-single-digit percentage increase on a currency- and portfolio-adjusted basis.

We anticipate EBITDA before special items to increase by a low to mid-single-digit percentage. On a currency-adjusted basis, this corresponds to an increase by a high single-digit percentage. We still expect core earnings per share to come in at between €5.70 and €5.90. On a currency-adjusted basis, this corresponds to a decrease by a high single-digit percentage, mainly driven by the later closing of transaction, incremental financing costs thereof and an increased share count.

And with that, let me now hand it over to Wolfgang.

Wolfgang Nickl

Thanks, Werner. Ladies and gentlemen, also a warm welcome from my side. I will now walk you through some more financial details for Q3 and then comment on our pro forma forecast for 2018. Let me dive right into Q3. Our numbers include, for the first time, a full quarter of pro forma Monsanto business. Our reported sales numbers of €9.9 billion included a contribution of approximately €2.2 billion from our newly acquired business. Continued negative FX effects burdened the Bayer legacy business with more than €200 million for the quarter. The underlying business performance was good, especially when taking into account the quite challenging environment. When adjusting for currency and portfolio effects, we achieved year-on-year sales growth on a group level of about 2% organically.

EBITDA before special items for the group came in at €2.2 billion, including a contribution from the acquired business of €255 million. This was on par with the prior year quarter despite a negative FX impact of about €160 million on Bayer's legacy business. Core earnings per share in the third quarter were down 18% year-on-year to €1.19. This was primarily driven by increased interest expenses due to the acquisition debt financing and a higher number of shares due to 2 equity measures during the second quarter. The market consensus for our core EPS was €1.03 per share.

Despite the current strengthening of the U.S. dollar, negative FX effects from other currencies will continue to be a headwind for the remainder of the year. Year-to-date, the impact on earnings for the legacy Bayer business was negative €442 million. The expected impact on earnings for the full year is expected to be around €500 million to €550 million. As a reminder, going forward and including the newly acquired business, a 1% change of the euro against our currency basket is impacting our revenue by about €340 million; in our earnings, by about €100 million. Let me now switch to our Pharma business. Sales of Pharmaceuticals rose by 5% to about €4.2 billion in Q3, with all regions contributing to this positive development. Our key growth products: Xarelto, Eylea, Adempas, Xofigo and Stivarga maintained the strong performance overall, with their combined sales rising by 16% to €1.7 billion for the quarter. As expected, Pharma Q3 sales were held back by temporary supply disruptions in our supply centers in Leverkusen for some of our established products, such as Adalat and Aspirin Cardio.

EBITDA before special items for the Pharma business increased by 4% to €1.55 billion. On the one side, we benefited from an overall good operating performance and an income of around €190 million from our Xarelto development collaboration with Janssen R&D, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. But on the other side, negative currency effects of €73 million, higher tax and the already mentioned temporary supply limitations held back an even better development. The Leverkusen remediation activities are on track to be closed out by the end of this year, and we expect the FDA inspection in early 2019. We continue to forecast the full year negative effect of these supply interruptions at roughly €300 million for both sales and EBITDA.

Let me move on to Crop Science, where we achieved a significant year-over-year improvement in both reported sales and earnings. In the third quarter, the newly acquired business has, for the first time, fully contributed to our Crop Science business and added significant sales and EBITDA, while the divested business to BASF only had a minor contribution left. Overall, Crop Science sales increased to a level of about €3.7 billion in Q3, mainly due to revenues of €2.2 billion from the newly acquired business. For Bayer, on a stand-alone basis, the currency- and portfolio-adjusted development showed a 10% decline, particularly due to the accounting measures taken in Brazil in the prior year and a decline in the EMEA region.

Crop Science increased its EBITDA before special items by 26% to €386 million, mostly as a result of the newly acquired business, which contributed €255 million to overall earnings. The perceived somewhat sluggish performance of the legacy Crop Science business can be explained as follows: First, strong negative currency effects of €59 million; second, lower volumes in Europe; and third, a positive effect in the mid-double-digit millions taken in the previous year quarter in conjunction with the accounting measures in Brazil.

Let me now come to Consumer Health. The third quarter was a quarter with a positive 3% FX- and portfolio-adjusted sales growth. This growth was driven by all regions, with a particular strong contribution from Asia Pacific, which was up 9%. Also, China showed a good performance, benefiting from Kang Wang, which is back on the market offering its OTC version in late July.

