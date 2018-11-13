California Anger At PG&E Builds After Devastating Fire

PG&E's legal responsibility is not clear, but it's losing in the court of public opinion and the Legislature may want to punish the company rather than help it again.

Anger at PG&E Corp. (PCG) is building in California after the Camp Fire roared through Butte County, killing at least 42 people and destroying the retirement town of Paradise.

The cause of the most damaging fire in California history has not been announced. However, PG&E reported an electrical outage on a 115kV transmission line near the fire just minutes before it began, and a utility aerial patrol later spotted damage to a transmission tower in the area, and a land owner in the area said the utility had emailed her the day before the fire about problems with sparks on the lines.

Earlier in the week, PG&E had put out a statement saying it might conduct preemptive power shutoffs in areas that had the highest fire danger, including parts of Butte County. However, it elected not to proceed with the shutoffs.

One victim expressed extreme anger.

Inverse Condemnation

A California legal doctrine known as "inverse condemnation" holds that whomever is responsible for property damages is liable for them, even if they weren't negligent. Because last year's damages from Wine Country fires were estimated at $15 billion (10 times 2016 pretax profits), this doctrine has put the utility at serious risk.

PG&E strongly protested inverse condemnation this year, but the Legislature, under pressure from coalitions of fire victims, did not act to change it. Instead, it passed S.B. 901, which allows PG&E to pass damage losses on to ratepayers by selling bonds that would be repaid by adding a surcharge to bills. The mechanism can be triggered if the company is not found negligent, but there's an escape hatch that let's the company recover even if it was at fault - if the damage claims would "harm ratepayers" or affect its ability to provide "adequate and safe service."

However, the text of the new law says it applies only to 2017.

"In an application by an electrical corporation to recover costs and expenses arising from, or incurred as a result of, a catastrophic wildfire with an ignition date in the 2017 calendar year, the commission shall determine whether those costs and expenses are just and reasonable in accordance with Section 451."

Thus, if PG&E wants the surcharge to apply to the Camp Fire, it would have to go back and get a new bill passed in the Legislature. That may be hard to do.

The utility's main critic in the Legislature is state Sen. Jerry Hill, whose district includes San Bruno, site of the deadly 2011 gas-line explosion. He reacted to the fire by saying: "PG&E just has to change the way they do business. If they don't change, then they need to be held financially, fiscally responsible for their negligence."

Comparing the Fires

Beyond the Camp Fire, the biggest issue facing the utility is last year's Tubbs Fire, which burned into Santa Rosa. More than a year later, Cal Fire's report on the cause of the complex Tubbs fire still has not been issued.

The Camp Fire has destroyed more structures than even Tubbs, although, since home prices are much lower in rural Butte County than in pricey Sonoma, it may not cause as much property damage. Here is how the major Northern California fires compare:

Fire County Acres Structures burned Deaths Caused by PG&E equipment Violations alleged 2018 Camp Butte 117,000* 6,713* 42* Unknown Unknown 2017 Tubbs Napa/Sonoma 36,807 5,636 22 Unknown Unknown Redwood Mendocino 36,523 543 9 Yes No Atlas Napa 51,624 783 6 Yes Yes Nuns, etc. Napa/Sonoma 56,556 1,355 3 Yes Mixed

* Still burning.

Another complication is that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, not the state, sets the mandatory reliability standards on high-voltage power lines like the one that had the outage. That doesn't absolve PG&E for tort liability if it is found to have maintained the line improperly, but it could help if no safety violations are found, since federal law does not provide inverse condemnation.

Sorting out all the legalities could be a feast for lawyers for years, and it's doubtful the utility can resume payment of its common and preferred dividends (suspended last December) until it believes it's in the clear.

Is the anger justified?

It's hardly PG&E's fault that California has more than 134,000 miles of overhead power lines, much of it in wild lands that naturally burn. It's considered not financially feasible to replace them with underground lines. Nor can the utility be blamed for builders developing urban-rural interfaces in a state that's constantly short of housing.

Still, those arguments won't stop people from hating on PG&E, and there will be pressure on the Legislature to make the utility pay and avoid another rescue bill that could be seen as a bailout.

It's possible the anger may force PG&E to throw the public a scapegoat. CEO Geisha Williams may not be able to beat the rap.

Stock price: PCG fell 16.5% on Friday, wiping away $4 billion of market cap. Monday morning was even worse, with a trading halt followed by a quick 38% meltdown to $24.95 before the inevitable bounce back took it to $32.98 at the close, down 17%. Preferred issues also fell as much as 14%.

The declines seem like an overreaction, given the fact that no negligence has been shown. Speculators could consider a buy, but the common stock is not suited for long-term investment until the cause of the Tubbs Fire is determined and there is more clarity on liability for the Camp Fire.

The preferreds are more interesting, since the dividends are cumulative and must be resumed with arrears paid before the common stock can pay any dividend. I've been keeping a spreadsheet of expected returns using Benjamin Graham's special situations formula. Here is an update using Monday's closing prices.

Ticker Coupon Par Callable Full value incl. 4 years arrears Current price Exp. Gain Exp. Loss Chance of success Years Expected Annual Return PCG-A 6% 25 No 36 23.51 12.49 23.51 0.9 3.25 11.63% PCG-B 5.50% 25 No 33 21.24 11.76 21.24 0.9 3.25 12.26% PCG-C 5% 25 No 30 19.58 10.42 19.58 0.9 3.25 11.66% PCG-D 5% 25 Yes 27.72 19.12 8.6 19.12 0.9 3.25 9.38% PCG-E 5% 25 Yes 27.72 19.75 7.97 19.75 0.9 3.25 8.10% PCG-G 4.80% 25 Yes 26.62 19.67 6.95 19.67 0.9 3.25 6.71% PCG-H 4.50% 25 Yes 24.95 19.32 5.63 19.32 0.9 3.25 4.99% PCG-I 4.38% 25 Yes 24.18 19.49 4.69 19.49 0.9 3.25 3.59%

My current guesstimate is that dividends will resume in February 2022 and that there is a 90% chance of eventual success, down from 95% in the previous model. The other 10% is for a bankruptcy that would wipe out shareholders.

Full value includes an estimate of market price after resumption plus four years' arrears to be paid in February 2022. Market price assumes callable issues will trade at a 5.5% yield and non-callable ones will yield 5%.

The non-callable preferreds seem to offer the best value, because the market is not giving any credit for that feature, but if they resume paying dividends, it could be valuable (where else can you find a 6% non-callable, investment grade preferred?). Some of the issues are thinly traded, so be careful about placing market orders.

Meantime, here in the Bay Area, the fall weather remains perfect, except for a smoky haze. There hasn't been a half-inch soaker in six months as the rainy season is off to an unusually late start. Showers are forecast for Thanksgiving week, and if heavy rain puts an end to fire season, we weary Californians will be truly thankful.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.