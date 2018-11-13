Why Baozun Fell 20% (And Why You Should Take Advantage Of It)

With higher margins, a forward P/E of 18.7, and EPS growth of 57% and 43% in the next years, Baozun is dirt cheap after this drop.

But actually, Baozun is in full transition mode from a gross revenue model to a net revenue. Therefore, the numbers cannot be compared.

Introduction

On Monday, November 12 (today as I am writing this), Baozun's (BZUN) stock fell hard: more than 20%. The reason is that the company made its 11/11 (Singles Day) sales public and those 'only' grew by 31%.

A lot of commenters were fast to call these results weak, especially for a company with a P/E of 75. In this article, I will show that this presentation is a distortion of reality. Baozun is in full transition mode, which makes YoY comparisons impossible to make. I am actually even surprised that the growth is still so big, and I think that this huge drop is an outstanding opportunity for long-term thinkers because Baozun is dirt cheap now.

Not the first time

My loyal readers know that I have a soft spot for Baozun since I first picked it in my series of Potential Multibaggers. It is the stock I have written about the most with seven previous articles. You can re-read the original article if you are a member of Seeking Alpha Essential (which I highly recommend, by the way). Here is what the stock has done since:

BZUN data by YCharts

Although Baozun is still up 80.33% from my initial pick, it is down a lot from its 52-week high: 52%. That brings its market cap down to a bit under $2B, which is very small and also explains the extreme volatility the stock has experienced already a bit. (I don't know why some pundits see volatility as the opposite of safety, by the way. Volatility gives swings, but it is not less safe.) Baozun has had drops of 25% on one day, and today was not its first 20% drop too over the last 18 months. But it also went up by more than 30% on a single day. But what happened? Why is the stock down so much?

Baozun, the company

First, it is important to know what the company does to know why such a slowdown of Singles Days sales might actually be good news.

Baozun is a company that provides e-commerce services and solutions. It basically provides services, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment for foreign companies that want to enter the Chinese market. And the company's customers are really big: Baozun is already being used by premium brands like Nike (NKE), Microsoft (MSFT), Esprit (OTCPK:ESPGY, OTC:ESHDF), NBA (basketball), and many others.

(Source: Baozun)

The transition and the 'slow growth'

The company is in full transition to a new model, in which, it doesn't own the inventory anymore, but it focuses on services, which are much more profitable.

The company focuses more on the Service Fee Model (A) and the Consignment Model (B) and less on the distribution model (C):

(Source: Baozun Investor Relations)

This means there are less risk and a much higher margin. The company doesn't have to buy products from the producer, but either just do the services or gets them in consignment. For those who don't know the term, it means the producer sends goods to Baozun, and Baozun only pays the producer if the goods are sold. If they are not sold, the company can return them to the seller without a cost.

But because the product sales revenue is gross and the services are net, revenue growth seems to have slowed down a lot. This was also the case in Q1 2018. The revenue growth then was also 15.6%. I already explained then that the company was in full transition and that the numbers were not comparable. I wrote in an article that explained the situation:

This (transition) is the reason why a lot of investors will miss this opportunity. Sales numbers may even slow down further when more clients switch to the consignment method or service method. It may sound strange, but falling sales growth is actually a good thing for Baozun, because the service and consignment model is much more profitable. Investors who don't know the company might see the revenue slowdown as a sign of weakness, while it is just great news, actually.

The more the company can switch to the services segment, the lower the sales growth will be and the higher the profit margins. Because services are a model that is asset-light, opposite to the inventory ownership and consignment models. For those two businesses, you need big and expensive warehouses and workers to pick the orders or investments in robotized systems to do that job.

While GMV growth was still strong in the last quarter (Q2 2018), the fact that its growth slows down to 31% on Singles Day probably only holds good news for the company, as more and more customers switch to the high margin services.

I think this is an excellent decision of the management. Why would Baozun have to compete on warehousing with giants like JD.com (JD) and Alibaba (BABA)? It makes much more sense to focus on its unique selling point: services. If you just look at the numbers, without much context, you might think that this company is growing well, with numbers between 20% and 30% or so. But, in reality, higher margins of net services imply that it grows at an annual rate of 50%. And this trend will probably not fade soon.

Valuation: dirt cheap

Unlike a lot of other service companies in the technology sector, Baozun is making nice profits. Despite this, the stock is still very attractively valued, almost as a value stock. A lot of investors only look at the ttm P/E ratio, and that looks high with 59, even after the drop. But this is a fast-growing company. Its forward P/E is just 18.7 after this drop and for a company that has forecasts of 57% and 43% earnings growth in 2019 and 2020.

Even with a very modest P/E of 22.4 in 2023 (modest because the growth will still be high), Baozun has the potential to return more than 30% annually over the next five years (or almost 300% in total).

Furthermore, you see a 0% debt/cap, which means that even if the economy turns tumultuous because of the trade war or any another reason, Baozun will not get into trouble since it has no debt at all.

With the change to more service fees, the margins will go up, which means that the earnings will probably be met or exceeded. For investors with patience, this is an excellent opportunity to accumulate (more) shares.

The future of Baozun is bright

The company is working on reaching out to smaller retailers as well, making its services more Shopify-like (SHOP). In my article about the announcement of this plan, I wrote that the new NEBULA+ software the company is developing is targeting big, medium-sized, and small retailers. That is a huge opportunity with a multi-billion total addressable market or TAM. Don't forget that there is no Shopify in China. It will be a benefit for merchants who want full control over their internet shop with all the services they want. Also, don't forget that Baozun works with both JD.com and Alibaba.

Conclusion

The huge single-day drop in Baozun stock price brings it almost back to my average buy price since I have averaged up several times in this stock. I never thought the manic-depressive Mister Market would give me another opportunity at these depressed prices.

Baozun is in full transition mode, switching from the distribution model to the consignment and, especially, the service model. This will make it much more profitable. But because sales of the distribution model are gross and the consignment and service model are net, the company's sales seem to slow down. Informed investors can take advantage of that knowledge after this huge drop.

The low valuation and high potential return make Baozun an excellent stock choice for any growth investor who can handle some volatility and wants to invest in a company that is in the center of one of the fastest growing sectors in one of the fastest growing economies: e-commerce in China.

If you have enjoyed this article and don't want to miss updates on Baozun, feel free to hit the "Follow" button.

In the meantime, keep growing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BZUN, SHOP, BABA, JD, NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.