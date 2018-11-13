Clorox Still Too Pricey

Photo Source

The Clorox Company (CLX) has proven itself a worthy investment for long term shareholders. While I initially sold my shares earlier this year after a nice quick gain, I would still like to become a shareholder once again. At this time however, shares appeared to be overvalued and offer little yield versus peers. While consumer packaged goods companies typically fare better in recessions and under perform in bull markets, they offer a sleep well at night feeling for most investors. Additionally, seeing the products you use and others using them as well give a sense of pride in the investment. Investors looking for a consumer goods company at this time may find better alternatives elsewhere or would be best sitting on the sidelines if it is Clorox shares they want.

Performance Seeing Pressure

The Clorox Company is most well known for its name sake brand, but it happens to own many brands that are leaders in their categories.

Source: Earnings Presentation

With #1 or #2 market share in every category it operates in, the company continues to have the ability to raise prices and maintain relationships with its customers.

Clorox has performed well at a time when peers have faced declining sales and profit margins. Much of this is evident in the most recent quarter.

With Clorox reporting a solid first quarter of results, the stock as a result has continued upward. The company reported a 4% rise in revenue including 2 points of negative impact from foreign currency headwinds and a 3 point benefit from the Nutranext acquisition. This is impressive as the company is still seeing an increase in its core business. Many company's of this size and distribution have seen product sales decrease as the consumer starts to switch to non branded alternatives.

As with most consumer goods companies right now Clorox too faced margin pressure. The company's first-quarter gross margin decreased 150 basis points to 43.4% from 44.9% in the year-ago quarter. Higher costs were attributed to higher manufacturing and logistics costs as well as unfavorable commodity costs. The company was able to absorb some of the impact with higher prices and cost savings elsewhere. This metric has been of the up most important in other consumer goods companies. The declining margin means despite the ability of the company to grow sales it is generating less profit dollars than before for the sale $1 of sales. With that type of pressure the company needs to significantly grow sales in order to keep increasing profits to investor expectations.

The company did reduce its guidance for the year to an estimated $6.20-$6.40 per share.

As we can see this growth is either negative or slightly positive. With the recent continued strength in the dollar, international sales could cause further earnings pressure and the company could face another reduction in earnings guidance in the future.

Source: Market Watch

None the less, the earnings estimates as it stands do not appear to be any stronger than others in the space.

The company identifies with the following peers and is quick to recognize its low percentage of spend related to revenue on selling, general, and administrative costs.

The important part to note is that this is in the middle of the pack not the best or the worst, and we now can properly compare to which peers Clorox considers itself in the same group as.

Lastly, the company has strong cash flows that allow it to continue to make smart acquisitions, increase dividends, and authorize buybacks.

Investors should maintain and eye on these levels as the cash flow could begin to see pressure from the low sales growth or continued pressure on margins. There is only so much cost savings the company can continue to find before it starts to negatively affect sales.

Valuation

Taking a look at valuation we can see how the company compares to the peers it has identified itself.

CLX data by YCharts

Clorox trades with the second highest forward P/E in its group and yet it has the highest PEG ratio. The yield is also not that appealing at 2.31% on a TTM basis and at 2.42% currently. While the dividend is well covered as the payout ratio currently is only 63% of cash flow.

While the above chart is a bit old, it makes the point that the company has raised its dividend for 41 years, yet it still remains lower than almost all of its competitors.

Further more looking at the valuation compared to its own history we see the following.

The company trades at a premium to its 5 year average P/E ratio, P/S ratio, P/CF, and PEG ratio. On almost every measure it is more expensive now then in the past 5 years to purchase shares of Clorox. This would be a bit more reasonable if the company was experiencing a faster pace of growth or more favorable conditions but that is not the case.

Lastly, we take a look at the DCF valuation to see if there is room for safety in the shares.

Source: Money Chimp

I decided to use a forward looking basis and use the middle point of what earnings per share are estimated to be in the coming quarters. This gives it a more than fair assumption along with the accelerated growth rate for the next 3 years which the company has not identified as possible. With these lofty expectations given guidance and current market conditions, the DCF value is only $112 per share or about 30% lower from where shares currently trade at $161.

Next, I tried an even more rosy scenario with the company growing 8% for the next 3 years followed by 5% there after.

Yet the DCF value is still more than 11% lower than the $161 share price.

It appears no matter which way investors decide to look at Clorox stock that the shares are over valued. There is no fundamental metric in which the shares appear to be appealing at this time. For this reason we stay on the sidelines.

Conclusion

For investors looking to add shares of Clorox to their portfolio, now is not the time. There certainly could be weakness ahead considering the further strengthening of the dollar and that the company produces 17% of its revenue from international sales. Further increase in costs due to such things as a driver shortages, wage increase, and interest rates rising, the company will continue to see a rise in costs. With many consumer losing brand loyalty interest, Clorox may have a thin line to walk on before consumers decide any price increase used to absorb rising costs are no longer worth purchasing the company's brands. Generally risks are low when investing in a company that produces items consumers use every day. However, the risk rises when the share price doesn't meet the fundamentals. While I believe Clorox will perform fine in the future, I do believe that the shares will offer a better entry point once investors become unimpressed with results. Additionally, as interest rates rise, there will be further competition for the company and its already low yield. Paying 25x earnings for a low or no growth corporation with a sub 2.5% yield, quickly loses appeal against a 3.0% government backed bond. While investors can sleep well at night knowing Clorox is not going out of business, they should recognize the risk that the currently elevated share price has and and avoid purchasing the stock for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.