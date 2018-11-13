Dividend Champion Spotlight: Sysco Corporation

Many of the businesses we review make a product that they take to market. However, playing the "middle man" can also be a solid business if the scale and resources are there to navigate the competitive landscape. Sysco Corporation (SYY) has used its size and scale to navigate a cut-throat environment in the food distribution business to power 48 years of dividend increases. Despite succeeding over time by using size to lead its industry, there are some headwinds that investors should be aware of. Sysco is a strong company, operating in an industry where profits are tough to come by.

Sysco Corporation sells, markets, and distributes products (primarily food products) to other businesses. The majority of its customer base is restaurants, but its customer base includes healthcare and educational facilities, as well as hotels.

The company generates more than $58 billion in revenues through its four primary operating segments. These are US Food Service, International Food Service, SYGMA, and Other. The food service operations account for 87% of total revenues.

Financial Performance

The top and bottom line growth stories have varied for Sysco over the past decade. Revenues have steadily climbed since the recession with a 10 year CAGR of 4.58%. Earnings on the other hand, trended downward for much of the past decade before surging since 2016. In all, earnings per share have grown at a CAGR of 4.08% over the past 10 years.

Moving onto the metrics that we use to gauge the company's financial performance, we will look first at operating margins, and the free cash flow conversion rate. When looking at the margin, we are looking for consistency more than anything. Meanwhile, we want to see a company convert at least 10% of its revenues into free cash flow. Companies that are consistently profitable and turn revenue into cash flow at a high rate are typically more flush with resources to grow the business, and the dividend.

We can see that Sysco converts a very low percentage of its revenues into free cash flow. Operating margins have also fluctuated. This is a product of how low margin/competitive the overall industry is. Freight and commodity costs can squeeze the company's profitability. Growth for the company is largely dependent on the company continuing to increase its revenues.

The next metric we look at will be Sysco's rate of cash return on invested capital. In other words, how much cash is management generating with the company's deployed resources. This is also a solid indicator of a company's competitive moat. A company with a high CROCI is typically profitable, as well as non-capital intensive. I look for the CROCI to come in at the low teens or higher.

Above, we can see that the CROCI has trended higher over the years. It currently stands at 13.25%. This is encouraging, especially when you consider the low margins that the business must run on in order to compete. To have this high of a CROCI on such thin margins really speaks to how well the company's resources are managed by leadership.

The balance sheet is our last stop through the financial metrics in our evaluation of Sysco. The balance sheet is important because a company that is over leveraged is exposed to rising interest rates, and the possibility of a cash crunch.

The company has made some acquisitions in recent years, which has pushed its debt load to more than $7.77 billion. This puts the balance sheet at 2.8X EBITDA. This exceeds the 2.5X leverage "threshold" that I use as my warning sign. Because the company relies on a high volume of sales to generate cash, a downturn in the business would potentially expose the company to financial problems. This is something potential investors in the stock need to monitor moving forward. The debt isn't high enough to put the company in "peril", but it could suffocate the company's cash flow, taking away from dividend growth and other growth ventures.

Dividend Outlook

Sysco Corporation is no stranger to the dividend champions list. The company has raised its dividend for 48 consecutive years. The dividend is paid out to shareholders every quarter, and totals an annual sum of $1.44 per share. The dividend yields 2.01% on the current price of stock. This yield will likely turn off income focused investors, who can get a much higher 3.22% from 10 year US treasuries.

Given how low the dividend's yield is, you would think that the dividend's growth would be higher than it is. Over the past 10 years, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 5.7%. This outpaces the historic inflation rate, but still fails to stand out. The dividend will likely grow somewhat conservatively moving forward. The company has about $750 million left over after dividends are paid from free cash flow, and Sysco does dabble in buying back stock. The left over funds will be needed to pay down debt so the company is not likely to explode the payout ratio.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

As I mentioned earlier in the article, the company's low margin business means that growth comes mostly from growing its top line. Sysco is the largest US food distributor with sales that double its closest competitor. Part of Sysco's growth strategy has come from acquisitions. In 2016, the company acquired European food distributor Brakes Group for $3.1 billion. The company has made other acquisitions since then, such as Supplies On The Fly, and Doerle Food Services (both for undisclosed amounts). These acquisitions help give Sysco a footprint in target markets. The US is Sysco's largest market. As the largest domestic player by a wide margin, international markets will continue to be a growth opportunity for Sysco. Its large scale should enable it to compete in markets with emerging middle class demographics.

Investors should also keep in mind some risks to Sysco's business. While Sysco's large size and scale somewhat protect it from challenging environments (or at least better than its competitors), the company's position as a "middle man" in a low margin business can carry inherent hurdles. The company's massive scale give it the ability to offer its customers a competitive combination of quality products at low prices. However, the market is still very competitive and doesn't allow for much "wiggle room" on pricing. Inflation of commodities and rising freight costs can squeeze margins for Sysco. In addition, any disruptions in Sysco's supply chain could potentially be disastrous. The company can ill afford a disruption that would cripple its sales.

Valuation

Shares of Sysco are just higher than the midpoint of their 52 week range at a little more than $67 per share. Analysts are projecting that Sysco will earn about $3.42 per share this year. This places the stock at a valuation of just over 19.5X this year's earnings. This is right in line with Sysco's 10 year median PE multiple (which also happens to be 19.5X).

We will compare this against the free cash flow yield. I like using cash flow as a valuation instrument because cash is a more organic indicator of a company's strength. By maximizing the amount of cash flow we receive for our investment, we are setting ourselves up for strong returns. I typically look for a FCF yield to come in at the high single digits or higher. We can see in the chart below that the current yield of 4.76% is below this benchmark, but it also isn't the highest/lowest it has been. This supports the notion that the stock is neither a bargain at current prices, nor is it drastically overvalued.

Ultimately, it seems like Sysco stock is in the range of fair value at the current stock price. While this may be ok for long term investors, it doesn't really give investors a margin of safety to work with. I would reconsider my stance on the stock if it were to come down at least 10% from where the stock currently is. This would mean that shares get interesting in the $61 per share range. However, the business possesses some negative traits (low margins, hefty debt burden) that may turn you off altogether.

Wrapping Up

What investors can expect out of Sysco is a company that dominates an industry that is typically unappealing to investors. Sysco is a strong force that uses size and scale to muscle out smaller competitors. However, I have questions about whether the merits of Sysco can outdo the limiting factors of the operating environment.

The margins and free cash flow conversion rates result in the company leaning on revenue growth to move cash flows. When you factor this into a balance sheet that is starting to get too debt saturated, the overall appeal of Sysco begins to tarnish some.

