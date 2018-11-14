ABBV Is An Even Bigger Buy After The Midterms

Now that the midterms have passed and Congress is in a gridlock, we do not expect much bipartisan dealmaking to happen in the near future.

Investment Thesis

Now that the midterm election is in the rearview mirror, for the most part, investors do not have the uncertainty of who will control Congress hanging over their heads. A lot of industries were watching the results of the elections very closely, drug makers being one of them. Now that we have a split Congress, who seem to not be interested in any bipartisan deals, drug makers like AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) can breathe a sigh of relief. Though both sides want to bring down the cost of drugs, we believe their unwillingness to work together will cause gridlock going forward, thus we are even more confident in ABBV’s future.

Photo Credit

Split Congress And What It Means For ABBV Investors

Both sides of the aisle, including remarks from the President, have wanted to drive down the price of drug prices. According to an article published by the Washington Post, Americans spend about $1,100 on average per person per year. Those yearly costs are easily the highest in the world. Now, I understand, and I can see the drug making companies screaming at the computer screen as they are reading this article, that we have the most advance drugs in the world. The technology and the research that companies in America have put into practice is not free, and it is the most advance there is. An average cancer drug in the United States will run close to $10,000 PER MONTH.

Some may be thinking to themselves, well doesn’t insurance pick up the majority of the cost? Your thinking is correct, but those costs eventually get passed down to the public through higher premiums. According to an NBC midterm exit poll, healthcare was the top issue for voting Americans in this last midterm. Both parties want to bring down drug costs, but the chances of a bipartisan agreement with this Congress is slim to none. With the Democrats now holding the majority in the House of Representatives, they are already loading their indictment cannon and more focused on investigations, while Republicans are looking for a Tax Cut 2.0 plan. The gridlock will end up keeping the system the same and we do not envision any changes to the business environment for ABBV in the near future. Due to the gridlock, we are even more confident in ABBV going forward, and investors are starting to take note, as the stock has gained 15% since the turn of the calendar to November.

Strong Q2 Earnings Beat

ABBV began the year very strongly with the stock jumping over 25% in the first month of 2018, hitting an all-time high of $125.86. Since then things have been tough sledding for the company as drug makers have come under fire politically and fears that ABBV may be a one trick pony. We have to admit, we were in that “one trick pony” camp early on, but since we have dived deeper into the company’s pipeline and see their potential at continuing to grow their dividend at a healthy clip, we switched our view on the company.

Year-to-date, ABBV stock is down about 8%, while the S&P 500 is up about 1%. When looking at how the stock has performed on the year, one would think ABBV may be performing poorly, but in fact it’s the complete opposite. In AbbVie’s recent Q2 earnings, the company met or beat consensus estimates. Adjusted EPS of $2.00 was 41% higher than prior year and 1% higher than consensus estimates of $1.98. Revenue of $8.28 billion grew 19% from prior year and was in-line with what analysts had expected for the quarter. In addition, the company raised the 2018 EPS guidance range for the remainder of the year from $7.66 - $7.76 to $7.76 - $7.86, which was in-line with the $7.81 analysts expected for the remainder of the year. Overall, it was a pretty solid quarter for the company.

Here is a quick snapshot of the quarterly results:

ABBV Q2 2018 YOY Change Revenue $ 8,278 19.2% US Sales $ 5,459 17.5% Int’l Sales $ 2,819 22.7% Gross Margin % 76.6% (130)bps Operating Margin % 33.4% (500)bps Net Income $ 1,983 3.6% Adj EPS $ 2.00 40.8% Humira Sales $ 5,185 9.9%

Chart created by author

There is no question that Humira growth is slowing, but the drug is so successful, that it is expected to remain the top selling drug in the world through 2023, which is when biosimilars will start to come online in the United States. Due to the dominance of Humira, the slowdown in growth can be overblown at times. To give investors an idea on how dominant the drug is, its 2017 sales were $18.4B and the next closest selling drug was Rituxan, which brought in 2017 sales of $9.2 billion. Outside of Humira growth, another area that has concerned investors has been the results, or lack of results I should say, as it relates to their recent acquisition drug, Rova-T, which has not panned out thus far in early trials.

Taking a deeper look at the high-level metrics, one of the first items ABBV investors look for are Humira sales, and rightfully so, as the drug made up 63% of total sales for the period. In fact, 85% of total sales for the period was made up of only three drugs: Humira, Imbruvica, and HCV.

An important metric to keep an eye on with pharmaceutical companies and dividend payers is free cash flow, or FCF. Free cash flow is used to cover the dividend as well as fund the R&D department. FCF through the first half of the year grew over 40%. Over the course of the last year, ABBV has hiked their dividend 50% from prior year.

Photo Credit

A Core Group of Drugs With A Clear Leader

Humira has been and continues to be the best-selling drug in the world. As stated above, the drug makes up over 60% of total revenues at ABBV. This can be seen as a negative by many ABBV bears, but with a loaded pipeline, the company should be able to right the ship as the Humira run still has legs for at least the next few years. As seen in the chart above, Humira sales grew 10% in the most recent quarter to a record $5.2 billion. Through the first half of the year, annualized Humira sales have reach $19.8 billion, meaning growth is expected to be around 7-8% on the year. Management believes Humira sales will peak in 2020 at around $21 billion per year.

Source: ABBV Investor Presentation

Though growth is expected to slow for the drug, sales will continue to climb in the near term and management believes Humira will remain a key part of the company’s cash flow story through at least 2025, which is once biosimilars have had a chance to be used by consumers for a few years.

