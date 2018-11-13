Apple: Not A Repeat Of 2015-16

On Monday, shares of technology giant Apple (AAPL) led the market lower, falling more than 5% to their lowest level in a couple of months. The decline came after Lumentum (LITE), a company that supplies lasers for Apple's FaceID system, warned of a revenue shortfall, increasing fears over an iPhone slowdown. While some are starting to wonder if this is a repeat of the 2015-2016 period where Apple shares lost a third of their value as seen in the chart below, the situation today is much different, and that's a good thing.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Shares of Apple are now almost $40 off their all-time high, a decline of nearly 17%, as of Monday's close. The market came off its highs in October, and then Apple issued weak guidance at the beginning of this month. On Monday, the Lumentum news spooked the street, and it didn't help that both Longbow Research talked about weak iPhone orders alongside a negative JP Morgan note. Later on in the day, it was reported that notorious Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo cut his iPhone XR forecast by 30% through September 2019.

The last major iPhone panic came in 2015-2016 with the iPhone 6S line launch. Perhaps the biggest issue was that the iPhone 6 did so well that Apple could not hit a home run in back to back years. Last year, Apple did really well with the iPhone X, and this year we have the problem of management deciding to no longer report unit sales. As I mentioned in that linked article above, iPhone unit sales have been rather flat in recent years.

However, if we go back to that fiscal 2016 period, there were three quarters where iPhone unit sales dropped (-16.3% in Q2, -15.0% in Q3, and 5.3% in Q4). Part of the reason for the sales decline was that phone carriers stopped subsidizing the phones, instead going for a payment plan that allowed consumers to spread monthly payments out over two years. The success of the 6 line set the bar so high that it made quarterly comparisons tough.

Also, the 6S line started at the same price as the 6, meaning Apple had to sell the same number of units to generate the same amount of revenues (ignoring currency movements for argument's sake). This year, Apple can lose some unit sales over last year and still grow revenues, because the iPhone XR is more expensive than the 8, and the iPhone XS Max is more expensive than the X. The XS Max also has a 512 GB storage option that is much more expensive than last year's top of the line iPhone X, part of the reason why iPhone average selling prices soared in the most recent quarter.

Apple itself is also a much different business than it was three years ago. As you can see in the charts below, while the iPhone still generates the most revenue, it isn't as high as it used to be. Apple's services segment has basically doubled in three years, soon to be 20% of the overall business. Throw in sales of newer products like the AirPods, HomePod, etc., and we don't have to focus as much on iPhone unit sales each quarter.

(Source: Apple fiscal Q4 2015 and Q4 2018 data summaries)

Back in that late 2015 fiscal time period, Apple was also seeing major declines in unit sales of the iPad. Things for the tablet have stabilized recently, and like the iPhone, going to more expensive models means higher average selling prices. The new iPad Pros have a number of versions that go for well over $1,000 a pop, so you don't have to sell as many. Apple has also gone to more expensive and more powerful Mac models that cost quite a bit. You also didn't have that much in the way of impressive add-ons like the Pencil and AirPods then, which even though are reported as part of the "Hardware" segment currently, essentially raise the price of the whole phone or tablet package.

When the sales problems hit with the iPhone 6S line, it basically dragged down the stock for a number of quarters. By the time we got to Apple's earnings report in April 2016, as the estimates shot below shows, the street was calling for Apple to report a revenue decline of more than 10% for the period! Earnings per share were forecast to decline even more, despite some help at that some from the buyback.

Now take a look at current estimates for the March 2019 quarter. The street is currently calling for revenue growth of about 7% and for earnings per share percentage growth in the low teens. Even if those estimates come down based on all of the bad news we've been hearing recently, what's the worst that you can imagine, flat year over revenues? At that point, we're still nowhere near a 10% revenue decline, and management's recent $20 billion a quarter buyback pace will certainly help EPS, especially if shares continue declining.

Today, Apple is also in a much different financial situation than it was three years ago. With interest rates on the rise, the net cash position that is well over $100 billion means more interest income is being generated. Also, thanks to repatriation, the company doesn't have to take on billions in debt to fund its massive capital return plan, which will limit interest expenses as debt is paid back. Finally, lower US corporate tax rates mean billions more flow to the bottom line, and more cash flow is generated.

Apple shares tumbled on Monday after a number of supplier warnings and negative analyst notes increased worries over iPhone unit slowdowns, bringing back memories of the iPhone 6S stock crash a few years ago. However, Apple is not the same company it was then, as more expensive devices mean it can afford to lose some unit sales, and its Services business is twice the size and still growing. Even in a worst case scenario, we're still looking at flat to low single digit overall revenue growth in the next few quarters, much different than the mid to high single digit (or worse) declines back then. Throw in major tax changes, and the financial situation has also improved too. While Apple investors may feel some pain in the short term, there is nothing structurally wrong here that worries me about Apple in the long run.

Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.