EBITDA before special items declined by almost 10%, but this was largely due to negative FX effects. In addition, one should bear in mind that prior year earnings included onetime gains of approximately €30 million that mainly related to sale of small tail-end brands. In addition, we have closed the divestment of the prescription dermatology business in the U.S. in September. And as a reminder, we expect to close the rest of world business in the summer of 2019.

And finally, let me comment now on Animal Health, which had a soft quarter, largely due to shifts in demand from the third quarter into the second quarter, as already mentioned by Werner before me. These shifts in demand mainly relate to U.S. distributors who built up bridging stock in the prior quarter to prepare for a packaging change in our Advantage product line. While sales in EMEA came also down due to a challenging competitive environment, especially in the U.K., we have seen a continued positive growth momentum for our product, Seresto, which it's on its way due to become the biggest product of Animal Health by year-end. Year-to-date, this product grew approximately 23% compared to the same prior year period. Q3 EBITDA before special items was down to €44 million, primarily due to lower volume. A declining in expenses, especially selling expenses, was insufficient to offset the negative volume effect.

So far, I have focused on sales and EBITDA before special items. I would now like to spend a minute to explain how we get from EBITDA before special items of €2.2 billion to core EPS of €1.19 for the third quarter of 2018.

Special items in our EBITDA for the quarter amounted to a positive €3.1 billion, largely driven by the divested of €3.9 billion coming from the sale of businesses to BASF. This number was somewhat offset by expenses, mainly due to acquisition-related effects, including €518 million relating to the step-up of inventories to fair market values. Our reported financial result of minus €678 million included special charges of €166 million, mainly as a result of the deconsolidation of our company in Venezuela. For modeling purposes, for the full fiscal year, you can assume a financial result of approximately minus €1.3 billion for 2018.

The core tax rate of 14.3% was lower than the reported or effective tax rate of 22.7%, mainly due to onetime effects from the integration of the 2 Crop Science businesses. For modeling purposes, for the calculation of core EPS for 2018, you can assume the core tax rate to be around 21%.

The two equity measures in the second quarter also had an impact on our number of shares in Q3, which amounted to 980 million. This is also the total number of shares exiting 2018, while the average for the full year is estimated at around 941 million shares. Let me briefly turn to the balance sheet. Mainly driven by the proceeds from the divestment of certain Crop Science businesses to BASF for a total purchase price of approximately €7.6 billion, we have been able to further reduce our net financial debt from almost €45 billion at the end of June to about €36.5 billion at the end of September. We now forecast a net financial debt level of around €36 billion by year end. Our current estimate is based on the U.S. dollar to euro exchange rate as of the end of September 2018 of $1.16. Please keep in mind that at year end, about 65% of our financial debt is in U.S. dollar. The impact of exchange rate changes to our net financial debt is quite significant as every percentage point appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the euro would increase our net financial debt by about €250 million and vice versa.

I would like to take this opportunity as well to emphasize again that we are committed to continue to delever our balance sheet quickly.

Let me cover one more topic before I close my remarks. Realizing that the reported core EPS numbers are hardly indicative for the real underlying performance of our business, we decided back in September for our Q2 call, to include illustrative pro forma core EPS information for the full year of 2018. We've included the same chart on the Q3 presentation for your convenience. You will recall that this demonstrated that our newly acquired ag business will be accretive to core EPS already in the first full year, assuming that the acquisition had closed on January 1, 2018. You will also recall that when also including the conversion effects from U.S. GAAP to IFRS, the pro forma core EPS was estimated at approximately €6.70 for 2018. Today, we would like to give you some further details on the underlying EBITDA that the pro forma EPS number is based on. The further detail should also help you in modeling the baseline of our earnings profile for 2019 and beyond.

Starting from the adjusted core EPS number of around €6.70, we calculate back to pro forma clean EBITDA of around €11.5 billion for 2018. You will note to that we only add back depreciation of about €1.2 billion because we always disregard acquisition-related amortization when calculating core numbers. Please also consider that this pro forma number already includes a full year of synergies.

