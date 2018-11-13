Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Consumer Broker Conference Call (Transcript)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Morgan Stanley Global Consumer Broker Conference Call November 13, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

David Klein - EVP & CFO

James Sabia - EVP & CMO

Analysts

Dara Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley

Dara Mohsenian

All right. Before we get started, I have to read some important disclosures. Please note that there are important disclosures, including my personal holdings disclosure and Morgan Stanley's disclosures. They all appear as a handout available at the registration area and on the Morgan Stanley public website.

Some of the statements we will make may be considered forward-looking. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially. Any forward-looking statements made are based upon assumptions as of today, and Constellation Brands undertakes no obligation to update them. Please refer to Constellation's Form 10-K for a discussion of the risk factors that may affect actual results.

So with that, good morning, everyone. I'm Dara Mohsenian, Morgan Stanley's U.S. beverage, household products and food analyst. I'm joined today by Constellation Brands' CFO, David Klein, who we're always excited to have with us. And we're also particularly excited to have Jim Sabia here in his new role with his recent promotion to the newly created Chief Marketing Officer role across the company. In addition, we will be joined by Bruce Linton, Canopy Growth's Founder, Chairman and co-CEO during the breakout after this.

So thanks for coming, gentlemen. We appreciate it.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Dara Mohsenian

So David, I thought maybe we could start with beer margins. It's been such an important piece of the long-term story. This year, it doesn't look like we're going to see as much expansion as marketing moves up as a percent of sales. From a COGS standpoint, can you talk about the efficiencies that are potentially left as you look out over the next couple of years and if there's more productivity that can generate some margin expansion in the next couple of years here?

David Klein

Yes, so just to reset everybody on the history, in FY '14, we generated about 27% operating margins. And then last year, our FY '18, we finished the year at about 39.5% operating margins. So between some FX and commodity tailwinds, some really good pricing moves and some COGS work over that period of time, we saw really nice margin expansion. This year, we're really - like a lot of the competitive set, we're fighting a lot of headwinds in the form of increased logistics costs, some commodities incremental costs. And then earlier in the year, we had some FX headwinds that will go away and actually become a bit of a tailwind as we go through the rest of the year. And so this year, our guidance has this kind of holding our own on margins versus last year gross margins. I would say that the next real catalyst is getting incremental production capacity in Obregon and Mexicali. And when we get that capacity in place, those two plants are located on the West Coast of Mexico, and so that gives us some significant freight advantage for our shipments into California where we sell a little less than maybe 25% of our total volumes. So that's probably the next really big catalyst. We have some other things like a fifth furnace coming online at the end of this year at our Nava facility, but the business has become so large that adding a furnace will give you a several million dollar benefit, but it clearly doesn't drive the margin expansion the way it used to when we would simply add a furnace. And then the one point I would make about more near-term margins is that in Q3, and we said this on the call, so this isn't new news, but in Q3, we expect to spend about between 11% and 12% of net sales on Jim actually.

James Sabia

It's good ROI.

David Klein

Yes, that's very good ROI, and that's up from about 10% last year. So there will be a bit of a drag we think in Q3.

Dara Mohsenian

Right, okay. And you mentioned the marketing increase in your guidance for Q3. It implies almost a 30% year-over-year increase. So obviously for the full year, not quite at that level, but still a healthy increase. As we think about the marketing line going forward, with the big increase plan as a percent of sales this year, do you think you get leverage going forward? Or with some of this innovation cycle, might it continue to need to move up over time, especially given the strong top line growth, it really translates into high dollar growth over time maybe up...

David Klein

So we expect that we'll spend in that 9% to 10% range as we had in the past and probably more toward the top end of that range. And I'd like Jim to comment on this because we don't want to starve that spend because we are very meticulous about measuring our returns. And we get very impressive returns, both in the short run as well as over time from these investments. And Jim's team has done an outstanding job of actually driving more and more of our marketing dollars into working dollars as opposed to nonworking dollars that get this really good return. So I spend a lot of time in our meetings when we're talking about setting plans and so forth really pushing Jim and the team to continue to spend money, if we're going to get the sorts of returns that your initiatives can generate.

