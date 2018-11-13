GM Will Benefit From Auto Tariffs

Late Monday afternoon, headlines began circulating that the Trump Administration was laying the groundwork for tariffs on European cars, following a truce over the summer. Interestingly, after this headline came out, shares of General Motors (GM) gave away the day’s gains, as investors apparently fear these tariffs could have negative consequences for GM. In addition, shares of Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and Ford (F) also moved lower following this headline. Ironically, I believe GM would be a primary beneficiary of tariffs on European cars, and investors who are worried about rising trade tensions should actually look to increase their position or get long the stock.

Now of course, predicting political actions is very difficult, which is why investors should focus on stocks they believe are currently attractive and then could have additional upside if a potential political action happens. That way, they do not face a loss if the political action does not materialize. GM fits this profile quite well. GM recently reported results that were far stronger than expected with non-GAAP EPS of $1.87 (consensus was $1.25) as revenue grew 6.5% year on year. In addition, on their earnings call, management said they expect earnings for the year to meet or exceed the high-end of their previous guidance, suggesting EPS should be in the $6-6.20 per share.

That means GM shares trade at less than 6x earnings as investors worry about the sustainability of the strong economic backdrop while also collecting a 4.25% dividend yield. Importantly, GM has a strong balance sheet with $16.5 billion of automotive debt against $18 billion in cash and marketable securities. The fact GM is carrying a negative net debt balance will give the company the ability to navigate market downturns, which are inevitable given the cyclicality of the auto market. That said, we aren’t seeing a downturn yet with North American revenue up 10% year on year and pricing up $800 per vehicle as GM’s refreshed line of pickup trucks have helped the company gain on Ford’s market-leading F-Series. Additionally, GM Cruise has received endorsements from Softbank (a $2.25 billion investment) and Hyundai (a $2.75 billion investment), which argues that the company is making significant progress on self-driving cars. These investments suggest the unit could be worth well in excess of $13 billion (using Hyundai’s initial investment of $750 million for a 5.7% stake). The value in this unit would be in excess of the $6 in EPS the existing auto business is generating.

With GM, investors can buy a company at a low valuation, with a strong balance sheet, and a strong position in disruptive technology. Now, here is where the tariffs come in. By imposing tariffs on European autos, European cars should become more expensive, which will make GM’s offerings more attractive to consumers. Keep in mind, GM’s supply chain largely runs across North America, and as part of the US-Mexico-Canada Trade agreement, Canada and Mexico will be exempted from auto tariffs, so GM’s operations will essentially be untouched by auto tariffs. In other words, GM won’t face higher costs due to the tariffs, but some competitors, mainly Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes, will. The US imports about $55 billion in vehicles from Europe. For perspective, GM’s North American revenue will be about $110 billion this year, so this is a sizable import total that could face potentially 25% tariffs. Of course, many Americans would continue to buy imported vehicles, and others would choose Ford or Chrysler products.

But if GM could take 10% of the import share, that would boost US revenue by about 5% and add about $0.35-$0.45 in EPS. Critically by increasing market share, GM would still be able to maintain its earnings power even if auto sales slow up to 1 million units. Now, some may say that investors have to worry about retaliation. I agree that Europe would likely retaliate with tariffs of their own. However, the US does not export many cars back to Europe (about $8 billion), and as such, Europe will have to retaliate against other industries. They, not GM, would face the pain of retaliation.

In fact, this year, GM has sold a total of 3,000 cars in Europe, or a mere 0.05% of its total production. Note that GM actually sold its European auto operations last year, essentially insulating it from any retaliation. Even if its remaining European auto sales went to zero, the impact on earnings would be less than $0.01.

In other words, GM stands far more to gain than lose from tariffs. Thanks to the Canada-Mexico carve-out, GM’s supply chain is secure, and as tariffs push up prices of competing cars, GM should gain some market share whereas there is minimal scope for retaliation against the company. While the amount of market share gains is unknowable, it stands to reason that these gains would exceed the 3,000 vehicles that are at risk. As such, GM should be a beneficiary of auto tariffs. The fact GM already screens as an inexpensive stock makes it a compelling purchase. Investors should buy shares of GM, and if auto tariffs are implemented, all the better.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM, F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.