The company’s second largest selling drug, Imbruvica is supposed to reach peak annual sales of $7.5 million by 2020 according to EvaluatePharma. This will certainly help when Humira starts to really slow down, but the drug still accounts for less than what Humira brings in through half the year right now. Imbruvica is co-developed with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). This drug saw sales of $850 million in Q2, and has grown 37% through the first half of the year.

The company’s third best-selling drug is Mavyret, a hepatitis C drug. This drug has seen positive momentum and has allowed the company to close the gap in the Hepatitis C space on rival Gilead (GLD). GlobalData expects Mavyret to catapult AbbVie ahead of their rival by the end of this year. Year-to-date sales of HCV have outpaced Imbruvica, as it will look to be the company’s second largest drug, in terms of sales, by the end of the year. Sales through Q2 have grown 288% to $1.9 billion.

The Pipeline of Champions

As we mentioned earlier, due to the impact Humira has on the top and bottom line for the company currently, it will take a village to replicate that as things begin to slow. Luckily, the company has been continuing to grow their free cash flow, which has led assisted in funding the busy research and development team, which is key in the pharmaceutical space, as you could imagine. The company’s R&D team has been active, as they currently possess the second largest potential drug pipeline, in the pharmaceutical industry, of $21.2 billion by 2024. Two of the leading drugs in the pipeline are Elagolix and Rova-T.

As it is well known, Rova-T has run into FDA issues in their early testing phase, which has been a major concern for investors as of late, and rightfully so, as ABBV paid $9.2 billion to acquire Stemcentrx in 2016. The sole reason behind this acquisition of Stemcentrx was to gain access to Rova-T. Though the drug is still in the testing phase, it does pose a big risk in terms of a write-down to the Stemcentrx acquisition, so that will be something we will definitely be keeping an eye on.

Elagolix is another drug the company has in their pipeline used to treat endometriosis, which recently received FDA approval and is estimated to have peak annual sales of $1.2 billion, according to EvaluatePharma. Upadacitinib is an immunology drug that recently wrapped up phase 3 testing and based on the positive results, the company is expecting to receive FDA approval sometime next year. This drug is expected to bring in peak annual sales of $6.5 billion, according to company management.

These pipeline drugs are just a few that ABBV have up their sleeve, so the company is well stocked with potential gems, but as we have seen with Rova-T, things can go south quickly. Here is a look at the pipeline and potential launch dates.

Source: ABBV Investor Presentation

The flip side of a loaded pipeline is loaded costs. Another angle bear investors take when discussing ABBV has been their elevated debt levels. Since the end of 2013, the company’s debt levels have ballooned 155%, to $36.5 billion. To calm investors fear over these ballooning debt levels is the fact the company brought in operating cash flows of $10.7 billion in the last 12 months, which helps cover the rising dividend and debt that is currently due. The rising debt levels are certainly something to keep an eye on as we move forward because with the rising debt levels to fund R&D, the company will need one of these pipeline drugs to hit soon.

ABBV Is Trading At Historic Lows

Since the beginning of July, the healthcare industry as a whole has hit its stride, with the Health Care Select SPDR ETF (XLV) up about 10% during that period, after the market-wide hiccup in October. ABBV has underperformed the XLV during that same period with a negative 3% return. The stock is down about 8% on the year. Selling pressures from failed Rova-T trials to political comments from Washington attacking the prices on certain drugs, has led ABBV to a lackluster performance, thus far, but investors are taking note of the gridlock in Washington. In addition to the gridlock in Washington, which should deem well for the company going forward, just taking the company at face value they are firing on all cylinders. What does this mean for investors? Now may be one of your best opportunities to scoop up some shares of this high-yielding blue-chip pharmaceutical company for the long-term.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The stock had recently reached key support levels around $78 and has since bounced nicely. Currently, the stock is trending upward towards a key resistance level near $92. If the stock can break this level, we would expect to see things to continue to the upside, which would be more in line with how the company is performing from a fundamental standpoint. Currently, the stock trades at a forward P/E of just 10x, while the industry as a whole is near 17x forward earnings. Over the past five years, the stock has traded at an average P/E of 14.7x, thus indicating the stock may be undervalued.

Another way we like to value certain stocks is based on their dividend yield. The stock currently yields a generous dividend of 4.28%. Over the past five years, the stock has yielded a dividend of 3.44%, again indicating the stock may be undervalued as it currently trades. ABBV happens to have one of the highest yields in their respective space. In addition to having a generous dividend, ABBV management has grown their dividend at an average rate of 13% since inception. The dividend is well covered as well, as the company currently has a payout ratio of only 57%, which indicates further dividend growth in the future, as long as cash flows remain strong and debt levels do not continue their steep assent.

Lastly, let’s take a look at the FAST Graphs chart:

Source: FAST Graphs

Investor Takeaway

The drug industry is one of the most competitive industries around, with numerous companies vying to uncover the next Big Drug. That being said, the industry does provide protection against a recession, with a wide-moat due to the necessity of many of their products. Due to the nature of the industry, many risks are present based on failed tests or pipelines not coming to fruition, but the opportunity is plentiful. As such, based on the risks, we recommend that when investing within the industry, you stick to industry-leading, blue-chip dividend stocks, like that of AbbVie.

AbbVie maintains a well-respected management team and sports the #1 selling drug in the world and one of the largest pipelines in the industry. In addition, with the stock trading at historic lows from a Forward P/E perspective combined with a high-yield and ample free cash flow to fund the growing dividend in the future, we believe the stock has big upside in the long run.

Author’s Note: We hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. If you do not currently follow us and would like to be notified of future articles, please hit the "Follow" button above. As always, we look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. We have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and we ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.