Acadian Timber: A Mispriced Dividend King

Lack of liquidity might turn investors away but investors with a long term perspective should assume the risk.

Growth prospects are not attractive and industry headwinds might eat into company profits but income investors should be thrilled by the opportunity.

Investment thesis

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCPK:ACAZF), the Canada based supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and Northeastern United States has been a consistent dividend payer but markets have been oblivion to its high dividend yield for so long. With a 6.75% yield and an acceptable level of dividend safety, the company is an attractive investment for an income investor.

Company overview and the industry outlook

The company owns approximately 761,000 acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick, approximately 301,000 acres of freehold timberlands in Maine and provides management services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

(Source – Acadian)

The company’s products include softwood and hardwood saw logs, pulpwood and biomass by-products sold to approximately 100 regional customers. The ultimate parent of the company is Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Housing starts in the U.S. and Canada have been trending upwards in the recent past, which was instrumental in the recent revenue surge in the company. Housing starts might decline in the coming years as home financing would become expensive due to higher interest rates. Even then, housing starts should remain at a sustainable level as average household income has been rising over the last couple of years and is expected to increase further as the economy expands.

Housing starts in the U.S.

(Source – Trading Economics)

Housing starts in Canada

(Source – Trading Economics)

U.S. Median household income

(Source – Seeking Alpha)

Softwood lumber prices have risen from figures reported in 2017, which is a fitting trend for the company’s growth in the short term but higher prices will result in lower demand as housing starts and construction projects might decline based on higher material costs.

Lumber prices driven higher by surging demand are now acting as a barrier for the industry to grow, as construction activities in the U.S. have slowed down in the recent past.

U.S. construction spending from the beginning of 2017

(Source – Trading Economics)

The company currently has a focus on biomass products as well and this segment is expected to provide the company with meaningful profits in the coming years as the world is focusing more on renewable and alternative energy products to cater to their energy requirements.

Global wood pellet demand

(Source – Statista)

The opportunity and financial statements evaluation

Acadian Timber has a stellar record in distributing earnings via dividends, dating back to early 2000s. The company was paying a monthly dividend from 2006 to 2010, by which time the company adapted a quarterly dividend distributing policy. Acadian Timber has not failed once to pay its quarterly dividend since March, 2010.

Dividend payout history since 2010

(Source – Seeking Alpha)

Dividends have grown consecutively for the last three years as well, which is a positive sign for income investors. The company has a long term plan to distribute 95% of its earnings via dividends, which validates the thesis used to identify Acadian as an attractive dividend stock.

Next, the financial statements should be evaluated to determine the dividend safety of Acadian, as the investment case for Acadian is based on its dividends. The extensive time period in which the company has declared a dividend itself can be considered as a measure of dividend safety as it establishes the company’s ability and willingness to pay dividends.

Free Cash Flow Trend

Acadian has been generating positive Free Cash Flows (FCF) consistently and the company does not invest for the future aggressively, which leaves most of its operating cash flows available for distribution purposes. While very low to zero capital expenditure is an indication of the company’s reduced ability to grow in the future, this should not be a concern to dividend investors as long as the company is able to grow their numbers slowly but sustainably. What’s more important is the company’s ability to generate cash to continue paying dividends.

Free Cash Flow (2008 – present)

(Source - Author prepared)

To assess the company’s ability to cover its dividend payments through FCF, we can plot the dividend payments to the FCF graph.

(Source - Author prepared)

Apart from 2009 and the Trailing Twelve Months (TTM) period, dividends were sufficiently covered by FCF, which consolidates our understanding of the company’s dividend policy, which is to payout the bulk of generated cash to shareholders of the company.

Cash in hand

In the previous section, we identified that the company has been distributing dividends in line with their FCF growth. Next, the cash position of the company will be evaluated against the dividend payout to determine whether Acadian is capable of continuing with their current level of dividend despite a possible drop in earnings and FCF.

(Source - Author prepared)

From 2008 to 2014, with the exception of 2010, Acadian’s cash balance at the end of the period was less than the cash used to pay dividends in the same period. While this is not a sufficient measure to analyze the company’s dividend paying ability, this provides a clue of the company’s ability/inability to continue the existing level of dividend at difficult times.

Noticeably, Acadian now stands at a much healthier position as the trend of late starting from 2015 has been very positive. The cash balance at the period end has been higher than the cash used to pay dividends in the same period, which indicate the company’s ability to continue paying the same level of dividend even if FCF falls in the coming year. Factors such as interest coverage should be considered along with other near term obligations of the company to conclude this but the company has certainly shifted towards a more conservative and healthier dividend distribution policy.

Margins

Margins provide an important indication of the company’s profitability. To analyze the dividend safety of a company, it would be better to compare the current margins with the long term averages to ascertain whether the profitability of the company is eroding.

The 5 year average net profit margin is 28.26%, whereas the TTM net profit margin is 26.42%. The company’s profitability is intact as per this analysis but there are outliers in the period considered, which have biased the average upwards. Gross margin however has been steady and predictable over the last 5 years.

(Source – Morningstar)

Leverage

A company’s level of debt and its ability to service its debt need to be assessed in declaring whether a company is providing a sufficient level of dividend safety. The more levered the company is, the more risky the dividends are and probably a dividend cut might be in the horizon, which might result in significant losses to investors.

Debt to total capital ratio indicates how reliant the company is on leverage. As per the latest balance sheet filing of the company, this ratio stands close to 25%, which adds a margin of safety for investors of Acadian. The relatively low level of debt in the capital structure is a prime example of the business life-cycle stage of the company. Since the company is reaching its maturity, the level of debt is going down and the focus is leaning towards distributing wealth to its shareholders while maintaining profit margins.

Acadian Timber Corp. has an interest coverage ratio of 5.82x with a Q3 Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT)) of $4.18 million and interest expense of $0.72 million. The company has the ability to service its debt on a timely basis, which should add up to the valuation and safety of dividends.

Risks and challenges

The primary risk for income seeking investors is a dividend cut. With respect to Acadian, a dividend cut seems far away as the dividends seem to be safe for now. Industry headwinds will hurt the company but this has already been priced into the shares and the current dividend yield of 6.75% compensates the investor for bearing the risk.

A company specific risk is the thin volume of shares traded. This liquidity risk should be factored in prior to an investment in Acadian shares. Dividend investors with an extensive investment time horizon should focus on Acadian (OTCPK:ACAZF) shares primarily while other investors can invest in Acadian for diversification purposes.

Conclusion

Acadian Timber Corp. has been a consistent dividend payer and at the current market price, provides investors with an attractive yield. The company’s healthy cash balance, acceptable level of debt and cash generating ability make it all the more attractive for dividend seeking investors. Liquidity risk should be considered when investing in Acadian but long term investors can and should take the advantage of this attractive dividend yield.

