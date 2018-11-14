CatchMark Timber Is Poised To Profit

This is a shame because the market, once again, seems to be throwing in CatchMark with peers despite this company taking an entirely different approach to the timberlands market.

Many analysts and investors simply ignore the smaller-cap names, leaving the gem mining up to the gutsier investors looking to find the next diamond in the rough.

Yesterday I wrote an article on Forbes.com explaining that "many analysts and investors simply ignore the smaller-cap names, leaving the gem mining up to the gutsier investors looking to find the next diamond in the rough." I added that "small-cap stocks are more susceptible to wide swings in price due to lower trading volumes and this greater volatility deters action and often invites selling."

Since we last took a look at CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT), the entirety of the timberland sector has fallen steeply, and as Michael Boyd points out "investors do not have to look far for the reason: Weakness in lumber prices."

This is a shame because the market, once again, seems to be throwing in CatchMark with peers despite this company taking an entirely different approach to the timberlands market.

Peers like Weyerhauser (WY) and Polatch (PCH) have thrown capital toward building out manufacturing facilities – facilities that rode high as lumber prices skyrocketed earlier in the year but have since collapsed back toward more normalized levels. CatchMark does not do this.

Manufacturing is not what made timber such an attractive uncorrelated asset over the long term. In my opinion, competitors have lost sight of that. As the only publicly traded pure play on timber, CatchMark is in the enviable position of holding that real timberland heritage while trading at a dirt-cheap valuation against its acreage.

Q3 2018 earnings – reported late last week - reinforced what long-term CatchMark investors already knew: Timber and lumber prices are not necessarily correlated and prices in the company’s markets remain healthy, even seeing accelerating sequential pricing quarter to quarter as lumber fell.

Further boosting outlook, the Triple T joint venture looks to be performing well and management is diversifying out of the Southeast – a move that has risks but could yield long-term benefits. Shares look highly attractive here and are a strong buy.

Overview, Strategy Outlook

As a refresher, CatchMark Timber Trust is a small timberlands REIT that's currently sporting a less than $500mm market cap. While the share price is down from June highs, that's entirely due to an (unfair) association with lumber. In May, lumber prices peaked at more than $600/ton, up 50% from levels at the beginning of this year. Trade duties imposed on Canadian softwood imports drove tighter supplies and saw mills that were recently brought back online struggled to find volume as construction activity continued to march higher.

Nonetheless, this was an irrational move and was not sustainable. Lumber pricing has since crashed back down to more realistic levels, back into the $350/ton range. However, and this is a point I’ve tried to emphasize over and over, CatchMark sells timber. Not lumber.

Downstream processors like mills rode high during this rally as they were able to buy timber at largely the same pricing as they were in 2017 and were able to sell finished products at much higher rates, earning processing margins that these businesses had not seen in years. Timber pricing has remained relatively moderate and the cost per ton to mills is still in a moderate upswing as lumber has fallen, a factor management noted on its most recent earnings call:

“I understand that our pricing success may surprise both investors and analysts given some of the recent published information about lumber market pricing trends. But understand over the short term, lumber and timber prices are not necessarily correlated and negative volatility in lumber prices hasn’t impacted timber prices in our micro markets where we see no fundamental evidence of reduced manufacturing for capital investment activity.”

Long story short, the market has thrown the baby out with the bathwater so to speak. Currently, of the major publicly-traded timberlands REITs, CatchMark Timber Trust is the only one that's expected grow EBITDA year-over-year into 2019.

This is entirely due to lower expectations on profit expectations within the manufacturing operations of these companies. The rest of the market has seen downward revisions to expectations as lumber prices have collapsed. Sell-side expectations for CatchMark have stayed stable.

This means that CatchMark is enduring multiple compression where peers are not as style-based and index selling from timberland ETFs have pressured the share price. Nothing has changed within the original investment thesis. All of the below reasons remain in place and are just as true today as they were back several months ago when CatchMark Timber Trust was first recommended:

Adding timberland asset exposure to a traditional stock and bond portfolio has historically improved returns and lowered volatility (Sharpe Ratio).

CatchMark, unlike alternatives, does not engage in higher risk activities like lumber manufacturing or land development.

The recent Triple T Timberlands acquisition had the potential to both improve earnings and establish CatchMark as an asset manager, earning solid profits by managing large acreages without laying out all of the capital itself.

On a strict land value basis, CatchMark trades at a discount to the true value of its timberlands acreage.

Dividends, due to the structure and tax carryforwards, have been 100% return of capital in recent years. While CatchMark already paid a higher dividend than peers, this advantage is even larger once considering the after-tax dividend yield.

Q3 2018 Earnings, A Note on Accounting

Q3 2018 was stellar. Quarterly adjusted EBITDA was up 60% to $12mm, a figure that came in ahead of expectations. Timber sales revenue fell only 2% as harvest volume decreased by a more stunning 12%, indicative of higher sawlog and pulp pricing even as lumber pricing collapsed.