The table on the right of the corresponding chart in our deck shows the breakdown of the pro forma clean EBITDA numbers by segment. For the new combined Crop Science business, we expect an overall contribution of around €4.5 billion, which takes into account a stand-alone contribution from Monsanto on a pro forma basis of around €3.3 billion as well as a €2 billion contribution from the legacy Bayer Crop Science business. Again, you can see that we added a full year of synergies and deducted the contribution for the divestments to BASF, and finally, also made the adjustment for the noncash U.S. GAAP to IFRS conversion.

With that, I will hand the call back over to you, Oliver.

Oliver Maier

Great. Thank you, Wolfgang, thank you Werner. And I think, Emma, with that, we can open up for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. First question comes from the line of Wimal Kapadia.

Wimal Kapadia

Wimal Kapadia from Bernstein. Just two, please. So first, could I get, I guess, some comments on initial feedback you've had on the launch of Jivi? I mean, I guess, I wanted to get a sense of how the company is going to compete with the factor VIII peers as well as Hemlibra. And does Bayer have a strategy for preventing a switchback from new products back to the older-generation factor VIIIs? And just tied to this, can you give us an update on your anti-TFPI program? My second question is on Animal Health. Could you just talk a little bit about the competitive dynamics for the Advantage franchise? And if there is any reason we should expect to see an improvement for the product in those regions where you've seen competition, specifically within EMEA.

Werner Baumann

Okay. So then, let's start with the launch of Jivi and the anti-TFPI. Stefan, you want to take it?

Stefan Oelrich

Yes, thank you, Werner. And thanks for the question, Wimal. So first indicators that we get from the U.S. team is actually positive. We get a lot of good feedback from our customers and from patients that have gone over to Jivi. But it's early days. So we've just been on the market for a very short period of time, so stay tuned a little bit before we can give you more. But the first signs are quite positive, I must say.

Werner Baumann

On the anti-TFPI? We come back in a second. Maybe we take the Advantage question.

Liam Condon

Yes. Thanks, Wimal. So as Wolfgang explained, we had a packaging change related to Advantage in the second quarter. And with that, there was a very significant stocking and phasing effect, basically, a pull-in of sales into the first half or the second quarter, and you see a very big negative effect, particularly in the U.S. related to that now in the third quarter. And second effect here is related to the U.K. to increased generic competition that we're facing in the U.K. So the way we would classify it is, and because I think you're asking about the dynamics, the phasing effect is, of course, a onetime related to the packaging impact; whereas the generic competition, we would expect to continue. But this, we're seeing primarily in the U.K. related to a U.K.-based generic company.

Stefan Oelrich

Yes. And sorry for not having the answer right away. But on the anti-TFPI antibody, so what we can tell you is that we've concluded our Phase I, that we've just started the Phase II. So enrollment there is on track. And so far, there's nothing more that we can comment on.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Mr. Verdult.

Peter Verdult

Pete Verdult, Citi. Two questions. First one for Werner or Stefan. I realize you're not going to quantify the ARAMIS data. But with market expectations for darolutamide minimal versus multibillion-dollar forecasts for the entrenched competitors, I'm wondering if you'd at least be willing to give your perspective now you've seen the data as to how competitive darolutamide might be and when we might see that data. And then secondly, on crop, for Liam, again, I'm not asking for guidance going into 2019, but I would like to get some of your early thoughts in terms of read on developments or anything in terms of the seeds pricing environment that you're thinking about going into next year.

Werner Baumann

Okay. So Stefan, on the ARAMIS data.

Stefan Oelrich

Yes. Peter, so the darolutamide data is obviously quite encouraging, given that we've reached our primary endpoint. You know the rule of the game, though we cannot really give you much more information before we present this at a scientific meeting, which is going to happen very soon, and then hopefully, publication will follow. But to give just a little bit of color, we are very pleased with where we stand. And I think that is as much as we can tell you for now.

Werner Baumann

All right. First thing, Stefan. And then on 2019 pricing and any other recent development or trends in crop, Liam?

