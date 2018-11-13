This Tax Free 5.30% Yield Is Still Best In Breed

Munis can provide some downside risk and provide very attractive tax-equivalent yields that most investors do not realize.

Muni closed-end funds are very attractive here from a discount perspective but investors need to analyze these funds closely to avoid distribution cuts.

The municipal bond market continues to be in a state of uncertainty given last year's tax reform and the jump in rates in 2018.

While the muni market continues to struggle (as do most areas of the bond market), there are pockets of opportunity. We have highlighted the Mainstay McKay Municipal Fund (MMD) a few times in the past.

The shares today reflect the weakness in the sector as many retail investors- what populates most of the CEF shareholder base- avoid anything that has a speck of duration. We believe this could be one of the best times to invest in the muni sector- especially for those in the high tax brackets and/or who want downside protection from high quality.

We chose the fund because it IPO'd at just the right time allowing it some protection from the calls that were hitting most of the other muni CEFs out there. Call protection is one of the most fundamental factors when analyzing muni CEFs. As older munis get called and replaced by still lower yielding issues, the distributions become in danger.

MMD remains the top fund in the category with the top ranked 6-month, YTD, 1-year, and 3-year fund. Over the last 5 years, it is the second best fund.

(Source: CEFData.com)

It is also one of the few funds that is up YTD rising 2.48% on NAV. Much of the outperformance was due to the stake in Puerto Rican bonds that have come back in price.

Puerto Rican bonds soared last month after the federal oversight board that runs the territory's finances released a revised financial plan that improved the prospects for the island. The 2035 GOs jumped about 10% to approximately 60 cents on the dollar- they had been as low as 26 cents in the aftermath of the hurricanes.

From Bloomberg:

The latest projections suggest the island would have surpluses after contractual debt service through fiscal 2023, after accounting for a program of planned reforms, whereas previous plans had projected deficits. Without the reforms, the island is still projected to run deficits from fiscal 2021 onward, as federal disaster aid runs out. Puerto Rico general-obligation debt with an 8 percent coupon and maturing in 2035 traded at an average of 59.3 cents on the dollar on Monday at 1 p.m., up more than 8 percent from its average of 54.6 cents on the dollar on Oct. 18. The bonds are the most actively-traded securities in the municipal market on Monday.

One of the knocks of the fund is the lower credit quality of the underlying holdings. But MMD actually has *only* a quarter of the fund in non-investment grade issues with over 56% in AA-rated debt. The default rates for lower-quality municipal debt is still much lower than that of their corporate taxable counterparts.

(Source: Mainstay Factsheet)

The credit quality is definitely skewed towards the high end of the spectrum even though the state breakdown doesn't look very favorable. The top five states/territories account for 56.4% of total assets. They include (from largest to smallest): Puerto Rico, Illinois, California, Michigan, and Texas.

Investors in muni CEFs tend to look primarily at the state breakdown and the credit quality. While those are important, we primarily look at the call schedule and top sectors to see if we can get a glimpse into if they will need to cut the distribution in the future.

MMD cut the distribution in July from $0.09 to $0.085, a decrease of 5.55%. In the realm of muni CEFs, a distribution cut of 5.5% is a relatively small one as we've seen many funds have to cut by 10% to 20% (or more). The top sectors include water/sewer, which is a great sector to be in for high yield issuers, specialty tax, hospital, industrial development bonds, and pre-refunded issues.

Most of the CA issues are water revenue bonds with a few being insured. Nearly half of the $93M in CA munis is in the City of Sacramento water revenue bond and Riverside County Transportation Commission revenue bonds. The same can be said of the Illinois bonds, which are mostly water and sewer bonds as well. Lastly, as we stated in our previous report, MMD's Puerto Rican exposure is almost all insured.

From management commentary on the portfolio highlights:

The Fund's outperformance during the quarter versus its benchmark was primarily attributable to security selection. Across sectors, the special tax, state government and local government credits contributed to relative performance. Among the States and U.S. Territories, overweight exposures to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands and an underweight to New York bonds contributed positively. Overweight exposures to securities rated below BBB, as well as high quality AA ratings enhanced performance during the period. The Fund was underweight maturities inside of 15 years which aided performance, as the yield curve flattened during the period. A slight overweight to the hospital sector hindered performance.

One of the reasons why we liked MMD so much, was the happenstance that they launched in mid-2012 when a lot of new issues were coming to the market. They had a favorable call schedule up until this year when approximately 15% of the portfolio became callable. However, as we near the end of this year, most of the calls are being worked through. The distribution cut earlier this year is likely a product of those calls working its way through the portfolio.

