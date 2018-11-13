Moderna Seeks $500 Million In IPO

I'll provide an update when we learn more details about the IPO from management.

Moderna (MRNA) intends to raise gross proceeds of $500 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing mRNA-based technologies and treatments for a wide range of diseases.

MRNA is seeking to go public at a challenging time for biopharma firms due to stock market volatility.

Company & Technology

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna was founded in 2010 to discover and develop mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines across a broad array of human diseases.

Management is headed by Founding CEO and Director Stéphane Bancel, who has been with the firm since 2011 was previously CEO at bioMérieux.

mRNA transfers the instructions stored in DNA to make the proteins required in every living cell. Every cell in the human body leverages mRNA in the existing natural processes to produce a huge variety of proteins, including secreted, membrane, and intracellular proteins, in varying quantities, in different locations, and in various combinations.

Moderna has developed and continues to invest in its platform, Research Engine and Early Development Engine, to boost technological advancement of mRNA medicines. The company has a portfolio pipeline of 21 programs, ten of which have entered clinical studies and three others have open INDs.

The company has created and specializes in six different modalities:

Prophylactic vaccines

Cancer vaccines

Intratumoral immuno-oncology

Localized regenerative therapeutics

Systemic secreted therapeutics

Systemic intracellular therapeutics

Below is a brief overview video of how Moderna develops and delivers personalized cancer vaccines:

The company’s most advanced drug candidate, AZD8601, is a localized regenerative medicine for patients with Myocardial ischemia (VEGF-A). The company’s pipeline also includes therapeutics for:

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine (mRNA-1777)

Cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine (mRNA-1647)

Human metapneumovirus+PIV3 (hMPV +PIV3) vaccine (mRNA-1653)

Avian Influenza pathogen H10N8 vaccine (mRNA-1440)

Avian Influenza pathogen H7N9 vaccine (mRNA-1851)

Zika virus vaccine (mRNA-1325)

Chikungunya virus vaccine (mRNA-1388)

Personalized Cancer Vaccine or PCV (mRNA-4157)

OX40L Solid tumor/lymphoma (mRNA-2416)

OX40L+IL23+IL36γ Solid tumors/lymphoma (mRNA-2752)

Below is the current status of the firm's development pipeline:

Investors in Moderna included Merck (MRK), EDBI, Fidelity Management and Research Company, Pictet Private Equity Investors S.A., ArrowMark Partners, BB Biotech Ventures (OTC:BBAGF), Viking Global Investors and Alexandria Venture Investments, among others.

Market & Competition

The firm has many drug development programs, so its market size and dynamics are a combination of almost two dozen separate market opportunities.

Major competitors that provide or are developing mRNA-based technologies include:

BioNTech

CureVac

eTheRNA Immunotherapies

Translate Bio (TBIO)

Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

Ethris

Genevant Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Financial Status

MRNA’s recent financial results can be summarized as having received large amounts of collaboration and grant revenues and even larger R&D and G&A expenses associated with the firm’s numerous product candidate pipeline.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¾ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Moderna S-1

As of September 30, 2018, the company had $1.1 billion in cash and $412.7 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Below are relevant financial metrics and percentages, derived from the S-1 filing:

TTM Revenue Period TTM Revenue Variance vs. Prior Through Q3 2018 $ 99,647,000 87.5% 2017 $ 205,825,000 189.9% 2016 $ 108,396,000 Operating Profit Period Operating Profit Variance vs. Prior Through Q3 2018 $ (260,235,000) 114.4% 2017 $ (269,356,000) 120.4% 2016 $ (223,771,000) EBIT Period EBIT Through Q3 2018 -261.2% 2017 -130.9% 2016 -206.4% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Variance vs. Prior Through Q3 2018 $ (239,845,000) 104.9% 2017 $ (342,772,000) -496.7% 2016 $ 66,734,000

Sources: Moderna S-1 and IPO Edge

IPO Details

Moderna intends to raise $500 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, not including customary underwriter options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund drug discovery and clinical development, further expansion of our manufacturing platform and capabilities, and infrastructure to support our pipeline; to fund further development of our mRNA technology platform and the creation of new modalities; and the remainder to fund working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Piper Jaffray, Bryan Garnier, Oddo BHF, Oppenheimer & Co, Needham & Company, and Chardan.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar yet.

