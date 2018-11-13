I Am Selling Half Of My Coca-Cola Position

Accordingly, I am selling one half of this position in order to build my portfolio's cash position for a time when equities are more reasonably priced.

However, its stock has become very overvalued; likely the result of investors bidding up the stocks of quality consumer staple companies as market uncertainty increases.

Sell a portion of your Coca Cola position.

I first bought the stock of Coca Cola in July 2010. Since that purchase, the stock has more than doubled. This stock/company has been and remains a core holding in my portfolio.

Coca Cola is one of the outstanding global brands. The company has an impressive portfolio of easily-recognized quality beverages and a worldwide distribution system. Management has proven adept at growing market share and earnings over an extended period of time as a result of a continuing focus on cost controls, managing its supply chain and adapting to the evolution of consumer tastes. Indeed, after the company experienced a below average earnings growth period (2014-2017), it instituted a strict cost control program, increased new product introductions, including sparkling and healthier soda options and expanded more rapidly globally, with particular emphasis on India and China. The result: it appears that Coca Cola is returning to its historical profit growth rate.

In addition, the company has continually raised its annual dividend, which is extremely important to me, in that my investment strategy is focused on higher quality companies with an increasing dividend stream.

That said, the stocks’ of all great companies can become overvalued; and I believe that is currently the case with Coca Cola. Below are some comparative valuation statistics (courtesy of Zack’s). As you can see, KO is richly valued on a number of metrics, supporting my own Valuation Model’s results*. True, the company has great margins and an enviable return on equity. However, neither have led to a superior earnings (dividend) growth rate. Hence, I believe that the Market is paying too much for the company’s earnings and dividend growth.

KO Industry S&P EXP EPS GROWTH (3-5 y) 8.9% 8.9% 18.1% NET MARGIN 38.0% 22.7% 10.8% RETURN ON EQUITY 43.1% 4.3% 17.8% DEBT/EQUITY 55.8% 37.8% 41.8% PRICE/EARNINGS 23.7 24.9 17.8 PRICE/SALES 6.3 1.6 2.5 PRICE/BOOK 10.4 3.7 3.2 PRICE/CASH FLOW 22.1 12.7 13.4 PEG RATIO 3.2 2.1 1.7

Bottom line: My decision to sell half of my Coca Cola position is not grounded in fundamentals; rather it is based on pricing - investors are simply paying too much for the fundamentals. I can't see the impetus for much higher prices and plenty of room for a correction. I recognize that this is a hedged bet but (1) allows me to continue to benefit from any subsequent price appreciation and (2) builds my cash position for the time when stocks mean revert. Accordingly, at the Market open today, I am Selling one half of my Coca Cola position.

*As part of my investment strategy, I have created a Valuation Model that produces actionable results. To be clear, this is not a trading vehicle. Its purpose is to flag an equity when its valuation reaches historical extremes and provide the discipline to Buy when Market is steeped in pessimism or Sell when prices reach euphoric levels. As to the latter, my strategy is to sell one half of my position and hold the remainder as along as the fundamentals of the company are intact.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.