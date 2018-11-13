A Renewed Spark At Accuray, But Follow Through Is Critical

Accuray is undervalued if it can finally put together some real momentum, but that has proven frustratingly elusive many times in the past.

China may finally start delivering on its potential, with clarity on licensing and progress in finding a joint venture partner, while R&D advancements could help U.S. adoption/orders as well.

Accuray's fiscal first quarter was a little better than expected, and management is looking to restructure operations to further reduce operating expenses.

One of the perennial challenges in investing is maintaining a healthy balance of skepticism and realism while still allowing for the possibility of upside (and avoiding poisonous cynicism), and that can be particularly challenging when you’re dealing with companies with spotty track records. Accuray (ARAY) has had moments in the past when it looked like the story was finally coming together and the company was poised to generate meaningful forward progress, but those moments were all too brief and the company has struggled to post any real growth since the merger of TomoTherapy and Accuray in 2011.

Accuray’s fiscal first quarter got things off to a good start and there are credible reasons to believe that this fiscal year could be the start of a long-awaited meaningful improvement in the company’s financials. Even modest growth expectations would support a price above $5.50 and a fair value into the high single-digits is not unreasonable, but successful execution and delivery has long proven elusive for this company and I’m not confident enough to go all-in recommending Accuray shares on a “it’s different this time … really!” thesis.

Decent Financials, With More Focus On Costs

Accuray came in a little better than expected on at least some metrics for its fiscal first quarter. Revenue rose 5% overall and was slightly better than expected, with product revenue up 7% and service revenue up 4%. Product mix wasn’t quite as favorable (less CyberKnife revenue), though, and product gross margin declined more than two points from the year-ago level, while service margin also declined by more than two points, leading to an overall 240bp year-over-year decline.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $4 million, though, and that was better than expected. What’s more, management is pursuing an organizational restructuring that will include workforce reductions outside of its commercial operations and lead to a projected $15M/yr in savings. Although I’m not arguing for a company spending more than it needs to, I do hope that management is careful with how and where it cuts; if order growth does materialize as bulls have long hoped, the company needs to be able to meet those orders promptly and efficiently.

Decent Orders, With Some Signs Of Progress

Accuray started the year with 10% growth in gross orders, and the order total beat expectations by about 5%. Radixact orders were particularly strong (more than double the year-ago level), though CyberKnife orders were down year over year. Although I’ve expressed some concern about the trajectory for the CyberKnife business in the past, I’d also note that quarter-to-quarter order totals and mix have always been volatile.

Around half of Accuray’s first quarter orders were for new vaults, and the company continues to see more success with smaller community hospitals that previously wouldn’t have really considered Accuray and would instead have gone straight to Varian (VAR) (or maybe Elekta (OTCPK:EKTAY) ). Some of this is testament to the sales effort, but a lot of it is also attributable to the improvements the company has made in recent years in terms of product performance reliability.

Roughly 40% of Accuray’s orders were competitive takeaways, leaving a small remainder of orders as replacements for earlier Accuray placements.

Accuray saw sizable order age-outs this quarter, pushing net orders down 51% versus the prior year and leading to a 1% decline in the backlog. While that sounds bad, a meaningful percentage of those age-outs appear due to licensing issues in China. Management announced that there has finally been a breakthrough with the Chinese license process, with the government having cleared 188 Type A and 1,208 Type B licenses through the end of 2020. Accuray won’t get all of that, but it should meaningfully improve on the company’s conversion of backlog to revenue and drive stronger revenue growth in the coming quarters (and maybe years).

Accuray also updated investors on progress with finding a Chinese JV partner. As a reminder, Accuray has been hoping to find a China-based partner to accelerate its business prospects within China. As a country, China is facing significant challenges in building out its healthcare infrastructure to support the needs of its large population, and that extends into radiation oncology. While Accuray’s Onrad system was designed as a lower-cost system for markets like China, Accuray is hoping to leverage a Chinese partner to manufacture and distribute lower-cost systems using their technology in China. Management reported that they are in exclusive late-stage negotiations with a potential partner, and hopefully the company will successfully conclude an agreement that will allow them to more effectively target the Tier B opportunity in China.

Slow Progress Is Still Progress

I think it’s worth noting that for all of the good news and positive market reaction immediately after earnings, Accuray management didn’t actually raise revenue or GM expectations for the year. While the adjusted EBITDA target was bumped higher (from $21 million to $27 million to $23 million to $29 million), that’s more a function of the cost-cutting efforts.

Still, there are some other positive developments underway. This year’s ASTRO industry meeting saw Accuray showing off its new Radixact imaging software (CTrue IR) as well as discussing its VOLO optimizer for the CyberKnife. This could potentially be a significant development, as management believes it could double throughput (by reducing planning and delivery time) and address a major concern hospitals still have with the CyberKnife approach.

Of course, Accuray’s competitors aren’t standing still. It’s not exactly taking the rad-onc world by storm, but there is definitely interest in the MR-linac combo approaches offered by ViewRay (VRAY) and Elekta, and there is a lot of competition for relatively limited rad-onc budget dollars between Varian’s Halcyon, ViewRay’s MRIdian, Elekta’s Unity and Accuray’s platform.

I also want to mention the Flash concept that Varian discussed at ASTRO. Varian is working on a new radiation delivery system/technology that would delivery ultra-high doses of radiation (up to 720,000 cGy/minute versus conventional linacs at 400 cGy/minute) in fractions of a second. In theory this would not only allow much faster treatment times (increasing patient through-put), but also lead to fewer side-effects from multiple exposures to radiation. This technology is still preclinical, but it does underscore the fact that Accuray’s competitors are not standing still.

The Opportunity

A decent first quarter gives me a little more confidence for this fiscal year, but not enough to fundamentally alter my modeling assumptions. Accordingly, I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth in the low single-digits, with high-teens long-term FCF growth. If Accuray’s recent R&D efforts to improve the CyberKnife and efforts to build up the China business really take off, there’s certainly upside beyond that, but Accuray does have a history of not fully delivering on past hoped-for drivers (including a stronger replacement cycle that was supposed to drive 2017/2018 growth).

Valuation is still undemanding relative to what the Street would normally pay for similar characteristics. Some of that is due to the fact that low-growth small-cap med-tech stories aren’t often in high demand, and some is also due to the spotty track record Accuray has established. Either way, if Accuray can actually deliver better results this time, there’s definitely upside potential.

The Bottom Line

“Will they or won’t they” remains the key debate for Accuray. This past quarter looked and sounded better, and it looks like there are some meaningful positive developments in China. I’m also guardedly optimistic that recent R&D advances can boost the company’s efforts to drive greater system adoption in the U.S.. Still, my optimism for those developments is tempered by years of experience with this company, and I will need to see more before I’m really comfortable arguing that this is a stock you need to own. Of course the shares will be higher by then, but that’s the risk/reward trade-off when you’re talking about a long-term underperformer that may finally be about to turn around.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARAY.

