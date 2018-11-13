Trupanion: NAIC To Address Pet Insurance This Weekend

Trupanion prides itself on utilizing the Veterinarian Channel more than its competitors - over half of all new policy holders come from the Veterinarian channel making TRUP the most exposed.

It is my belief that BOTH Referral Laws AND Solicitation Laws will be discussed by the Committee.

Additionally, the Property and Casualty Insurance Committee will be considering if new regulatory changes are warranted.

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners is meeting in San Francisco this weekend, Pet Insurance is on the agenda.

This weekend in San Francisco the National Association of Insurance Commissioners will be holding its Fall National Meeting. The Agenda (LINK) includes a presentation titled, "Hear the Status of Pet Insurance White Paper — Warren Byrd (LA)". The presentation will be held on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. Continental 6—Hilton—Ballroom Level.

The presentation will be brought forward to the NAIC's Property and Casualty Insurance Committee By Mr. Byrd. Membership of this Committee includes regulators from the following states: Illinois, West Virginia, Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota.

Warren Byrd is the Deputy Commissioner of Lousiana's Department of Insurance within the Office of Property and Casualty.

A more detailed agenda (LINK) highlights the point of the committee meeting is to: "Review findings in the pet insurance white paper and consider whether any additional regulatory activities are warranted, including the possibility of drafting a model law or guideline."

What Could They Possibly Find That Would Yield The Need For Additional Regulatory Activities?

I've painstakingly highlighted the referral law issues in past reports such as, "Trupanion: A Moonshot Valuation With Lingering Questions". However, I have spent the last few weeks looking at the solicitation laws and the activities surrounding them.

As a reminder in "Trupanion: A Soliloquy On Solicitation" I highlighted the State of Washington's Definition of Solicitation: RCW 48.17.010 (14) "Solicit" means attempting to sell insurance or asking or urging a person to apply for a particular kind of insurance from a particular insurer.

Trupanion's own document on the topic (LINK) says the following

"Therefore, veterinarians or their staff, who are not licensed, may not directly ask or urge a pet owner to apply for a particular kind of insurance from a particular licensed insurer."

"Therefore, veterinarians or their staff, who are not licensed, may not go into specific product and policy details about the coverage of any specific company."

TRUP has repeatedly said that they do not ask veterinarians or their staff to sell or solicit insurance, but it is clear that it is not just a few rogue veterinarians recommending Trupanion. This effort is coordinated by the company. While we examined the websites of animal hospitals across the country, we discovered the exact same "recommendation" language used at clinics across wide geographies. Although I can not prove that the "we recommend Trupanion" language came from the company. It is certainly worth the regulators time to understand how the same language finds itself supporting a single insurance carrier in multiple states.

Let's look at an example from a state with an active investigation, Washington:

Source: https://orchardhillsvet.com/resources/pet-insurance-trupanion/

Same Language in Rhode Island?

Source: https://cranstonvet.com/pet-insurance/

Here is a different example of a single insurance company being suggested by a Veterinarian, this time in Oregon:

Source: Beaverton Vet Pet Insurance - Murrayhill Veterinary Hospital

And the same language in Florida?

Source: https://delmarvethospital.com/pet-insurance/

And the same language in Massachusetts?

Source: https://wignall.com/trupanion-pet-insurance/

Conclusion

Trupanion is entirely focused on the Veterinarian sales channel - any inquiry into it poses a stock specific risk that is unlikely to negatively effect the rest of the pet insurance industry (as none of the rest of the players focus on the veterinarian sales channel to the same extent). I'll be focusing on whether the committee pursues observations about that particular sales channel and if they have discovered the same number of irregularities on the internet as I have.

I reiterate my $10 price target - it seems unlikely that the National Association of Insurance Commissioners will be unable to find the information that a simple google search yields. Thus I expect the regulatory landscape to get increasingly difficult for TRUP - the end result will be higher costs and slower growth in order to facilitate compliance.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TRUP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: I am/we are short TRUP. All information for this article was derived from publicly available information. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence into these factors. Additional disclosure: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. The information set forth in this article does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This article contains certain "forward-looking statements," which may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms. All are subject to various factors, any or all of which could cause actual events to differ materially from projected events. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from sources the author believes to be reliable; however, such information and sources cannot be guaranteed as to their accuracy or completeness. The author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information set forth in this article and undertakes no duty to update its contents. The author may also cover his/her short position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence.