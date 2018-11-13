SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (SAEX) CEO Jeff Hastings on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Ryan Abney - VP, Finance

Jeff Hastings - Chairman and CEO

Brent Whiteley - CFO and General Counsel

Thank you, Sara, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today.

Our speakers today will be Jeff Hastings, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SAExploration; and Brent Whiteley, Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel of SAE. Also with us today is Brian Beatty, Chief Operating Officer of SAE.

With that said, I would now like to turn the call over to Jeff Hastings, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SAE. Jeff, please go ahead.

Thank you, Ryan. Thanks to each of you for participating in today’s call.

I’ll start for with initial comments on this past quarter and the overall direction of the Company. And then, Brent Whiteley, our CFO will review the financial results for the third quarter of 2018. After that, we’ll turn the call over to questions.

As expected, activity in many of our markets remained historically low during the third quarter, due to the continued and sustained lack of exploration spending. However, despite the first nine months of 2018 being one of the most challenging periods in our history, I am encouraged by the effort put into formulating and executing the necessary changes to realign SAE’s business model and financial structure for long-term success.

Beginning in January and ending in September, we initiated and completed a comprehensive strategy to further reduce our overall leverage and interest expense, enhance our liquidity, and effect much needed consolidation in a fragmented industry by opportunistically acquiring accretive assets. Even though we would always prefer to be busier at the field level, I believe these strategic initiatives could prove to be well timed if exploration spending increases, particularly given how soon we could deploy and benefit from our expanded and upgraded equipment profile.

Looking forward, we are beginning to see some positive momentum with customers evaluating and approving new projects. As evidenced by our improved backlog, we currently expect to see higher than normal activity in the fourth quarter, which historically, has been a seasonally weak period for SAE. Most of this activity will result from active contracts in the Lower 48, as well as from the start of our recently-announced ocean-bottom marine project in Asia. As our customers continue to formulate their plans for 2019, we think it is possible that we could see some improvement in exploration spending. In particular, the ocean-bottom marine market appears to be the most active, with a large number of opportunities competing for a limited available capacity of nodes in the market. We expect the overall healthy economic conditions in the OPM market to benefit our ability to compete and secure additional projects.

During the fourth quarter, we plan to continue the integration of the Geokinetics asset acquisition, which we expect will involve cost reductions and asset sales as we trim down to keep an efficient and productive equipment fleet without redundancies. We also will continue to maintain our core focus on maximizing potential cash flow from our ongoing new projects. While we cannot control the exploration spending, nor predict when growth may return, we are executing on a plan to put SAE in the best possible position not only to be sustainable in the current market environment, but to prosper in any broader recovery. We believe the strategic steps we have taken with the asset acquisition and the related capital structure transactions, along with the continued support of our employees and key stakeholders, will enable us to achieve our goal of leveraging SAE’s outstanding operational history to become a market leader in the seismic data acquisition and processing services worldwide.

I’ll now turn the things over to our CFO, Brent Whiteley to discuss our financial results of the third quarter of 2018. Brent, please go ahead.

Thanks, Jeff, and good morning to everyone. I’ll take a few minutes to review our financial results for the third quarter of 2018, and then will turn the call over for questions.

During the third quarter of 2018, we reported revenues of $15 million, an 11.1% decrease from the second quarter of 2018 and a 33.2% decrease from the third quarter of 2017. The decrease from the second quarter of 2018 was due to fewer projects in Colombia offset by an increase in projects in North America. The decrease from the third quarter of 2017 was due to more projects in North America offset by fewer projects in Colombia.

We also reported adjusted gross loss of $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2018 compared to adjusted gross loss of $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2018 and adjusted gross profit of $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $8.9 million for the third quarter of 2018 compared to negative $7.6 million for the second quarter of 2018 and negative $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2017. Both adjusted gross loss and adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2018 were negatively impacted by less favorable pricing when taking into account the fixed costs involved in our projects. Adjusted gross loss or profit and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and are described in our earnings release under Non-GAAP Measures.

For the third quarter of 2018, we reported a net loss of $25.3 million, or negative $27.80 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $33.3 million, or negative $44.90 per basic and diluted share for the second quarter of 2018. For the third quarter of 2017, we reported a net loss of $13.8 million, or negative $29.30 per basic and diluted share.

As of September 30, 2018, our cash and cash equivalents totaled $20.3 million, working capital was $14.1 million, total debt at face value, excluding net unamortized premiums or discounts, was $111 million, and total stockholders’ equity was $37.6 million.

Capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2018 were $0.3 million compared to $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2017. The low level of capital expenditures in both periods was primarily due to the continuation of unfavorable conditions in the oil and natural gas industry.

Lastly, as of September 30, 2018, our backlog was $173.2 million and bids outstanding totaled $383.7 million. Please note, however, this backlog includes the recently contracted $100 million ocean-bottom marine project in Asia, of which approximately 70% of the revenues are expected to be third-party pass-through revenues at cost. Approximately 98% of the backlog is comprised of data acquisition projects and the remainder is comprised of data processing projects. Additionally, approximately 41% of the data acquisition projects are located in North America, split primarily between Alaska and the Lower 48, with the balance attributable to projects in Asia. We currently expect to complete approximately 31% of the projects in our backlog as of September 30, 2018 during the fourth quarter of 2018, with the remainder scheduled to be performed during 2019. The estimations of realization from our backlog can be impacted by a number of factors, however, including deteriorating industry conditions, customer delays or cancellations, permitting or project delays and environmental conditions.

At this point, I’ll turn the call over to the operator and open floor for questions.

Thank you, Sara. If there’s no further questions, I’d like to thank you again for joining us today. We appreciate your support and I look forward to speaking to you in the next quarter. Have a great day. Good bye.

