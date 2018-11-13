MGX Minerals: CEO Jared Lazerson's First Revenue Forecast

I have written several articles and blogs on MGX Minerals Inc. (MGXMF) (XMG.CN) recently, with an attempt to project near-term revenue and profit potential while also urging the company to provide its own guidance. CEO Jared Lazerson took a step in that direction during a video interview on November 9, outlining the near-term revenue outlook. The stock price has performed miserably in 2018 due to a myriad of company-related and industry-wide factors, but that may be set to change as MGX transforms from a speculative pre-revenue investment to one that is ready to quickly generate substantial revenue and provide guidance.

MGX is a mineral company that transformed itself into a mineral extraction technology company through its 55% investment in PurLucid Treatment Solutions, the engineer of a wastewater treatment system for the oil industry. You can read more about the details of the technology in my article here, but the main sources of revenue will be the treatment of the wastewater for oil producers and the ability to extract lithium and other minerals from the brine as part of the process.

Starting at around the 8:00 mark of the video, Mr. Lazerson announces the revenue potential for the wastewater portion only:

One system is out now and it will start processing in mid-November. It is projected to earn between $1.6 million to $1.7 million annually in revenue when processing at full capacity.

A second system has been in the warehouse for six weeks and is nearly ready to go (it takes about two months to get the plumbing and control systems complete). It will be twice the size of the first and is projected to earn about $3.5 million annually in revenue.

A twin of the second system has just landed and is estimated to be deployed in eight weeks. That one is also projected to earn about $3.5 million annually in revenue.

A fourth system that is twice as big as the previous two has been ordered and will generate $5 million to $7 million in revenue. This will be the standard unit size for any future deployments. No specific timeline was given for deployment, but his general tone makes it sound like it will be soon.

The sum of these four units will result in approximately $15 million in an annualized revenue run-rate for PurLucid. Considering that two units should be generating revenue before the end of the year and a third up and running within the first few weeks of the year, the revenue generated in calendar year 2019 (MGX has a July year-end) should be a substantial portion of this run rate, assuming the units run at full capacity 24/7/365. I will not be convinced of this non-stop production until I see evidence that this is will be the norm, so until then, I will keep my 9% downtime assumption as stated in my previous article. That leads to a $13.6 million revenue estimate.

Mr. Lazerson was pleased at the pace of the roll-out for the four units. He noted that this revenue projection does not include any further units that may be deployed in 2019 and excludes the value of any lithium and other minerals extracted during the process as he cannot speak to these potential amounts without a N.I. 43-101 report. Both of these factors point to the possibility that profits/positive cash flows are attainable in 2019, though he did not explicitly say this in the interview.

Since PurLucid is 55% owned by MGX (with an option for MGX to own up to 100% of the subsidiary), any revenue earned by PurLucid will be recorded in full on MGX's financial statements with the minority stake parceled out at the bottom line. My last article presumed a 67% margin, resulting in $9.1 million in net income at the subsidiary level. Under the current ownership structure, MGX would retain 55% of this amount or $5 million of margin. That would increase to $6.8 million if MGX increased its stake in PurLucid to 75%, for instance.

As I laid out in my previous article, cash costs average about $4 million per quarter. If this was to stay about the same, this would be $16 million annually. MGX would need to triple processing capacity of PurLucid's wastewater treatment solutions assuming it remained a 55% owner or increase it by 135% assuming a 75% stake.

Judging by the tone of Mr. Lazerson in the interview, this does not seem to be too difficult of a task before the end of 2019. The revenue run rate would have to increase from about $15 million to about $45 million. Assuming the mid-point estimate of $6 million in annualized revenue per unit of the largest unit currently in fabrication, that would mean five additional units would need to be deployed by the end of 2019. This doesn't seem like a great challenge given the timing of the release of the first three units in a span of two months, albeit units that are only 25-50% of the size of the largest one. If the operations come with a margin substantially higher than my 67% estimate, the amount of units needed in the field in order to break even would decrease.

If MGX management can keep the market updated on the frequency of the fabrication and deployment of units and their ability to remain online and at full processing capacity, we may be able to tell with fairly high precision how soon MGX will be a cash flow positive company within the first couple of months of next year. If the company is able to disclose revenue generated by lithium extraction, consider that to be icing on the cake.