Lower harvest volumes, an action taken by CatchMark and most other private players to hold out for higher pricing, shows rational behavior from market participants. Remember that timberland is a unique asset in that a sale deferred today means more yield tomorrow as tree stands continue to grow and mature. Lower sales today just means greater yields down the line.

During the quarter, CatchMark sold 1,900 acres of timberlands for $2,000/acre, in line with the company’s stated policy of turning over 1%-2% of acreage each year. The company booked $800k in gains on the sale of these assets (27% returns), healthy given that substantially all assets have been owned for less than five years and indicative that GAAP book value equity.

In my opinion, this speaks to the company’s policy of land stewardship and the prioritization of improving yields and harvests vs. clear cutting for profit. It, alongside prior sales data, shows that CatchMark can frequently sell acreage at higher than market average pricing. This plays into the net asset value thesis at work here (more on this later).

Strength also was in large part driven by positive results stemming from the Triple T Timberlands joint venture. Since this deal closed in July, this was the first quarter that this deal actually impacted the financials. Under this agreement, CatchMark now manages 1.1mm acres of prime Texas acreage for an investing consortium - they only own 464,000 acres outright themselves.

This significantly boosts the scale of their operations with minimal capital investment. Remember that the assets making up the Triple T Timberlands asset were over-harvested, so the fact that institutional investors tapped CatchMark as their pick to work on asset preservation and improvement also speaks to the reputation of senior leadership.

CatchMark received $2.7mm in asset management fees in this quarter alone despite only committing $200mm to fund its share of the deal. This covers the cost of equity and debt used to fund that $200mm, holding out for a big payout down the line.

While investors might be concerned by the large GAAP loss booked during Q3 in association with this deal, this is due to the nature of hypothetical liquidation at book value (“HLBV”) accounting that management has elected to use. The loss was expected, talked about during Q2, and actually came in below forecasts.

Speaking to the structure of the joint venture, preferred equity investors, which encompass the vast majority of the joint venture funding, are entitled to 10.25% cumulative returns on equity (as well as receipt of their principal) before any money is made on CatchMark’s common limited partnership share. This makes for a long payoff period – CatchMark is unlikely to realize any gains other than the asset management fees until the timberlands are sold. However, as asset manager, CatchMark is in the driver’s seat of its future here. The calculation of the equity share of the loss is below:

Within HLBV, liquidation value is based on GAAP – not third-party appraisal. Actual revenue and operating losses of the Triple T Timberlands deal are moderate even in the early stages and are to be expected given the land has to be improved and cultivated before sustainable harvesting can begin. There's hardly any thinning even being undertaken at this stage.

As always is the case, GAAP overstates the actual depletion and depreciation rates of timber and gives no credit to improved valuations of the underlying land itself. Expect to see continued write-downs of CatchMark’s carrying value of the investment ($123mm), but fear not. When the time comes, there's significant value in this acreage. Bought at $1,264/acre, an improvement to the national average selling price would create nearly $600mm in value that CatchMark would share in.

However, until that occurs, this means that even traditional measures of liquidation value (tangible book value) for CatchMark is understated until the asset is liquidated. Assuming that the company receives $1,800/acre for the fee simple assets it owns (a figure in line with the national average), $350/acre for the assets it holds leasehold interests in, and (at minimum) its $200mm back on Triple T Timberlands, the company already is worth well above current share prices:

490,200 acres of prime timberlands: $882mm

30,300 acres with leasehold agreements: $11mm

Triple T Timberlands recovery: $200mm

This comes to $1,206mm in liquidation including cash. Net of $547mm in liabilities (Q3 2018 liabilities figure less cash), CatchMark Timberlands is worth $11/share very conservatively. This builds in no upside optionality for Triple T Timberlands or likely continued fair value accretion in the land it already owns – especially timberland with higher value. This quarter, CatchMark paid $90mm for 18,000 acres of prime Oregon acreage located very close to the booming Portland housing market. Management looks bullish:

“Taken together Triple T, Bandon and the Southwest disposition will optimize CatchMark portfolio diversity, improve annual timber sales revenue by approximately $1.6 million and adjusted EBITDA excluding land sales by approximately $2.5 million annually over the next five years. It will also support the Company’s capital structure on a leverage neutral basis.”

Takeaway

CatchMark management has been very clever in driving upside in its EBITDA without dramatically changing its debt load. Even there, the company has capital availability and is not stretched by ay means. At the end of the quarter, CatchMark had $86mm in borrowing capacity on its credit facilities and $15mm in cash.

There's even the potential for opportunistic share repurchases, something that was hinted at during the conference call and is another way for management to bet on itself vs. making deals on other assets. This hint of buybacks marks for a fundamental change in a company that was intently focused on getting scale.

I believe an investment in timber has a place in any portfolio, especially at lows when market sentiment is at its weakest. Even then, if the company was sold in the private market today it would fetch a higher price than what is being indicated by the market. The net asset value story is here, the income story is in place (5.6% dividend yield), and the management team has excellent experience. CatchMark is simply the best choice.

Michael Boyd with Industrial Insights helped write this article (that also appeared in the November edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor).

