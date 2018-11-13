Natural Gas: The $4 Dam Is Breaking For The Bears

"A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years … We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10." - Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017) “Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria.” - Sir John Templeton “Life and investing are long ballgames.” - Julian Robertson

(Author's Photo)

Introduction

Natural gas prices, which can be monitored short term with the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG), exited a decade long bear market in 2016 entering what I believe is a new secular bull market. However, natural gas prices languished for all of 2017 and the early part of 2018, until quietly recovering this year, as lower for longer natural gas prices, which existed alongside the lower for longer interest rate narrative, was a narrative that was almost universally believed and adopted by market participants.

I have written recently about this publicly, with many more in-depth private articles, including specific equity analysis like this recent public profile of Chesapeake Energy (CHK), for members of "The Contrarian".

Recent price action in the markets indicates that the crowded short natural gas trade appears to be unwinding, alongside the unwind of other crowded trades.

On this note, witness the price action in the United States Oil Fund (USO), which has been down 11 days in a row, or the price action of the vaunted FAANGs, with Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) all below their 200-day moving averages for the first time in a long time, and Apple (AAPL) fast approaching this threshold.

In contrast, natural gas prices are moving the other direction after roughly a decade of moving lower, with natural gas prices recently breaking the $4 threshold in early trading on Tuesday, 11/13/2018.

With the $4 level breached, which is above the early 2016 highs, the public is going to start to take notice, and the bullish natural gas trade could attract the speculators and trend followers that have discarded natural gas for a majority of the current U.S. equity bull market.

Natural Gas Prices Surge Higher

Looking at the monthly chart below, natural gas prices were making headway quietly earlier this year, gaining in 6 of 8 months through October. This included a notable 8.4% gain in October when the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was down -6.9%, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) was down -4.9%, the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) was down -8.6%, and $WTIC oil prices were down -10.8%.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

This surge has gained steam, with natural gas prices going from a more than 10% year-to-date gain at the end of October, to a more than 25% YTD gain through the end of last week.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Natural gas prices continued their recent winning streak on Monday of this week, gaining roughly 2%.

Then, a breakthrough occurred Tuesday morning.

Natural Gas Prices Rise Above $4

On Tuesday morning, according to price data from the CME Group, winter natural gas prices broke above $4.

(Source: CME Group)

This is an important price development for two reasons.

Natural gas prices are now above their 2016 highs, opening the door to challenge the 2014 natural gas price spike above $6. The market is going to test how much power generation switching is available from natural gas to coal.

Natural Gas Power Generation

If natural gas power generation is structural, as I suspect it is, which is shown in this chart from Genscape via Bloomberg below, then the whole natural gas price curve could head higher in short order.

(Source: Genscape, Bloomberg)

Looking at the chart above, the bottom panel should clearly show that U.S. power generation has experienced a structural shift to natural gas from coal, and the ability to switch back is now going to be tested in a severe fashion, as even Appalachia coal is competitive for power generation at natural gas prices above $4.

Investment Implications

The significance of the current price spike in natural gas prices above $4 is going to have important ramifications for the coal industry, including downtrodden coal producers like Cloud Peak Energy (CLD), which could be the beneficiary of gas-to-coal switching, where available, and the natural gas industry, where out-of-favor top natural gas producers like Antero Resources (AR), Chesapeake Energy, Range Resources (RRC), and Southwestern Energy (SWN) have been shunned for the past decade, and liquefied natural gas exports, led by firms like Cheniere Energy (LNG) and Golar LNG Ltd. (GLNG), have been rewarded.

The ten-year price charts of each of the aforementioned equities tell the story succinctly.

Looking at the charts above, it should be clear what companies have been the beneficiaries of lower U.S. natural gas prices, and what companies have borne the brunt of these lower prices.

Closing Thoughts

Crowded trades are unwinding, and there has been few trades that have been more crowded than the short natural gas trade, as almost all investors have come to believe in low natural gas prices for longer.

That is being challenged today, and the results of this test are going to have enormous investment implications for the in-favor and out-of-favor equities tied to natural gas prices.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article,

WTK

Disclaimer: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

For further perspective on how the investment landscape is changing, and for help in finding under-priced, out-of-favor equities with significant appreciation potential relative to the broader market, consider joining a unique community of contrarian, value investors that has thrived in 2016 and weathered the storm in 2017 to become closer as a collaborative team of battle-tested analysts. Collectively, we make up "The Contrarian," my premium research service.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AR, CHK, RRC, SWN, AND SHORT SPY AS A MARKET HEDGE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.