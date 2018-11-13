MGY Reports Strong 3Q18 Results With Strong Free Cash Generation; Production Guidance Increased

This is a pre call note

The 3Q18 Numbers and Key Items Brief:

Oil differential: Achieved 105% premium to Nymex WTI.

Balance Sheet: Strong with high liquidity

Guidance: Increased, see below

Free Cash Flowing. Spending in the quarter: $112 mm Capex vs $216 mm EBITDA

Capex for the quarter was forecast at $148 mm from the limited number of analysts publishing on the name at this time.

YTD capex has been 50% of EBITDA

Guidance:

2018 Volumes: Increased to 53 MBOEpd (up 35%) vs prior guidance of 50 MBOEpd.

4Q18 guidance initiated at 59 MBOEpd. The Street is at 53 MBOEpd for 4Q.

2018 Capex: No change to prior comments of an expectation for spending to be in a range of 50 to 55% of 2018 EBITDA. This is a 60 net well plan accomplished with 3 rigs.

2019 - Not yet other than to say that spending will be limited to a range of 50 to 60% of expected EBITDA and they will move to 4 rigs.

Highlights: Not much color in the release but more was included in the new presentation.

Karnes County: (14,509 net acres but majority of production for now).

41.4 MBOEpd in 3Q from 39.6 in 2Q

Karnes breakeven at $28 WTI

Still at two rigs

Look for comments on the call on the Lower Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk programs here.

Giddings Field: (459,000 net acres)

Segment production jumped to 13.8 MBOEpd in 3Q from 10 in 2Q,

Giddings breakeven at $28 WTI

Austin Chalk completions were scheduled during the quarter and while there is no detail on them in the release we expected to hear about them on the call.

Still at 1 rig but again noted they will go to 2 rigs here in early 2019.

Balance Sheet:

Net debt to annualized 3Q EBITDA of 0.4x.

Liquidity of $587 mm with an undrawn revolver.

Favorite Quote Watch:

"Our strategy and business model was to establish a company whose basic characteristics would appeal to generalist investors - this includes generating real earnings from the start, achieving high full-cycle and pretax operating margins, spending within 60 percent of our gross cash flow drilling wells in order to achieve moderate growth of 10 to 15 percent per year, and finally, maintaining a strong balance sheet with low leverage."

"We are pleased to report that our results are delivering on our business model objectives."

Nutshell: Good quarter. We'd like to see more of an operations update included with the release but this is the first time they will be speaking post quarter so they may want to present big picture more than operations this time. We like the message reiterated in the first favorite quote above. We continue to own MGY in the ZLT as well as in the Personal Accounts (added yesterday) for a near term trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.