James Sabia

Yes, we take our regression model, right, to truly understand our marketing mix, what's return on investment, whether it's TV, social, digital, out of home, and we put it into the model and then we make changes accordingly. And what's been really beneficial for us over the last 5 to 7 years is that we've had a lot of pricing power. We've been taking place over the last 7, 8 years. So as we raise price, we're spending back. As David just mentioned, a dollar that we spend today on, say, Corona Extra, that gives us a return and then second year a 66% return. In the third year, it's about 33% return. So the residual value. So over the last 5, 6, 7 years, as we've been spending more and more money, we're just getting that momentum. And we were doing that around Corona Extra for the last 4, 5 years, but now we're starting to do with Corona Extra and now Modelo Especial. And I think you've seen the growth of Modelo over the last 3 or 4 years once we began buying general market advertising, investing against that brand. And then as the model tells us, one of the biggest drivers we have besides distribution is just the momentum. And the momentum is caused by the spend against target consumer and then the growth consumer. So the model is really working for us, where we're pricing up, spending back to get a momentum in driving the ROIs on these activities.

Dara Mohsenian

Okay. And then David, just to finish up on margins, we've seen a pretty big move in the peso recently. Is that something that could be favorable as you look out the next fiscal year, your hedging position? Is it less favorable? And second, just given we've seen a lot of volatility in the market and - around distribution costs, commodity costs, et cetera. Do you feel comfortable at this point that you have pretty good visibility looking out over the next couple of years? Or is there still a lot of volatility here in the P&L?

David Klein

Yes, I think there shouldn't be all that much volatility. We have a - we use a three year kind of layered hedging program for FX and commodities. We think this year, kind of on a year-over-year basis, the beer business will have a very small benefit from FX rates. Remember, I think it was about a year ago now that the peso - maybe I'm a little early, but over the last 12 months, the peso at one point had - was in the low 20s, MXN 22, MXN 23 to the dollar, right. So this year, we seem to have bounced around between that MXN 18 to MXN 20 range. So we don't think that should create a lot of volatility. I think the real headwinds that we'll just continue to face though are more related to things like some of the commodity pricing environment. So just seeing general kind of brewer PPI growth as well as we continue to see this rising freight lane rates, even if we can hedge for the diesel rates. So there's a little bit of headwind, but we believe it's our job to manage that, which is why we've said that we expect to be in same range as we were last year in terms of operating margins, but we expect our GP margins should be up a little bit year-over-year.

Dara Mohsenian

Okay, that's helpful. And then, Jim, we touched on marketing and how that drives beer volumes. Can you touch a little bit on the distribution outlook going forward? It's been an important piece of your growth story historically, distribution expansion. What's the outlook as you look out over the next few years, particularly given some of the larger brands are pretty well distributed at this point?

James Sabia

Yes, we've stated that 50% of our growth over the last 3 to 4 years is due to distribution, right? It's such a big driver for us, Especial - Modelo Especial, as we're going from kind of the unacculturated, biculture Hispanic accounts into the general market accounts. So we're growing in terms of A accounts and B accounts. We still have opportunity in what we call C accounts against Modelo, even Corona. The big opportunity for us continues to be space. I go to a retail store on a Saturday morning and see kind of what the action is on a Friday night. And 9 out of 10 times, in the retail stores that I go to, Modelo Especial is out of stock because we only have one facing or two facings. And there's such demand and velocity that we're trying to fight more and more space.

So with brands like Modelo, the brands like Corona Extra, it's really about trying to get incremental space with our power SKUs we have, but we still have so much opportunity. Think about Modelo Especial, we're going to introduce a 32-ounce quart in fiscal '20. And that SKU for Corona Familiar, for example, is about 5 million cases. So we think that's a good SKU for us on Modelo. We have 7-ounce that we're thinking about with Modelo. So we only have 165 SKUs. So our SKUs are very, very, very efficient for the retailer. So we're looking at incremental space, looking at shelf flow, we're working with retailers to try to really look at the high end and say, look at the velocity per point of distribution around our portfolio versus some of the other brands out there that don't have the velocity per point. So we believe there's still many years of runway with expanding our current space on our current SKUs and then also introducing more SKUs against Modelo, Corona, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca and some of our other innovation.

Dara Mohsenian

Okay. And can we talk a little bit about the innovation pipeline going forward. Obviously, you were out of capacity for years, and we've seen a lot of success with innovation as you generated some incremental capacity over the last 18 months here. So a, I'd love to get an update on Premier and Familiar. And year two, what are your expectations for those brands? A lot of times we've seen this boom-and-bust cycle in the beer industry where year two some of these introductions go into decline. So any thoughts around those brands year two would be helpful. And then can you talk about the next slate of innovations going forward? Premier would probably qualify as a grand slam. Familiar, maybe it's a two, three run homer. But as you look at the other innovations you've got lined up over the next year or two here, talk about how much they can contribute.

