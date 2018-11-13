Prudential Is A Steady Buy, With Upside From Higher Rates

Shares of Prudential (PRU) are down about 15% in 2018 and have spent much of the last six months stuck between $90 and $100. While the company is not performing perfectly, shares are trading at a discount valuation of about 8x earnings, which means investors are being rewarded for even mediocre operating results. Additionally, investors are collecting a 3.84% dividend that should gradually grow while the company also has the financial capacity to opportunistically repurchase shares. As a life insurer, Prudential’s results will naturally benefit from rising interest rates, which could make shares attractive in a portfolio context for investors who are worried higher long term interest rates could hurt the broader stock market.

In Q3, Prudential earned $3.15, which was a penny shy of estimates. Still, earnings were up about 4.5% year on year. The company’s life insurance businesses continue to perform as expected, and annuity sales have been steadily rising, which should support earnings over the next 12 months. Year to date, the company’s return on equity is 13.5%, and management continues to guide for a long-term ROE of 12-13%. With book value of $95.20, the company should have $12-$12.50 in core earnings power, which is consistent with recent results. There is no reason in the numbers to suggest a major shift higher in ROE, but with shares trading essentially at book value, PRU is a value play at current ROE levels that should gradually grow earnings alongside sizable capital returns to shareholders.

With a $375 million buyback per quarter, PRU is essentially using $3.60-$4.00 of earnings for buybacks, taking out over 3.5% of shares per year, while also paying out $3.60 via dividends (which I expect to gradually drift higher). This leaves about $4-5 of retained earnings, which add to book value and help fund expansions in the underlying business. Holding other factors (like interest rates, mortality, etc) equal, this book value growth should generate about 5% of underlying core earnings growth, which with a buyback that pushes down the share count, should translate to around 8% underlying earnings growth. It is also worth noting that PRU has $5.2 billion in holding company liquidity compared to its $3.5-4.0 billion target, which gives it the scope to accelerate the buyback should shares become more attractive to repurchase.

Now given this backdrop, one might wonder why shares aren’t higher. In fact, at the end of 2013, shares were at $90. PRU stock is essentially unchanged over nearly 5 years while the S&P 500 has rallied 50%. A major reason for that is interest rates. At the end of 2013, the 10-year treasury was at 3.00% v 3.15% now while the 30-year was at 4.00% v 3.36% now. Because life insurers invest the majority of premiums in long-term bonds, the investment income PRU can generate goes down as rates rally. In this way, lower interest rates weigh on investment income and can make existing policies less profitable. The facts rates have remained low has been a headwind to life insurers’ earnings power and likely left many investors disappointed.

By the same token, Prudential also benefits from rising interest rates as it can invest its premiums and maturities primarily back into higher yielding bonds. Rates, which for so long have been a headwind, are now starting to run into a tailwind for investment income. It should be noted that as a life insurance company, Prudential invests primarily in longer dated bonds, so it reaps more benefit from rising 10 to 30 interest rates than a rising Fed funds rate. As such, a sustained sell-off in interest rates should benefit PRU, a potential tailwind investors appear to be discounting after years of disappointment. Now if your view is that rates are headed back down, I would not buy PRU shares yet as that will put some downward pressure on investment income and PRU stock.

It is also important for investors to realizes that Prudential is more than just a life-insurer. The below graphic from the earnings call shows the diverse, segmented business Prudential has built.

Yes, life insurance operations, segmented across annuities, life, planner, and Gibraltar, make up the core of the business, but PGIM, the company’s asset management arm, is now 13% of earnings. This business is uncorrelated to broader insurance trends, helping to provide stability to PRU’s earnings profile. Critically, over 90% of assets under management are outperforming their benchmarks over the 3, 5, and 10-year time horizons, which should support continued asset growth. In fact, in Q3, PGIM brought in $8.7 billion of net flows with institutional inflows the best in three years. Fixed income products were particularly strong. This business provides nice recurring cash flow for the company.

Additionally, I don’t believe the market gives PRU enough credit for the strategic diversification its retirement segment offers. Its retirement unit is largely compromised of “pension risk transfers.” These are transactions where companies like Verizon or General Motors sell their pension liabilities to Prudential. They give Prudential a fixed amount of assets (generally cash or investment grade bonds), and Prudential is then responsible for paying the pensioners every month. PRU can make money at this by charging a bit of premium (namely requiring more assets than anticipated liabilities) to take the pension risk and leveraging its investment management arm to generate somewhat better returns.

Here is the critical part. Prudential, as a life insurer, wants its customers to live very long lives, that way it doesn’t have to pay out policies for a long time and can earn investment income by investing premiums paid. If people die sooner than expected, PRU has to pay out claims sooner, depriving it of income. Conversely in a pension, the longer a pensioner lives, the more money he or she receives. By taking on pension risk, Prudential is actually hedging its core life business to an extent. Now, if mortality tables prove too optimistic, what PRU loses in its life side, it actually gains back to an extent on the pension risk transfers. As such, by taking on pension risk, Prudential is actually reducing the overall risk in its business, increasing the stability of its earnings.

Overall, Prudential is a steady life insurance company. Importantly, its investment management arm provides an uncorrelated stream of earnings while its retirement unit provides earnings and helps to mitigate the underlying mortality risk at an insurance company. Layer onto this moderately higher interest rates over time, and Prudential is set to deliver mid-single digit earnings growth in the coming years. With shares at 8x earnings and investors collecting a nearly 4% dividend yield, now is a good time to buy PRU.