Liam Condon

Yes, thanks, Pete. So as you rightly say, without giving any kind of guidance for next year, and we'll have plenty more opportunities to do that in the near future, what we've seen so far is very clearly a strong start -- actually, a very strong start to the season in Latin America. It's a strong agronomic start helped by the -- simply overall conditions, plus the very robust demand. And of course, what plays a role is now the relatively positive currency development of the Brazilian reais after the election. So that effect really kicked in from the fourth quarter, and we expect this to continue with a degree of stability now postelection. So LatAm, very strong start to the season. We expect, given the agronomic conditions, that this will also lead to more positive conditions for the safrinha for the second season, particularly for corn, then going into next year. So on the seed side, at least we can say that, that looks pretty robust now going into the new year. And on the Crop Protection side, what we've been noticing for some time now is increasing prices coming out of China, actually. And this is related to the fact that the Chinese government has a relatively large ongoing effort to enhance environmental -- the environmental situation overall in China, when this is resulting in shutting down of various plants, but they are kind of limiting of supply to a degree. And we're noticing this in a market with prices creeping up. We noticed it particularly on the glyphosate side, what's happening in the market. And this is something where, of course, we want to pass on any kind of cost inflation into the market. So they are kind of the two things that we can see right now. And otherwise, of course, where we are in the season, it's too early to make any calls otherwise, but they're the two points I would highlight.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Mr. Zekauskas.

Jeffrey Zekauskas

This is Jeffrey Zekauskas from JPMorgan. Is it the case that your Intacta plantings this year are about 60 million acres, maybe 45 million in Brazil and 15 million in Argentina? And can you give us an update on patent issues for Intacta, both in Brazil and in Argentina?

Liam Condon

Okay. Yes, thanks, Jeff. So Intacta, the penetration has been quite phenomenal. It is at about 60 million acres in Latin America, thereof, about 50, 5-0, in Brazil. So it's larger than what you estimated. And we expect that -- we expect further growth next year. Of course, growth rate's going to decline because it's so heavily penetrated right now. However, we do expect this to continue to grow. From a patent point of view, we had litigation from a group called Aprosoja Mato Grosso. This is a growers association in Mato Grosso which accounts for about 25%, 30% of soybeans in Brazil. And the litigation was related to patents for the Intacta Roundup Ready 2 PRO, claiming that one of the patents was invalid. I think it's important to highlight here that there are multiple patents related to this technology and this is challenging one of those multiple patents. And the lawsuit is still in the very early stages. And we believe that the -- all the patents that we hold are absolutely valid, and we're going to continue vigorously defending ourselves here. There was an interim, basically, judgment was made that we would have to put a part of future payments into escrow. This is related to future royalties on Intacta. However, this case is still ongoing, and it's unclear what percentage of revenues related to this 25% to 30% of sales in Brazil this would be related to. And this is one of the questions that's currently ongoing. And we continue to book all sales, all revenues according to both GAAP and IFRS as our revenue. And we expect this issue to be cleared up in the -- hopefully, in the near future.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Florent Cespedes.

Florent Cespedes

Florent Cespedes from Societe Generale. Two questions. First, on Crop Science. Could you elaborate on the situation in Europe where the volumes are down and if there is a trend there? Which are the businesses which are impacted? And when should we see a recovery on this region? And my second question is on consumer. Your best-selling products are declining 2%. We can understand with Claritin explained by the soft allergic season. But on Aspirin, is it fair to assume a recovery as early as next year, as you were mentioning earlier on this call? And regarding Coppertone and Dr. Scholl, they are still in negative territory. When should we start to see a recovery for these 2 brands?

Werner Baumann

Okay. Thanks, Florent. So the first question is going to be answered by Liam on Europe and the situation there. And then Heiko is going to take your questions on Claritin, Coppertone and Dr. Scholl's.

Liam Condon

So thanks, Florent. On Europe, we basically have 2 quite different regions within Europe, the way we look at it. There's Western Europe, where we are not seeing any kind of growth momentum; and then there's Eastern Europe, where we've seen quite strong growth momentum. In this particular quarter, what I think is noticeable, we have the effects of the drought in Europe, so in Western Europe. This affected us to the region of about $50 million, 5-0, in sales. And this is primarily related to fungicides in Western Europe. There's a second effect in here, which is related to France and to the deregistration of neonics in France from the 1st of September. And this is also a double-digit -- had a double-digit million impact. And they're the two most significant impacts that we face in Europe, both in Western Europe, one related to weather, one related to registration in France. They're the elements that we see. We would expect, going forward, growth momentum to rather come from Eastern Europe, Ukraine, Russia, that region of the world, as opposed to Western Europe.