James Sabia

As you know, we have - we didn't innovate up until Constellation purchased the whole entire 2013, the brands, and then we had all the growth. So we took a step back to say, okay, now we're going to begin to innovate. So what should we do? And with Corona Extra and Corona, we haven't line extend that brand over 29 years. So Corona Premier was really the first innovation that we've had. And we did a - we understood that this segment of the beer population the light low carb was really gaining some traction. So we've had a lot of discussion on what should we do. Should we line extend Corona? Does it have branch stretch? Or should we come up with a brand-new brand under a different master brand? And if we felt like the master brand of Corona really have the opportunity to make Premier successful because when you talk to consumers about Corona, the first functional rational benefit is refreshing. So a low-carb, low-calorie beer is very refreshing.

So we introduced Corona Premier in three test markets. We learned a lot. We learned about incrementality. We learned about the consumer. We learned about what worked, what did not work. So then we went back to David and Bill, and we spent about $35 million against the introduction of Premier because we knew all that we knew everything about it, and we're very confident that we were going to be able to achieve our objectives with the Premier. I know Premier, we think it's a big brand. We think it has so much upside because where the consumer is going with better me and better for you, we're going to put more and more resources against it, and we're going to continue to advertise against it. Our target consumer right now, we really went after a little bit older male consumer. But we understand that it's really trying to cross over now to males and females, all different ages. So with Premier, a lot of upside, a lot of opportunity on distribution. We got a lot of good distribution on ACV, but we're really getting more and more. And the exciting part for us around Corona Premier is out west with Corona Light, it was very difficult to sell a Corona Light to Hispanic consumers from Mexico. They did not really want Corona Light.

And we tried, but it didn't work. Corona Premier is different, right? It's not Corona Light. It's Corona Premier. So we're starting to get some very good traction in some of the Hispanic accounts in California. And that's really exciting for us because we understand - we know that, that consumer also wants lighter beer as more refreshing beers. Familiar has been great. We had a 32-ounce quart for a number of years here in The States. We sold about 5 million cases. Now we have 12-ounce bottle. And the beauty of Corona Familiar is that we only advertise really in Spanish language TV. So most of our GP drops to our CAM line, contribution after margin. So it's a very, very profitable brand for us. So we're going to continue to advertise with Corona Familiar, but really against the kind of the unacculturated Spanish-dominant consumer. So we don't have to spend the $35 million, $40 million like Premier does. So they really work really well together. And as you can look at the portfolio now, you look at Corona Refresca.

So Corona Refresca is our first introduction in what we call the ABA space, and this is the flavored malt beverages. And here's another opportunity for us to say do we come up with something with a different brand name or can we brand line extend Corona. And we do a lot of research. We tested it. And this year, we're testing in the couple of DMAs, and the consumer really is gravitating to it, and it's going to be another brand that we're going to roll national in fiscal '20. So as you think about the Corona master brand, now we have five brands under that master brand, and we're still looking at is there more opportunity, is there more opportunity to stretch that brand, but we've been very, very cognizant and careful about how deep do we - and wide do we do it, right. So in terms of Corona - then there is Modelo Especial, which we still have so much opportunity to - for distribution or household penetration. For example, in beer, about 50% of households drink beer. And Modelo Especial's household penetration of that 50% is about 7%. So Corona is like 10% or 11%, and the highest brands are 12% and 13%. So there's still so much opportunity for Modelo to go from the unacculturated consumer to the bicultural to the acculturated general market consumer. So we're going to be a little bit slower on innovation around Modelo master brand. We have Negra. We have Chelada. But we're still working on more, but we're looking into the ABA space. As you've read, the hard seltzers. There's a lot of energy behind that. There's a lot of energy about better-for-you types of alcoholic beverage drinks. So that's where some of the new innovation that you're going to see, whether it's test in fiscal '20 or '21 that we're going to start to explore.

Dara Mohsenian

Okay. And with the strategies in place around Premier and Familiar, do you think they grow year two? What are you rough expectations? And on the Refresca front, how should we think about that brand? Is it more like Premier potential, more Familiar, how would you sort of think through where that brand's going to...

