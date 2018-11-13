Square's Valuation Problem

SQ is worth no more than $48-49 per share, even taking into account its large expected growth rates.

Square’s Valuation and Margin Growth Problem.

Square, Inc. (SQ) is a fast growing payment ecosystem company whose stock price is expensive from an absolute and comparable valuation standpoint. Square's market value is $30 billion with two share classes. The A shares are worth $22.4 billion, and the B shares ($7.7 billion) are not traded:

Source: Hake

SQ is valued very high on an absolute basis. By our estimates SQ sells for 136 x earnings and a Price/Earnings ratio of 85x next year earnings. SQ's Enterprise Value/EBITDA ratio is extremely high: 119x this year. 74x next year EBITDA cash flow:

Source: Hake

Some argue this is a well deserved valuation. They point to the huge growth SQ has shown over the past several years. Look at the table below:

Source: SQ SEC filings and Hake estimates

You can see that for the past two years SQ's quarterly growth rates year-over-year of Adjusted revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income have been growing, up until Q3 2018. This past week SQ announced quarterly guidance which shows that the mid-point of the expected growth is slowing.

Source: SQ Q# 2018 Shareholder Letter

We used the mid-points for 2018 guidance. These are shown in blue for Q4 2018. So,for example, Adj. EBITDA is expected to be 82% higher in 2018 than 2017, compared to 210% last year. Also Q4 YoY growth numbers (at the mid-point) is going to be lower than reported than Q3 2018.

More importantly, margins are showing deterioration. Look at the table below:

Source: SQ SEC filings and Hake estimates

First, on an absolute number basis, one would expect that a stock selling for 19 x sales on an EV/Sales basis would have massive margins. But SQ's margins are low. EV/EBITDA is only 16.5% of Q3 sales. Adj. Net Income is only 15% of Sales. That is respectable but not deserving of such a high valuation. But maybe margins are expanding rapidly. Not so. Margins fell in Q3 compared to Q2 2018, and the same is expected (on a mid-point of guidance basis) in Q4 2018, as seen in the table above. So, for example, Net Income margin is only going to be 14.5% in Q4 compared to 15.2 in Q3. And EBITDA margin in Q4 will still be below Q2 2018, although it will be higher on a YoY basis, but just marginally higher than Q3 2018. Based on this trend, we estimate that 2019 margins will be 10% lower.

Comparable Value

SQ is not worth its present stock price, based on comparison with other payment related stocks. This can be seen in the table below:

Source: Hake

This table shows that SQ is valued 6x higher the median P/E ratio of 9 other comparable stocks. Its EV/Sales ratio is 4x higher than the median and its EV/EBITDA ratio is over 6x higher than the median. The two highest P/E ratios are about 35x earnings, whereas SQ's P/E ratio is 136 x this years' expected earnings. The two highest EV/EBITDA ratios in the group are about 25 x, whereas SQ is valued at 119x (and 75x based on 2019 estimates, as seen in the first table in this article).

Well, maybe comparable stocks have lower margins than SQ. If that is the case, then maybe SQ should be valued much higher. Look at the table below:

Source: SEC filings and Hake estimates

SQ has much lower margins than than median of each of its sector comparable companies. Its Net Income margin is 14%, or which is 29% below the median. Its EBITDA margin is 30% below the median, and its operating cash flow and free cash margins are both over 40% below the median margins. The obvious conclusion is that SQ is not worth anywhere near the massive premium valuation its stock trades at compared to 9 other sector comparable stocks.

SQ's Huge Growth Rates

There is a worthwhile explanation of why the market is so enamored with SQ. SQ's growth rates are significantly higher than its peers. Look at the table below which shows the Most Recent Quarter (MRQ) growth rates of the top 5 largest comparable stocks, which have a similar size to SQ:

Source: SEC filings and Hake estimates

This shows that SQ's sale, Net Income and EBITDA growth rates are significantly higher than its peers. But the Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow rates are much lower. So as long as sales growth and Net Income rates are much higher than its peers, SQ may continue to enjoy the market's favor. But in the third table to this article we showed that the Q3 and Q4 2018 estimated rates are slowing. Its superior growth rate will continue to slow, as its base numbers get larger. Here is our estimate of SQ's growth rates:

Source: Hake estimates

You can see that we assume sales will grow 10% per year lower than 2018, with an increment of 1% lower each year, and margins will grow 5% lower than 2018. The net effect is that over the next 4 years will sales will grow to almost $7 billion, over 400% higher than 2018. Net Income and EBITDA will be almost 4x higher as well. The net effect is that the valuation ratios fall:

Source: Hake

By the end of 2022, SQ's valuation ratios are similar to its peers, based on its expected growth of about 4x in sales and income and cash flow.

To account for SQ'a significantly higher growth rate, we adjust our valuation analysis upward, as seen below.

SQ is Worth Significantly Less.

Based on our analysis, SQ is not worth its $73-$74 price. Based on our analysis, SQ is overvalued by $50 per share, and is worth $48.66. Here is how we came up with that figure.

We used three comparable valuation ratios and adjusted them. First based on a comparable P/E ratio, used the median sector P/E ratio, SQ is worth $12.30:

Source: Hake

But based on our estimates of the growth in Adjusted Net Income from $221 million to $798 million over the next 4 years, we adjust the expected P/E valuation by 3.6x:

Source: Hake

SQ's expected price is $44.24 based on P/E comps and expected Net Income growth.

Second, based on the comp median EV/Sales ratio, SQ is worth $18.83:

But taking into account the expected 440% growth in sales over the next four years, we adjust the EV/Sales comp based target price by 4.4x:

SQ's expected price is $83.14 based on comps and the expected sales growth.

Third, based on the median EV/EBITDA ratio, SQ is worth $12.50:

Sources: Hake

But since its growth in EBITDA over the next four years will be 360%, SQ would be worth $44.95.

Source: Hake

Note, in all of these we did even deduct from the valuation based on SQ's sub-par margins. We gave SQ the benefit of the industry median valuation. But SQ's margins are lower than the median comps, so we adjust the valuations:

Putting these altogether we get a price of $48.66 per share on average.

Source: Hake

This is $25 lower than the SQ's present price. It is 33% overvalued based on this analysis.

Conclusion.

Don't buy SQ at this price. It is worth no more than $48-49 per share, taking into account its comp and growth valuations. This is based on our estimates of continuing growth in sales and EBITDA but at lower than recent rates, as well as SQ's margins, which are below the industry average. There is a lot of good news built into this stock. If the company's growth falters significantly over the next several years, the stock has no margin of safety built into it. It is overvalued even today with its expected growth built into the stock. Look to Sell over the next quarter if you have a large profit, and wait to buy SQ once its ebullient valuation is deflated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.