Heiko Schipper

Yes. Florent, thank you for the question on the 4 key brands in consumer. So if we start with Claritin, I think you picked it up already, not a great allergy season indeed, minus 3.7% year-to-date for that business. If I look at bit more deeper at the market share performance, that's actually quite okay, so I think that's mainly a share -- a season issue. Aspirin, on the other hand, is, frankly, mostly related to our supply disruptions. That brand is generally healthy and underlying trend -- demand trends are good, but that, together with Canesten, are the 2 brands that really are impacted by the supply disruptions. And we should -- as we go through the next year, we should gradually start to see some improvements of that. Then specifically to Coppertone and Dr. Scholl's. So Coppertone year-to-date is minus 6%. I think fair to say still not at where it should be, and the performance this season was behind our own expectations also. If I look at next year, this brand has probably -- is probably one of the brands that has had a fairly weak innovation pipeline when we took that over. And if I now assess the way the 2019 picture looks, because we're already starting to sell this into the customers actually, so we already have a fairly good view of the acceptance of our large customers, be it Walmart or CVS.

We see very high acceptance of the new products that we're planning to bring into the market. So I'm optimistic that, actually 2019, we'll start to see more, more positive numbers there. Dr. Scholl's year-to-date is actually positive. The quarter was maybe a bit tainted by last year when we did the relaunch, so obviously a cycling over a fairly large Q3 last year. But if you look year-to-date, the brand is positive. And if you look since that brand has been relaunched, so probably Dr. Scholl's took the innovation that was needed there earlier than Coppertone. There, we can see, really since the relaunch, that the brand has performed well and actually has gained share in the past 12 months. So I hope that kind of gives you the feeling of where those 4 brands stand.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Mr. Weston.

Matthew Weston

It's Matthew Weston from Crédit Suisse. Two questions, if I can. The first on pharma R&D, which obviously saw a material drop on a reported basis because of the onetime milestone, but still on an underlying basis, was a significant step down versus previous run rate. I guess with COMPASS, MARINER and some of the darolutamide trials now over and I think I counted 5 Phase IIs that you dropped during the period, what should we expect for pharma R&D going forward in terms of midterm spend? And then secondly, just on guidance. Clearly, Werner, you've reiterated the guidance for the full year, but there is that language in there that both the Consumer and Animal Health outlook looks increasingly challenging in order delivering your previous target. So really the question is, what's doing better underlying that means you're comfortable with the full year outlook for the group?

Werner Baumann

Okay, Matthew. Thank you for your questions. So on first, the pharma R&D. As you rightfully said, we see a significantly lower quarter three number on our pharma R&D, which is entirely driven by the €190 million of milestone payment that was recorded as a reduction of our R&D spend in the third quarter. That's actually in line with the prior R&D investment. It also ran through our P&L. Actually, we are not stepping down our R&D investments. We have actually guided for and we are on track for an R&D margin that is edging up towards the upper end of 15% to 17% margin, R&D margin guidance. So it's in the upper part, so closer to 17% in the underlying. We have had a few fallouts in our pipeline, but as I mentioned earlier, also some quite positive news in our later stage pipeline that are encouraging. And on top of that, we will continue to invest both into our internal R&D activities and pipeline. And then we continue to be on a look out also for some external further infusion of innovation. I think a good proxy for that is what we did with Loxo, which appears to be on a very good track with the filings recently both in the U.S. and in Europe.

Coming to the guidance, we have, first of all, confirmed group guidance. And if you look at group guidance and our EBITDA level we have at the group and then contrast it to Consumer and to Animal Health, the only reason why we mentioned Consumer and Animal Health is because we had given separate guidance for those 2 subsegments earlier this year. And for the sake of full transparency, we also want to make sure that we communicate with you that the remainder of the year is not being called off, but looks increasingly challenging. And with that, we've also confirmed our overall guidance. So there's a little bit of give and take. So if you look at the Animal Health business, the Animal Health business will be somewhere in the area, call it, between €350 million and €400 million EBITDA. In terms of absolute EBITDA -- earnings, we have about €1.2 billion in crop. And then if you contrast that to our crop and -- combined crop and Pharma business, very, very small variances to our existing underlying business. While the guidance we have given based on that is going to make up for the small differences we are going to see, yes? So in a nutshell, in summary, we fully stand behind the guidance. We are very solidly on track. Liam already mentioned a strong start into the season for our crop business in Latin America. And that's where we are. I hope that gives you the color you were looking for.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Mr. Leuchten.