After 2018, just 1.50% is callable next year and 1% callable in 2020. That is one of the most favorable two-year call schedules among the muni CEF universe.

The fund recently reported their quarterly numbers including EPS of $0.0843 and UNII of $0.0397. That compares to the second quarter numbers of $0.0830 for EPS on UNII of $0.0466. The bump in EPS during the third quarter was a welcomed sign and could be an indication that most of those callable issues have been pushed through.

(Source: CEFConnect)

The shares pay a $0.085 monthly rate or $1.02 per year that equates to a 5.30% annual yield, tax-free.

The shares are not ultra-cheap, but at a ~3% discount, they are undervalued according to our model. The model looks at NAV yields, stretch ratios, and other factors against the national muni universe to create a 'warranted' discount value. Given the NAV yields, ratios, and the fact that it is a term fund (liquidates on 12/31/2024).

The duration of this fund is lower compared to most other muni CEFs helping to insulate it some against rising interest rates. Given that it is a term fund, the duration is likely to be close to the length of time to expiration. They also use interest rate swaps to reduce the duration. As of 9/30, the yield to worst was 3.58 years, or 5.57 years with the leverage.

Three Reasons To Invest In High Yield Munis

1- Less influence against rising rates. High yield munis are not correlated to rising rates like investment grade munis are typically. Many investors want uncorrelated (to the S&P 500) investments. The yield-to-call of high yield munis today are now (finally!) attractive rising above 5% for the first time in years.

2- Better total return. While most invest in munis for the income- after tax total return is probably the most important consideration. The high yield muni index has outperformed the investment grade counterpart by almost 2% per year... a tidy sum.

3- Default rate risk is overstated. The real risk of owning high yield munis is the lack of liquidity during a downturn. Default risk for most munis is relatively low. You do see a mark-to-market of the underlying bonds in a bear market but that is pure liquidity risk rather than the actual risk of default.

Conclusion

While we stated that high yield munis are attractive here, remember that we noted above only about one-quarter of the fund is actually non-investment grade. The hybrid approach, not being wedded to either investment grade or high yield, but having flexibility and quality managers allocate according to where they see the best opportunity, is the best strategy.

At a 5.30% tax-free yield, the shares offer up a tax-equivalent return of 8.94% for the highest-income taxpayer. Given the underlying credit quality, it is virtually impossible to find something that pays you nearly 9% with 75% of the exposure in the second safest asset in the world: investment grade municipals. Even with the 25% in non-investment grade, you are getting a fairly safe portfolio.

For that exposure, the investor needs to be able to weather higher price volatility. As we wrote in "CEF Investing: Is Your Stomach Strong Enough?"

But some investors simply can never get to that point where they are comfortable with ANY loss to their portfolio. Those investors should be individual bonds and open-end equity mutual funds. They should also look at things like certificates of deposit (CDs) since those also have no price fluctuations. This is not to say you shouldn't be at least a little nervous about volatility. But if it keeps you from sleeping every night worrying, even on days when the market is calm, then there is clearly a disconnect between the portfolio risk and your risk tolerance. Today in the CEF space, we are seeing this with more frequency. The prices of some of these bond funds are trading at deep discounts despite the NAVs being virtually unchanged in the last couple of months. To us, this is exactly what we want when looking to add these to our portfolios. If the value of the fund is holding up despite rising interest rates and increased credit spreads, but prices are down 2%-5%, then all you've done is picked up higher yielding positions with a larger margin of safety.

For those investors that cannot handle day-to-day fluctuations- and investors increasingly are uncomfortable with it- then a muni CEF is likely NOT the answer for you. However, for those investors who want long-term tax-free income streams paying 5.3% with minimal underlying risk, and you're honest with yourself about being able to handle it, a muni CEF can be a great compliment to the portfolio.

Right now, we believe with our proprietary Core Portfolio now yielding almost 8% (tax equivalent) with the largest discounts in over 2 years, we believe this is a great opportunity to de-risk your equity/dividend heavy portfolio a bit and re-allocate towards bonds- especially municipals.

Note: To get these types of articles as soon as they are published, just click on the "Follow" button next to my profile and choose the "real-time alerts" option.

Yield Hunting A comprehensive service for income investors and retirees intended as the core of your fixed income approach, aiming to produce a safer 8%+ yield. We are the preeminent researchers of closed-end funds. Our goal is guiding members through markets and identifying income opportunities. Our Core Portfolio is an easy-to-follow model with clear Buy/Sell/Hold indications, updated real-time. We augment that with 'peripheral' income ideas including closed-end funds, babybonds, preferreds, REITs, and other dividend equity payers. Almost half the service centers on properly planning/structuring your portfolio for retirement.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.