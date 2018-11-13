Fraport: Much More Than Just Frankfurt's Airport

Frankfurt Airport AG (Fraport) just released its Q3 results, which were in line with expectations.

Airports are, for reasons that I set out in previous articles such as this one, solid long-term investments. Ideally, investors should seek exposure to airports that are experiencing rapid growth. This sometimes comes with a high level of country risk, when assets are located in emerging markets. This is where Fraport (OTCPK:FPRUF, OTCPK:FPRUY) comes into play, with the company having its main asset in a safe jurisdiction, while also offering exposure to rapidly-growing areas.

Fraport operates Frankfurt Airport, the largest in Germany, but, on top of that, the company has been expanding quickly into new markets such as Brazil. In this article, we will review Fraport's portfolio to assess its growth prospects. At this point, I consider Fraport an attractive investment and I recently bought some shares.

An Overview Of Fraport's Portfolio

The table below shows the airports operated by Fraport. The main asset, Frankfurt Airport, is wholly owned by Fraport. By contrast, most of the company's international airports are operated under a typical concession model, subject to an expiry date:

(Source: company's 2017 annual report. Note: The Hanover stake is in the process of being sold)

Let us quickly review the portfolio's components:

Frankfurt Airport: Fraport's legacy airport continues to be the company's flagship asset. With 64.5 million passengers in 2017, Frankfurt Airport was Germany's busiest airport, and the 4th busiest in Europe in terms of passenger traffic. When it comes to freight, it is actually Europe's largest airport ahead of Paris and Amsterdam. Fraport is not resting on its laurels: a major expansion project is underway, with a new terminal (Terminal 3) scheduled to start operations in 2023. Frankfurt is the main hub of Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF, OTCQX:DLAKY), and the city is expected to benefit from Brexit tailwinds as some financial institutions relocate from London. Frankfurt Airport is currently a key part of the portfolio, accounting for two thirds of Fraport's net result in 2017:

(Source: 2017 annual report)

Fraport Greece: Since 2017, Fraport has been operating 14 airports in Greece, including Rhodes, Thessaloniki, Kerkyra (Corfu), and Chania (Crete), under a 40-year concession. The main traffic driver for the Greek airports is tourism, which has experienced solid growth over the past few years, a trend that is expected to continue. Fraport is starting a capex program to upgrade some of these airports and realize their full potential.

Fraport Greece: Since 2017, Fraport has been operating 14 airports in Greece, including Rhodes, Thessaloniki, Kerkyra (Corfu), and Chania (Crete), under a 40-year concession. The main traffic driver for the Greek airports is tourism, which has experienced solid growth over the past few years, a trend that is expected to continue. Fraport is starting a capex program to upgrade some of these airports and realize their full potential.

The Bulgarian airports of Varna and Burgas are also plays on tourism. Fraport might soon extend its presence in the country, with rumors that the company is considering a bid for Sofia's airport.

Fraport's first foray into South America was through a 70% investment in Lima's airport in Peru, which has experienced healthy growth. 2017 saw a decisive move to increase the company's presence on the continent as Fraport took over the Fortaleza and Porto Alegre airports in Brazil (see below).

The equity investments in Antalya (Turkey's third busiest airport with 26.3 million passengers in 2017), St. Petersburg in Russia, Dehli in India and Xi'an in China will also support growth. Fraport may only own 24.5% of the Xi'an airport, but considering the sheer size of the market (in 2017, Xi'an was China's 8th busiest airport with 41.9 million passengers) and the growth prospects there, it is a worthwhile geographic diversification.

Focus On Brazil

There are many promising airports in the above portfolio. But I'd like to highlight the acquisition of the Fortaleza and Porto Alegre concessions in Brazil. With Brazil privatizing a number of large airports in 2017, Fraport was awarded those two concessions after bidding 1.5 billion reais (€355M) for Fortaleza (30-year concession), and 382 million reais (€90M) for Porto Alegre (25 years).

On top of that, there will also be capex costs of about €700M over the course of the concessions, according to the company's annual report. This is not cheap, but the two airports have the potential to be a transformational acquisition for Fraport.

With the right management, airports in Latin America can become very lucrative operations, thanks to the fast growth of the air travel industry in the region. The chart below shows how flight frequency correlates with income. As local income gradually catches up with that of developed countries, the number of trips per capita is expected to increase:

(Source: Corporacion America Airports' (CAAP) Q4 2017 Presentation)

The chart below, which shows the earnings growth of the three listed Mexican airports - Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR), Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC), Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) - over the past 12 years, illustrates the potential of a large emerging country with a rapidly-growing aviation industry:

ASR Net Income (Annual) data by YCharts

There is always some skepticism when it comes to emerging markets. However, I feel that now is a good time to get exposure to Brazil, as president-elect Jair Bolsonaro is expected to implement much-needed reforms. The Brazilian stock exchange, at least, has reacted very favorably to his election, overcoming the negativity around emerging markets at large:

EWZ data by YCharts

There is also a possibility that Fraport’s involvement in Brazil won’t stop there. A tender is expected to take place for up to 13 airports in the next few months. We can speculate that Fraport will be among the candidates – although there have been no statements from the company at this point.

With this in mind, I believe that Brazilian airports have the potential to become major contributors to Fraport’s earnings.

A Look At The Q3 Results

Fraport recently released its Q3 earnings, which confirmed the steady growth of the business. For the first 9 months of 2018, passenger traffic trends were as follows:

(Source: Q3 earnings presentation)

Growth projects have been consuming a significant amount of capex (€582m YTD) but Fraport still managed to generate €82m in free cash flow:

(Source: Q3 earnings presentation)

The Q3 report somewhat reassured the market, which had lost its appetite for the shares of late. It was felt, at the time of the H1 results, that revenue growth had not translated sufficiently into net result and cash flow.

(Fraport AG's Germany-listed shares. Source: Yahoo finance)

This lack of patience displayed by investors creates an opportunity for those that have a long-term horizon, as the broader weakness in European equities depressed the share price further in the last quarter. I believe this weakness creates an attractive entry point, and recently bought some shares.

Valuation

As part of the Q3 earnings release, Fraport shared the following guidance:

(Source: Q3 earnings presentation)

Operating cash flow (OCF), capex, and the main balance sheet positions as of Sept 30, 2018, are set out below:

(Source: Q3 earnings presentation)

The equity value shown in the above table (€4.2B) is the book value. Market capitalization is currently €6.4B (at €69/share), which, when added to the €3.6B in net debt, gives us an Enterprise Value of €10B.

Considering the EBITDA guidance of 1.1B, Fraport currently trades at an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9. The current Frankfurt Airport alone (without the Terminal 3 expansion) would deserve this valuation. When one factors in the numerous growth avenues (Terminal 3, Brazilian airports, equity investments in the fast-growing areas), the shares look cheap at their current price of €69.

The Net debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.2 is not excessive for a utility-like business. It is unlikely to go down in the next few years due to heavy capex requirements for Terminal 3 and the new international airports, which will limit the potential to increase the dividend in the short term (2.2% yield at present). But I expect share price appreciation as the works progress.

Takeaways

Thanks to Fraport, investors can constitute a portfolio of airports by investing in a single name. In fact, Fraport offers the best of both worlds: the stability of a leading airport in Germany, and the growth prospects of emerging markets.

I thought I had missed the train (or flight) when the shares reached €90+ earlier this year, but short-term weakness brought what I believe is an attractive entry point. I expect the €90 level to be tested again as the market takes notice of the international potential of this company.

Note: Given the lack of liquidity of the U.S. traded shares, it makes sense to buy Fraport directly from the German stock exchange (ETR.FRA).