James Sabia

In the flavored malt beverage space, some of your largest brands are naturally not as big as your beer brands. So they don't have as much potential upside. But can we get to 5 million, 10 million cases, that's kind of our objective. If we're going to introduce a new SKU with the Corona brand name on it, it has to have some volume. So that's kind of the strategy there. Premier, like I said, we have a lot of energy for Premier. We just think this could be our next big brand because of the product benefits that it delivers to the consumer, and that's what you're looking for in terms of lower carbs, 2.6 grams of carbs and 90 calories, and it's a very, very good product. So we believe Premier has a lot of upside. Familiar has some upside. But as I mentioned, we're only going to target right now the Spanish-dominant consumer. So there are some limitations on how big that brand could be. But we're going to do more with that brand whether we line extend that brand with additional SKUs or we go from unacculturated to bicultural almost like what we did with Modelo Especial years ago, where it was all unacculturated. It came to bicultural and now to acculturation. Familiar is really unacculturated Hispanic, lot Mexican. But also in New York, you get some of the Dominicans and Central Americans and take that approach to Familiar. So very steady, constant approach over the course of the next five years or so.

Dara Mohsenian

Okay. And it sounds like what we heard from test markets, Refresca has done very well. I don't think the SVEDKA product has done quite as well, so expectations around that and how you guys are positioning that.

James Sabia

We're going to give up on the hard seltzer space. We've heard people think it could be 20 million, 30 million, 40 million 50 million, 100 million cases. So it is a category that we're going to participate in. We're going to continue to innovate against SVEDKA. We're going to continue to put more resources against SVEDKA. We're going to try to make it work. But if doesn't work, we're going to have others because it is a space that we believe could be a big brand in the ABA space. Okay. Do you want to share a commercial? We only got 13 minutes. What do you want to do, Dara? We can keep going. Let's keep.

Dara Mohsenian

Okay. Let's keep going.

David Klein

[Indiscernible] when you bring the marketing guy, like spot show up on the screen.

Dara Mohsenian

So we talked about some of the extensions on the Corona franchise. Do you guys view that as sort of a risk for brand equity longer term? And we've seen with the success of Premier that Extra and Light have declined in track channel data at least recently. So is that a concern? Do you just view that as sort of the cannibalization from Premier? But how do you guys think through that risk factor?

David Klein

Premier has been 74% incremental. So we take that all day long, right. So Corona Extra what we've done in fiscal '19, we're going to do in fiscal '20. We're starting to market Corona Extra and Corona Light together because if you go to retail, if you go to a local supermarket during the holidays, you will see their merchandise together. You will see some graphics together. So there, we're going to market those two together. So Corona Light's going to have the benefit of being an all Corona Extra commercials, which is we have a lot of media weight there. So we're watching the trends of Corona Extra and Corona Light. As you know, Corona Extra, we introduced draft just a couple of years ago, so that's a new format, and we're going to continue to expand in the U.S. Cans, we only have about 8% of our mix in cans on Corona Extra with some other imports 15%, 16%, 17%. So we think there's opportunity with Corona Extra. And the thing about Corona Extra, it's the number one beer in New York City. So it is a brand that multicultural consumers love. And the charge to the team is how do you maintain cultural relevancy with Corona Extra. And if you look at all some of the social media we've gotten from Jay-Z and Beyoncé and all these celebrities that we don't even - they do that on their own. So the strategy with Corona Extra is maintain the relevancy. And Corona Extra, with all the $100 million of advertising, that carries the Corona master brand and that gives the halo to the other brands under the Corona master brand. So we're going to - we're looking at all five of them across the portfolio. And like I mentioned, there are other opportunities, but we're very, very careful on overextending the master brand called Corona.

Dara Mohsenian

Okay. And David, maybe you can comment on if you expect the beer volume momentum to continue here at the pace we've been seeing recently. Some of the track channel Nielsen data has decelerated a bit, which has caused some concern in the marketplace. So just what you guys are seeing in terms of the sustainability of momentum from the last couple of years as you think going forward would be helpful.

David Klein

So when we look at the brands over the next 3 to 5 years using actually some of the same regression work that Jim was referencing earlier, we see an awful lot of runway, driven by incremental distribution spot. So not ACV necessarily, but incremental effective distribution. So getting the right packs and the right accounts. So we feel very comfortable with our kind of medium-term algorithm. There's a lot of runway in the beer business and then you pile on top of that the innovation that Jim's talking about. There's been a lot of noise over the last month or so, in particular, around the Nielsen data. But what happened, we use IRI in all of our reporting.