Michael Leuchten

It's Michael Leuchten from UBS. Questions for Liam, please, on Herbicides and Seeds. Liam, back to the opening comments in the opening remarks around glyphosate doing okay for now, I just wondered if you could talk for what you're seeing going forward. I do appreciate your statement about not seeing any impact yet, but as you look into the growing season, are you seeing any changes? Second question on Dicamba. It's good to see the license coming through. Was that in time to go out as you normally would? Or was there a delay? And if so, what would that mean? And then on Seeds, there was some commentary in Q2 around some ill-disciplined pricing coming from competitors. I believe it was mostly in the U.S. Are we still seeing that? Are you still seeing that going into next year? Or was that a temporary issue and we're not seeing that recurring?

Werner Baumann

Okay. Thanks, Michael. So Liam is going to take the 3 questions.

Liam Condon

Yes. Thanks, Michael. So on glyphosate demand, at least I've tried to say a couple of times, the demand is really not related to any kind of litigation or jury decision. It really heavily depends on the economic conditions in the field. And what we've seen is very robust demand, both from a volumes point of view and because of what I mentioned earlier, Chinese pricing creeping up. And because our product is always at a premium to generics, our prices also increased. And so we've seen strong demand and we would expect to continue to see strong demand simply because growers need this product.

On Dicamba, we were, I would say, very happy to see the reregistration that was given. It was given for two years. There was some discussion initially whether it would only be 1 and then another review after a year. So it was very good to have the certainty of the two years, and it was very much in line with our expectations. And it was, from a timing point of view, also totally okay in the sense that we already had a lot of preorders. I think a lot of farmers had already kind of priced in themselves an assumption that this was going to get reregistered, again, based on the heavy demand for alternatives to glyphosate. So there, I'd say no up or downside related to the reregistration. It's basically priced in. But very good to have it.

We were relieved to get it. And on seeds pricing, I think that the softness that we have seen in the market is particularly related to soybeans in the U.S., which we have to acknowledge, is very, very special situation right now with the U.S.-China trade conflict, China being a major import market for the U.S. in the past, and that importing has basically stopped and is now being sourced largely out of Brazil. And with that, there is, of course, heavy pressure on pricing, and this is reflected simply in the market as well. A lot of uncertainty around soybeans, where the soybeans are actually going to end up. So that has an overall market impact. We think this will eventually be worked out because the soybean's demand hasn't changed. It's more an issue of which -- from where is the demand basically being fulfilled. And overall, we have premium pricing in the market based on the quality of our hybrids, and our goal is always to maintain that premium pricing. But if we're losing share because of premium pricing, we do, of course, look at then how we can defend our share. But we will always endeavor to have the premium prices in the market, simply based on the fact that we have best-quality hybrids. Hope that gives a bit of flavor for those 3 questions.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Mr. Race.

Timothy Race

It's Tim Race here from Deutsche Bank. First question for Consumer Health. Basically, now you've got your seat under the desk, as it were. Can you just talk about what you think is going on in the Consumer Health market, particularly the U.S. and where the light at the end of the tunnel may be there? And then also on consumer, can you talk about what you can actually control and whether you feel that the third quarter is actually, I'd say, the bottoming out, and actually, we should see sort of a better improvement from here on underlying performance going forward? And I'll leave it there and anything you want to expand on there. And then just on Xarelto, we've seen in the U.S. market share losses relative to apixaban, and we're seeing obviously some pricing compression there, But yet, ex-U.S., you're doing extremely well. Could you help us understand and give some visibility on ex-U.S., why you're doing well? Particularly how we are performing in which markets and how we should see that going forward?

Werner Baumann

Okay. So thanks, Tim. So on your first questions regarding Consumer Health market perspective; then also in particular with a perspective on the U.S.; and then quarter three, where Consumer Health stands, whether it has bottomed don't and what to expect going forward. So Heiko is going to take all 3 and then Stefan is going to comment on Xarelto U.S. and ex U.S.

Heiko Schipper

Okay, Tim. If we first maybe look at the market generally and North America specifically, generally, the market is still performing good. It's growing at around 3% to 4% globally. And North America is a bit lower than that, more in the magnitude of around 2% or so. If we look specifically at our business there, I think it's fair to say that it's still in a challenging position. I don't think we have totally turned the corner everywhere. We already spoke about some of the brands earlier on in the call. And what I propose, rather than to give a lengthy answer right now, is that we move that question to -- in 3 weeks when we have the Capital Markets Day where, obviously, I'm going to give a bit of a deeper perspective on how we think we can bring Consumer Health to the right level of performance that this business deserves. So if you can bear with me till then, then I can give you a bit more comprehensive answer.

