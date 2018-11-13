Highpower International Inc. (HPJ) CEO George Pan on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Highpower International Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Thank you, Diego, and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our third quarter and first nine months 2018 earnings call. Before we begin, I refer you to the Safe Harbor statements in our earnings release, which also apply to our conference call today, as we will make forward-looking statements.

With us today are George Pan, Chairman and CEO of Highpower; Sunny Pan, CFO of Highpower. Following management's prepared remarks, we will conduct a Q&A session.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. George Pan. Please note that George will first speak in Mandarin and I will follow with English translation of his remarks. George, please go ahead.

Good morning, everyone and welcome to our earnings call for the third and first nine months of 2018.

This quarter, we sustained our growth trend from the previous two quarters and once again surpass our top line guidance. Thanks to another quarter of healthy growth in our recent iron and the nickel-metal hydride battery business. Our recent battery business was driven by new and existing customers in the high end consumer product, industrial application and artificial intelligence product industry. Our nickel metal hydrate business benefited from increase demand generated by the trend of consumer electronic providers reaching from one-time used batteries and the nickel cadmium batteries to clear rich hydrogen battery.

The high price of raw material in the third quarter declined slightly quarter over quarter. We will also able to improve production efficiency and its scale which help us maintain our gross margin from the period. At the same time, we’re monitoring the impact from global trade companies in the near future. We will spare no effort to execute on our strategy of producing high quality and safe battery product and the services, while managing our prices, operation to satisfy customer expectation.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Sunny Pan, Highpower CFO, who will go over our financial results in greater details. Sunny please go ahead.

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our call. Let me walk you through our third quarter and first quarter and the first nine months of 2018 financial result.

Please note that unless stated otherwise, all numbers are presented in U.S. dollar terms and all comparisons are made all year-over-year basis.

Net sales, for the third quarter of 2018, increased 26.8% to 90.6 million from 71.4 million. The increase was driven by sales of our lithium business which grew 39.1% or 19.3 million through 68.6 million this course. In addition sales in the nickel-metal hydride business grew 63.9% or 7.7 million to 22 million.

Excluding Ganzhou Highpower, net sales increase 41.8% to 90.6 million from 63.9 million. For the first nine months results 2018, net sales increased 24.4% to $205.3 million compared to $165 million in the same period of 2017.

Excluding the impact of Ganzhou Highpower, net sales increased 34.3% to 205.3 million in the first nine months of 2018. Gross profit for the third quarter increased 29.01% to $17.5 million from $13.6 million. Gross margin for the quarter was 19.3% compared to 19%.

Excluding Ganzhou Highpower, gross margin was 19.3% compared to 19.8%. Gross profit for the nine months result 2018 increased 2.3% to 36.4 million from 35.6 million. Gross margin was 17.7% and the 21.65 for the first nine months results 2018 end of 2017 respectively.

Excluding Ganzhou Highpower, gross margin for the first nine months 2018 was 17.7% compared to 21.8%. R&D expense for the first quarter was $3.5 million compared to $2.4 million as a percentage of net sales R&D expenses increased to 3.9% from 3.4%. R&D expenses in the first nine months 2018 was 9.7 million or 4.7% of net sales compared to 6.4% or 3.9% of net sales for the first nine months result 2017. We remain committed to R&D excellence and the way R&D to increase in the future as we continue to hire key position and a new battery.

Selling and distribution expenses for the quarter were $2.6 million compared to $1.9 million, as a percentage of net sales, selling and distribution expenses, has increased to 2.9% from 2.6%. For the first nine months results 2018, selling and distribution expense were 6.7 million or 3.3% of net sales compared to 5.2 million or 3.2% of net sales for the first nine months results 2017.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter were $5.8 million compared to $4 million. As a percentage of net sales, general and administrative expense increased to 6.4% from 5.5%. For the nine months ended September 20, 2018, general and administrative expenses were 13.8 million or 6.7% of net sales compared 10 million of 6.1% of net sales. This increase was mainly due to an increase in provisions of our intrinsic plans.

Net income attributable to the Company for the quarter was $6.1 million compared to 5 million. Net income attributable to the Company of diluted share was 39% compared to a diluted share income of $.32. Excluding Ganzhou Highpower, net income attributable to the Company was 6.1 million compared to 4.7 million.

For the quarter nine months 2018, net income attributable to the Company decreased to 7.7 million from 11.9 million. Net income attributable to the Company for diluted share decreased to $0.49 from $0.77. Excluding Ganzhou Highpower impact, net income attributable to the Company for the first nine months of 2018 was 7.7 million compared to 11.2 million.

EBITDA for the quarter increased 23% to 9 million from 7.3 million. EBITDA for the first nine months result 2018 decreased 22.6% to 14.6 million from 18.8 million.

Moving on to the balance sheet, as of September 30, 2018, our cash balance was $8 million compared to $14.5 million as of December 31, 2017. Our total asset was $263.8 million and our total equity was $71.1 million. For the fourth quarter of 2018, we have net revenue to grow around 30% year-over-year.

Excluding the impact from Ganzhou Highpower, we expect gross margin to be seamless to that of the third quarter of 2018. At the same time, we will closely monitor all potential lease and uncertainty impact related to the trade conflict between the U.S and the China raw material price the exchange rate.

This concludes our prepared remarks. We will now move into the Q&A session. Please be reminded that we will take a moment to translate questions into Mandarin. We will then talk in English.

Operator, please open the line for questions. Thank you.

First question is related to the U.S. China tariffs [indiscernible] [0:13:27.3].

Yes, how is this? Is this good?

So, my question pertains to the U.S China tariff situation. And I wanted to see, if the Company has done any analysis or checks with the customers to get a better understanding of what the impact on the financial side would be?

George Pan

Okay, thank you for your question. In the short time, the trade conflict has limited impact to Highpower. In the long term, the U.S, China trade conflict we have impact on the global economy and therefore impacted Highpower. We will have a clear picture of those impacts when more detailed policies are issued from both sides. Thank you.

Thank you. A follow-up question pertains to the growth that we’re seeing in your inventories and accounts receivable. You've appeared to have grown that nearly $45 million this quarter over last. And I was wondering, if that level of working capital is necessary for these ongoing operations of the business? Or if you might be able to convert some of that cash [indiscernible] [0:15:53.3] into these numbers?

Sunny Pan

Yes, I think that’s a good question. I am Sunny. I will respond to this question. Actually, the increase, the main reason is mainly due to the revenue growth, yes, because of not only our account receivables term these [indiscernible] [0:16:18.3], so also the inventories definitely will also increase because the total top line increase of around 40%. So, as of cost, I think you’re right we’re now actually taking action to control the increase of account receivables and the inventory. So, we will have better results in Q4 to control account receivable and the inventory, yes.

And I guess my final question is. What's the Company may do with cash that is generated from operations going forward?

George Pan

Okay, thank for your question. As for the cash generated from our operation that we will use it to further driver our business growth in future, ways to invest more on the R&D and others to expand our production capacity and also to segment our working capital, but we do need more money to support our future development. Thank you.

Thank you for joining us today. We look forward to speaking with you next quarter. As always, on behalf of the entire Highpower team, we welcome your feedback and visit to our facilities in China. Thank you.

Thank you,