And like the recent 12 weeks in IRI, the brand - our beer business in total is up 13%. So there hasn't - there was a little bit of a dip on a one week basis a few weeks ago, and there was a lot of reaction to it. But fact of the matter is on a rolling 12 weeks basis, last week, it was up 13%. This week's data again rolling 12, still up 13%. So the brands look pretty good. I would then address the Nielsen component, which Nielsen went back and restated their data to include more convenience stores. And IRI is weighted more toward chains. Nielsen is weighted more toward independents. And so interestingly, our actual depletion so what really happens for us has been between 200 and 500 basis points below IRI, and it's now it would double imply, it's about the current Nielsen number. So - and the fact of the matter is our mix between chain and independents in the convenience channel is kind of right in the middle of where IRI and Nielsen is. So I think there's just been a lot of noise, but we're not seeing anything that's concerning to us as it relates to consumer takeaway.

Dara Mohsenian

Okay, that's helpful. And then there's been a few areas recently, David, where you've started to incrementally invest, including in cannabis, digital engagement, Fit for Growth. Can you talk about the ROI from that? And when you start to see significant ROI, it seems like the spend has ramped up pretty significantly there. So maybe expectations around the spend and when you get the ROI behind those areas.

David Klein

Sure, so we're doing several things that are coming through our - when we do our segment reporting actually come through our corporate line. We gave guidance at the beginning of the year that said our corporate spending would be between 2% and 2.5%. We were right now thinking we're going to finish the year at the high end of that range, and that's really driven by a couple of things. One isn't really an investment, it's just mark-to-market of our balance sheet hedges, which caused an SG&A spike earlier in the year that will actually get a little bit better as the year goes on, but that's partly what's driving us to the high end of our range. Then beyond that, we invested in our own internal activity around cannabis, which ultimately led us to making our incremental investment in Canopy. But with some of that spend - and we said we would spend somewhere around $10 million this year. We're going to spend almost the entirety of that amount. And what we did with that spend was a lot of consumer workaround, drinks brands, in particular, and so we're at a point where we had engaged with some agencies. We've developed some brand concepts.

We've tested them with consumers. We've actually tested the liquid, although without THC, and we've reserved names. So we've done a lot of good investing that we think will pay big dividends in the future. So that's one area we invested in this year. The other area is rebuilding the digital backbone for the company, and that's the digital enablement work that we set out to do this year. What that is intended to do is to actually make us a cloud, multicloud centric sort of business, give us closer connectivity with our consumers, closer connectivity with our retailers and closer connectivity with our distributors, which results in knowing our customer better, being able to do some of the marketing mix work that Jim talked about on maybe more of a real-time basis. It will allow us to be more efficient in our supply chain in terms of demand planning as well as make us more efficient in the back office. We probably won't see those benefits until our FY '21 and maybe moving in to '22 when all of our systems are live. And I will say one of the things that moved us toward the high end of our guided range on corporate spend is that we - while the total cost of our digital enablement program hasn't changed, the fact that we're going with more software-as-a-service solutions that reside in the cloud maybe drive down our total cost of ownership that has an accounting effect in that, I have to expense the cost of setup while I'm setting it up as opposed to historically you would have capitalize that and then depreciate it over the life of the software. So a little bit of maybe spend early on that we hadn't anticipated, but we think the benefit is going to be quite significant over time.

Dara Mohsenian

Okay. And over the last few years, you've been slowly rationalizing the low end of the wine business. There were some press articles out a few weeks ago that indicated you may get more aggressive there. So a, just take us through your thought process around the lower end piece of the wine portfolio, its level of attractiveness and importance to the organization or not. And b, if you were to hypothetically get proceeds from that or whatever it may be, where do you sort of put those dollars to work hypothetically?