Werner Baumann

Okay. Thanks, Heiko. Stefan?

Stefan Oelrich

Yes. About the U.S., we're not going to directly comment on this. But J&J, in their earnings call, in my understanding, has commented on the performance in the U.S., including some rebate-induced negatives that they have been suffering from. On our end, we're very pleased with how Xarelto is doing. Especially in Europe, demand continues to be strong. Germany, very strong. And we're also happy to see what's happening in China. So in China, we're now included on the drug reimbursement list, and that gives us a significant volume boost in China. So all in all global, very positive picture for the Bayer side on Xarelto.

Werner Baumann

Maybe one comment to be added also on the opportunity on CAD and PAD. This is huge and clearly differentiates Xarelto from all other NOACs out there. We've seen, as Stefan mentioned, a very pleasing and early uptake in Germany, yes, strong performance in the quarter. And we will be the only company that's going to enjoy, actually, sales and scripts in these two indications.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Mr. Papadakis.

Emmanuel Papadakis

Emmanuel Papadakis from Barclays. Maybe one on pharma products. As I figure you cut your full year guidance, is there a floor where that goes? Or is that now a brand in terminal decline, given the clinical data that we had at the end of last year? And then maybe one on pharma margins. You kindly reiterated €300 million guidance for us. You had previously said most of that would be booked by Q3. Could you confirm and perhaps quantify if that is the case? And maybe give some thoughts about how that trends from here into 2019. Is there any reason we should not expect 2019 to start from 2018, plus €300 million, with additional potential for leverage?

Werner Baumann

Thank you. Xofigo, the first question, on where it's going to go from where we are today. And I'd say the impact on the readout of the abiraterone combo, that is going to be taken by Stefan. And then I'm going to briefly comment on margin and the €300 million you mentioned.

Stefan Oelrich

So as you may have seen, we've seen in the first 9 months, roughly a 7% decrease in our Xofigo business, which has led us to issue some revised guidance on the product with the high single-digit decline that goes from previously, what we stated mid-single-digit decline. But I would like to state, however, on Xofigo, is while we have seen some label adjustment in Europe, in the United States, it's a very minor label adjustment. And the safety on the product, as confirmed in the pivotal trials with the noncombination, treatment is confirmed, and this product continues to enjoy a lot of support from the specialist community, given its very strong efficacy, as proven in our pivotal trial. So this product has absolutely a reason for being and is needed by patients that suffer from this type of prostate cancer.

Werner Baumann

So with that, let me brief you -- or give you briefly some perspective on margin and margin development. We've seen a fairly good performance of the Pharma business for the first 9 month. And while we have guided -- originally, we had guided for a significant part of the supply shortages already in the first half, that has changed during the year. So we are expecting the bigger hit of the supply constraints in the second half of the year, a mid- to high double-digit amount actually hitting in quarter three and some more to come. Beyond that, of course, the fourth quarter is always a little bit more resource-heavy, and with that, carries a lower margin compared to what we've seen in the first 3 quarters. And bottom line, we land down where we had guided for the business, that we're going to see a slight single digits increase of our underlying EBITDA for 2018 in the Pharma business. Going into 2019, we're a little bit early to give guidance. I would also refer you to the Capital Markets Day because we give you more comprehensive perspective, not only on single-line individual pieces, but more on the overall direction of the business. But with that, clearly also, where we see our businesses go in 2019.

Oliver Maier

I think we are running late. So we have time for, like, maybe like 1 or 2 more people asking questions, Emma.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Mr. Vosser.

Richard Vosser

It's Richard Vosser from JPMorgan. Just a question on the legacy crop business, please, and your pro forma guidance. Just looking at that guidance of €2 billion for EBITDA, it seems to be a little bit lighter than previously would have been expected, given the growth targets for this year in Q4 '17. So I think Liam's talked about maybe €100 million of impact from Europe on fungicides and drought and the neonics being removed, but just thoughts on the rest of the impact on that business, please. And then secondly, just going back to that €300 million impact. When I look at the sales for things like Adalat, Aspirin, Levitra, Canesten, I probably see a decline year-on-year that may be between €50 million and €100 million. So perhaps you could give us some -- it doesn't seem to be much impact on sales, so just maybe some thoughts about sales impact in Q4. Should we be expecting a massive impact or potentially not?

