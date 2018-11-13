Eventbrite: Full Steam Ahead After First Earnings Release

Virtually no internet or digital media stock has done well post-earnings this quarter, but one I was particularly hopeful on was Eventbrite (EB), the online ticketing platform that went public in September at $23 per share. Encouraged by the company's strong growth and its rapidly gaining share in the online ticketing industry, plus by its possible extensions into sports and movie ticketing, I purchased shares of Eventbrite on the first day of its IPO. Though shares initially rose toward $40, they've been caught in a bearish trap since the beginning of October. I had hoped that a strong earnings quarter in Q3 would be the first catalyst to lift Eventbrite toward a more proper valuation, but instead, shares dropped 8% in after-hours trading.

EB data by YCharts

In spite of the bizarre earnings reaction, I found little reason to be bearish on Eventbrite post-Q3. Its earnings in the quarter were strong - both from a revenue growth perspective as well as adjusted EBITDA. In addition, Eventbrite gave upside guidance for Q4, as shown in the snapshot below:

Figure 1. Eventbrite Q4 guidance Source: Eventbrite investor relations

Analysts, on the other hand, were only expecting a consensus of $71.5 million for Q4 (as reported by Yahoo! Finance), and given Eventbrite's healthy beat this quarter, it's more than likely that the company outperforms in Q4 as well.

Eventbrite's post-earnings crash has also made the stock considerably cheap. Now trading at $29 per share, Eventbrite has a market cap of $2.21 billion. If we net off the $511 million of cash and $74 million of debt on Eventbrite's balance sheet, that's an enterprise value of just $1.77 billion.

Versus a consensus estimate of $358.9 million in revenues for FY19 (which only gets us to a very conservative +26% y/y versus consensus estimates of $285.2 million for this year), this represents a valuation of just 4.9x EV/FY19 revenues. For a fast-growing stock like this, even the slight gross margin deficit (Eventbrite's gross margin in the high 50s trails behind most internet stocks) doesn't explain the huge valuation gap to peers.

On the product front, Eventbrite is also taking plenty of initiatives to fuel growth and gain additional market share. It launched Eventbrite Music this quarter to streamline the event creation process for musicians and artists, and additionally, the company announced a partnership with YouTube (GOOG) that will allow them to access a ticket-buying feature directly from a YouTube page. An example, taken from Eventbrite's Q3 shareholder letter, is shown below:

And while the company has made no progress on the film or sports front as of yet, the possibility of adding those massive markets to Eventbrite's TAM also keeps me hopeful about Eventbrite's growth trajectory. What I see in Eventbrite is a company that has been unfairly punished by the markets and given a discount valuation despite the vast opportunities ahead of it. In my view, Eventbrite is a clear buy.

Q3 download

Let's review the results of Eventbrite's results in greater detail. The company ran into a few snags in the quarter that investors may have focused on too much, but overall the results were ahead of expectations, especially on the growth side.

Figure 2. Eventbrite 3Q18 results Source: Eventbrite investor relations

Net revenues grew 45% y/y to $73.6 million, crushing Wall Street's estimates of $718 million (+41% y/y) by a comfortable four-point margin. Underscoring the company's revenue rise was both an increase in the volume of paid tickets as well as a rise in the average revenues per ticket. Here's a look at the company's paid ticket volumes over the past five quarters:

Figure 3. Eventbrite paid ticket growth

Source: Eventbrite investor relations

On a year-over-year basis, tickets sold of 24 million grew 32%. Eventbrite also noted that on an organic basis (that is, excluding tickets sold on the acquired Ticketfly and Ticket platforms), ticket sales still grew by 25% y/y - defeating at least part of the argument that much of Eventbrite's growth is predicated on acquisitions. Eventbrite also noted that an uptick in the amount of creators signing on to the Premium and Professional packages drove an increase in Eventbrite's net revenue per paid ticket to $3.08, which represents a 10% y/y increase.

The one potential red flag this quarter was a slight dip in gross margins. Eventbrite has already been criticized by investors for having a relatively lower gross margin relative to internet peers, potentially leading to some of the valuation gap. Gross profits fell further this quarter to 57.2%, which is down 140bps from 58.6% in the year-ago quarter. Eventbrite has an explanation for this, however - it recognized $2.7 million of amortization from the Ticketfly acquisition. In the absence of this adjustment, gross margins would have been higher at 61.0%. The company expects these gross margin effects to fade in Q4, when the Ticketfly acquisition gets fully folded in to Eventbrite.

On the opex side, Eventbrite achieved tremendous operating leverage. In particular, Eventbrite managed to drive down sales and marketing expenses to just 23.7% of revenues, down 460bps from 28.3% in the year-ago quarter. Similarly, Eventbrite also managed to scale down product development costs to 17.5% of revenues, down 90bps from the year-ago quarter. These operating efficiencies, slightly offset by a small increase in general and administrative spending (though many of these items were one-time, incurred in connection with Eventbrite's IPO), helped to reverse some of Eventbrite's gross margin losses.

Overall, in addition to strong top-line growth, Eventbrite was able to drive tremendous growth in EBITDA to $11.2 million, representing a respectable ~15% margin that is a huge step up from essentially breakeven in the third quarter of last year:

Figure 4. Eventbrite EBITDA

Source: Eventbrite investor relations

How should investors react?

I see no immediate red flags that should propel a further selloff in Eventbrite shares. The stock is likely consolidating after making rapid recoveries from a low of ~$25 during the October pullback. I'm happy to hold on to my shares at this juncture and add more if Eventbrite continues to drop into the mid $20s.

When looking at the large market opportunity in front of Eventbrite - including untapped markets like sports tickets - it's difficult to imagine a scenario in which Eventbrite shares get stuck at under 5x forward revenues. If the company was burning a hole through its cash, it would be a different story - but post-IPO, Eventbrite remains well-capitalized with more than $500 million of cash amid improving EBITDA results. Investors should take a longer-term view on this stock and buy while the price is low.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.