David Klein

Yes, so we have been trying to manage the lower end of our portfolio for the last several years. On the last call, Rob and I were clear about the fact that we're getting more aggressive in that space because just like the beer industry bifurcated several years ago, so the high end, which we define as $25 a 24-bottle case, $25 and up for that size. The high end in wine, where we're seeing a bit of a bifurcation is in that $10 or $11 price point, where we're seeing significantly different characteristics in the marketplace above it versus below it. And so while our beer business is well positioned to take advantage of that high-end trend, our wine business isn't because we have a very large legacy business that's below $10. And so we've been driving all of our innovation toward products that are above $11 a bottle. Even our recent M&A has been in that space as well. And so we will aggressively look to manage the tale of our business. Now the issue that we have is that I don't really want to comment on the market rumor, but truth of the matter is, we're always looking - we'll always - basically, we'll sell anything to anybody. So we're always talking to folks about that sort of activity, a disposition kind of activity. The problem we always have though is even though those nonfocus brands in our portfolio are declining mid-single digits, we still think we can, in many instances, earn more on a cash flow basis by running those brands until they go to zero then - and trying to sell them in a transaction. I think you guys probably all saw the announcement about the Diageo transaction yesterday. We weren't part of that. Our best guess honestly from all of the investment bankers that we work with is that it was maybe a 7-ish times EBITDA sort of transaction. And so you look at that, and you say, if that's what the market is for those sorts of brands, what - if we continue to run the brands, can I extract more cash from them? So that's just the struggle we continue to have is, is it more of an organic discontinuation process or is going to be inorganic process? And by the way, what we would do with the cash is what we say we'd always do with the cash. Once we get below, once we get back into our target leverage ratio range, we would use those funds to buy back stock, payout our dividend and take advantage of any M&A activity that's available to us.

Dara Mohsenian

Okay. Jim, why don't we end with your thoughts around marketing in the wine and spirits side? Obviously, you've had tremendous success in beer over the last few years. But any initial thoughts around the opportunity on the wine and spirits side of the business?

James Sabia

Yes, it's been about five months that I've been able to now work across beer, wine and spirits. And one of the things that I've learned about wine especially is that the barriers of entry for wine are very low. You don't have to spend a lot of money to get on the shelf for wine. In beer, it's a fight. You got to spend money, you got to get shelf space. In wine, you can have a brand that - from New Zealand that is right next to Kim Crawford, which is one of the best brands out there in terms of velocity per point of distribution and get right on the shelf with them. So our strategy going forward is we've a line where we have seven wine brands in SVEDKA as what we call our blue chip brands, and we are putting more and more resources against those seven wine brands in SVEDKA. And we're looking at positionings, ownable, relevant positioning, like what's the benefit the emotional connection with Kim Crawford Meiomi. Woodbridge is almost - Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi is about 10.5 million cases, and we think there's a great opportunity to communicate to the consumers the benefits of this great product and how good the product is for the price point and the value. So we're taking it - we're going to put more and more resources against those 7 or 8 brands.

We're going to have TV advertising, social, digital. We're working closely with our sales folks on getting more points of distribution, more displays, and we think there's an opportunity where we're going to spend. We're going to build brands in the wine category. We're going to build brands - the way we build brands in beer, we're going to do that in wine. You think about Meiomi and Kim Crawford, their margins are 60%, 70%, and those are great, great brands. And a brand like Kim Crawford for example, when we talk to wine drinkers, and this is aided, where we list 10 wine brands, we put the little picture of the label, we put the name. 17% of wine drinkers aided or even aware of Kim Crawford, and it's like 17%. So there's so much opportunity just for aided awareness on a brand like Kim Crawford. Meiomi is a little bit higher at 31%, but the conversion rates at Meiomi are very, very high. So once a consumer taste Meiomi, he or she really likes to product because such a unique product having three appellations that make a pinot noir.

So we just think there's so much equity in these brands and so much opportunity between Meiomi, Kim Crawford even Black Box. Black Box is a $7.5 million case brand for us. Consumers are beginning to understand that wine in a box, if it's good quality, it's good because it lasts for 30 days you put it in your fridge. Woodbridge, Simi, and then we have our portfolio of Robert Mondavi wines in the Prisoner. We just opened up a tasting room up in Napa on Highway 29 of the Prisoner Wine Company. So we have the Prisoner, which is a $45 price point, and we're line extending off of that brand. So if you take the seven wine brands and SVEDKA, and I'm going to show you the SVEDKA advertising, and then you take the kind of the prestige wine brands and then you take even High West, which is a whiskey brand we have, and then we introduced the tequila brand called Mi Campo, and we have Casa Noble. So we have, as David say, we're premiumizing our portfolio because that's where the consumer is going. And we want to get there first and we want to spend some money, we want to make the barriers of entry into this categories higher. So if you're going to participate and compete, you're going to have to spend money. And it's going to be above-the-line advertising versus a lot of the below-the-line tactics that has been happening.

Dara Mohsenian

Okay, great. That's helpful. As a reminder, we'll have Bruce Linton join us from Canopy for the breakout. So we'll have plenty of opportunity for cannabis questions at the breakout.