Liam Condon

Yes. Thanks a lot. So a few points to note for the legacy Crop Science bottom line, as you point out. One or two things I've already mentioned was the EU drought, so less fungicides and lists neonics. These are very high-margin products, of course, in Western Europe, so they have a disproportionate effect on the bottom line. You already, I guess, took into account the effect of the change in provisions in Brazil. This was factored in at about €50 million impact on bottom line. It actually translated into about €150 million on top line. And then there's a very significant forex impact in there as well, not to mention the missing BASF or the sales that go to BASF. So if you add all of that up, you very quickly get to the difference that you're probably sensing versus a -- let's say, a blue-sky scenario where nothing would have changed.

Werner Baumann

Okay, thanks, Liam. So Stefan on the €300 million in product portfolio and what you expect in quarter four.

Stefan Oelrich

Yes. So Richard, so Werner had commented before on the numbers, but let me give you some more color on the tail end. So obviously, with the warning letter, we're seeing a more dramatic or more -- or stronger impact on the mature product portfolio, including our tail end. So what we've seen so far, our tail-end products have been down by 5%, including the third quarter. So I hope that gives you the color you need.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Keyur Parekh.

Keyur Parekh

Two questions, please. The first one, big picture. One, there seems a lot of confusion and nervousness in the market around the profitability for the group as a whole going into next year, based primarily off the pro forma EBITDA number for crop of €4.5 billion. I'm not looking for any specific guidance or numbers here, but can you tell us how comfortably you feel with consensus EBITDA at €12.8 billion next year, given you have so many moving parts within the business? And then secondly, more specifically on the crop side of things, given the strength you're seeing in the Latin American businesses this quarter, how should we think about potential impact on the North American kind of planting cycle into the first half of next year?

Werner Baumann

Thanks, Keyur. And so the first question on consensus and pro forma numbers is going to be answered by Wolfgang and then followed by Liam on Latin America and the read-through for North America and the season there.

Wolfgang Nickl

Yes. Thanks for your question, and this is precisely the reason why we gave a pro forma illustrative EPS last quarter and put the EBITDA margins -- or EBITDA amounts next to it this time. When we look at this and we look at the Street expectations for EPS for the group, I think we're in the right ZIP Code in most of the divisions. But if you will look at Crop Science in particular, you will see that there, we have to have a very, very significant increase to the Street expectation. I think that's clearly on the high end. Again, one of the reasons why we provided this detail. We believe that this could be because some analysts still use a very old jumpoff point for the acquired business which did not consider FX effects over the years and it also did not consider that we are not in the upswing of the crop cycle yet. But bear with us for another three weeks, we'll shed more light on 2019 as we talk to you on December 5 in London.

Werner Baumann

Okay. Thanks, Wolfgang. So clearly, you do have a baseline you can work from now with the data we have provided beyond the core EPS pro forma. So the €11.5 billion, and the only thing you have to adjust for, for group level, if you start with the clean EBITDA proxy we have provided for 2018, is the debt number, as Wolfgang already mentioned and I just want to repeat it, does include a full year of synergies in the pro forma numbers. As you know, we've barely started to get some synergies out of the business because we actually could only start working with each other in late August. So that is the only piece that you would have to adjust, and then you're in a perfect position to model out what 2019 might look like, even prior to us getting together in early December.

Liam Condon

Okay. And for the question on what could we expect as the impact on North America going into the new season, based on the strong start to the season in LatAm. It is, of course, right now, too early to tell. But in simple terms, what we would expect is more corn acreage, for sure, and less soybeans. And if that's to play out, then there's more corn in the U.S. and more soybeans in Brazil, that would be something that -- where we would definitely benefit from.

Werner Baumann

Okay. Thanks, Liam.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I would like to pass back to Mr. Maier for closing remarks.

Oliver Maier

Great. Thank you very much, Emma. Very much appreciated. Thank you very much, everybody, for participating. Talk to you soon. Thank you.

Werner Baumann

All right.

Wolfgang Nickl

Bye, bye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes the Third Quarter 2018 Results Investor and Analyst Conference Call of Bayer. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.